Open House: Go beyond fines; Chandigarh needs road safety overhaul

Install cameras

The number of vehicles is increasing with each passing day, and so is the count of fatal accidents. The UT Administration should install more CCTV cameras at vulnerable points to curb rash driving. The installation of speed sensors will also be helpful. The traffic police should keep tabs on overspeeding. Senior officers should monitor the working of the traffic police randomly throughout the city.

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K C Rana, Chandigarh

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Increase policing

The figures quoted — 460 deaths, 39 lakh challans and Rs 139 crore collected in five years — prove one bitter truth: We have mistaken revenue collection for road safety. The focus must shift from collecting fines to correcting behaviour. Most fatalities involve driving without a helmet, overspeeding, and drunken driving. CCTV cameras and the implementation of the e-challan system may help catch the violators but can’t prevent road accidents. More visible on-ground policing at black spots, especially at night, is needed. Faulty road design and unscientific speed breakers also cause accidents. The city needs a scientific road safety audit of its top 20 black spots.

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Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Pick modern solutions

The time has come to move beyond temporary measures and build a bold roadmap for road safety. The city urgently needs a public-friendly, reliable, and affordable transport network so that people willingly leave their vehicles at home, reducing congestion on roads. A scientifically planned network of flyovers and underpasses is essential to remove traffic bottlenecks. At the same time, traffic violators must face exemplary punishments. Their actions must be widely publicised.

Ravinder Nath

Fix basics first

Road safety begins with fixing the basics . We need functional streetlights, scientifically designed speed breakers, adequate traffic-police presence, proper traffic regulation and a time-bound audit of all black spots. Enforcement must focus on high-risk violations such as drunken driving, overspeeding and red-light jumping. Schools, resident welfare associations and offices must promote responsible road behaviour. The authorities must provide safe infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

BS Dhillon, Mohali

Rash driving to blame

Rash driving is the foremost cause of deaths in road accidents. Add to it the problem of drunken driving. Strict enforcement of traffic rules and immediate cancellation of licences after a maximum of three offences is the need of the hour. The focus of the Chandigarh traffic police should be more on offences rather than issuing challans to drivers with vehicles registered outside the city.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Go contactless

Young two-wheeler riders panic upon confronting sudden checkpoints, fearing intimidating police personnel and heavy fines. This impulsive and stress-induced reaction frequently leads to avoidable accidents. The solution lies in replacing physical stops with contactless electronic surveillance. Penalties can be processed automatically, followed by mandatory driver counselling and remedial safety training. Simultaneously, ambulatory infrastructure must ensure immediate first-aid response. Furthermore, post-accident management — ranging from police documentation to proceedings at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunals — should be led by trained and empathetic handlers.

Madhuri Sharma, Chambersburg (US)

Use speed detectors

The Chandigarh Administration should analyse the reasons behind road accidents and act accordingly. Gadgets to detect overspeeding must be installed at vulnerable points. Young students are often found driving recklessly. Heavy penalties should be imposed on rash drivers. The offence should be made non-bailable.

Narendra P S Sohal, Chandigarh

Visit risky spots

Deputy Commissioners preside over road safety meetings in their offices every month without conducting site visits to assess the practical problems faced by commuters. The use of mobile phones while driving increases the risk of accidents. Other factors include rash driving, inadequate road infrastructure and delays in road repairs. Some stretches also lack road gullies for draining rainwater.

Jai Goel

Change approach

The number of fatalities shows that enforcement alone is not enough. Road safety must shift from a penalty-based approach to a prevention-based system. The Administration and the traffic police should identify black spots, improve road design, lane markings and pedestrian crossings. They must check overspeeding and drunken driving. Greater protection is also needed for pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders. Technology should be used not merely to generate challans but to identify dangerous stretches and recurring violations.

Nikhil Batta, Chandigarh

Improve road infra

The death count is deeply disturbing. Collecting Rs 139 crore in fines and issuing 39 lakh challans may show strict enforcement, but fines alone cannot make roads safe. Authorities must focus on better road design, proper lighting, clear signs, speed control and strict action against reckless driving. People also have an equal responsibility to follow traffic rules and respect other road users. A fine can be paid, but a life lost can never be brought back.

Khushi, Kharar

Fines no solution

With 460 people dead and more than 870 seriously injured, road safety is not merely a traffic issue. The Chandigarh Administration and traffic police think fines alone can help tackle the problem. Collecting Rs 139 crore in fines in five years is certainly no achievement. The main factors responsible for fatal accidents are potholed roads, overspeeding, poor street lighting, drunken driving and unsafe pedestrian crossings.

Gurpreet S Malhotra, Kansal

Wake-up call

The staggering 460 deaths on city roads in the past five years are a wake-up call. Our roads are turning into death traps, and relying solely on automated ITMS challans is not enough. To curb these accidents, speed limits must be rigidly enforced. The fines collected from violators should be reinvested to scientifically redesign high-risk black spots using thermoplastic rumble strips and high-visibility signage. Lastly, intense late-night checking for drunken driving is vital to secure our streets.

Shashi Kant Guglani, Chandigarh

Speeding kills

The main reason for accidents in the city is overspeeding. High-powered luxury vehicle sales are increasing day by day, and so is the adrenaline rush among the youth for speeding. Parents and schoolteachers can play a major role in correcting road behaviour. Obeying traffic rules, showing courtesy to fellow drivers, and avoiding road rage and overspeeding can prevent future deaths."

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

Cut driver stress

Most accidents stem from cognitive overload and poor split-second judgement. The fear of police confrontation over missing documents triggers panic, leading to erratic turns and dangerous merges from residential lanes onto main arterial roads. Addressing these challenges requires non-intrusive safety solutions that minimise driver stress while enforcing order. Contactless automatic number plate recognition enforcement eliminates high-stress police pursuits and sudden roadside stops. Smart signals and visual prompts highlight high-risk zones without causing audio distraction or alert fatigue, while speed tables, convex mirrors, and dedicated merge lanes physically enforce safe entering speeds.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Chandigarh

Step up monitoring

Reducing fatalities requires coordinated efforts, safer infrastructure, effective enforcement, and responsible driving. Authorities must promptly repair potholes, strengthen traffic enforcement, and impose strict penalties for rash driving. The rising number of vehicles should also be addressed by reviewing new vehicle registrations, as congestion and limited road space increase the risk of collisions. Young drivers need better education and training. Repeat offenders should attend road-safety classes and pass a driving test before their licences are restored, while young applicants should receive licences only after thorough verification and adequate driving instruction.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Act collectively

Making city roads safe for driving requires a combined effort from both the Administration and commuters. The Administration should identify accident-prone dark spots and install warning signals. Roads must be kept pothole-free, while streetlights and traffic signals should function properly. At the same time, commuters must understand that no road, however smooth, can prevent accidents if traffic rules are violated.

Dr Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Redesign rotaries

The authorities should redesign large roundabouts and arterial roads with speed-calming measures such as speed tables, raised pedestrian crossings, and reduced corner radii to enforce lower speeds physically rather than through signage. Enforce clear sight lines by removing vegetation, illegal encroachments, and poorly placed signage near crossings. Along with this, deploy targeted manual patrols during high-risk hours, especially for drunken driving.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Deploy new ideas

Chandigarh holds the distinction of having the highest vehicle density in India, creating severe traffic bottlenecks and heightened accident risks. To mitigate this congestion, traditional enforcement must be paired with innovative and psychological strategies that influence driver behaviour. Positioning high-visibility entry billboards at the city borders reading, “Drive with respect and dignity as you are entering India's most vehicle-dense city”, taps directly into cognitive framing. It establishes an immediate expectation of civility and personal responsibility upon arrival.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Change strategy

It seems the main aim of the traffic police is to earn revenue through challans. There is a need to change the strategy. Traffic police personnel generally stand at hidden locations to catch drivers jumping red lights or making wrong turns. They hardly educate or make drivers aware of the ill-effects of wrong driving practices. You will hardly find traffic cops at non-functional traffic lights to streamline traffic, as they may not be able to catch defaulters and issue challans. The first and foremost motto of the police should be to serve, not punish commuters.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd),Mohali

Curb drunken driving

Rash driving has increased, particularly during late-night hours. There are several reasons behind it. Foremost, it is drunken driving after parties, mainly among the youth, who easily take to drinking and drugs. Another reason is lack of self-discipline — the feeling that no one is watching. Connected with that is the lack of fear of the police and parents. Both need to be sensitive to this growing menace and exercise their responsibilities. The police have to be firm and have adequate presence even at night. Teenagers should not be given vehicles by their parents.

Madhu RD Singh, Ambala Cantt

Install reflectors

There is a dire need to redesign accident-prone intersections, install high-visibility reflective signage and redesign tracks for cyclists and pedestrians. To avoid accidents, strict rules are more necessary than fines. There is a need to suspend driving licences for reckless driving, drunken driving, and red-light jumping. Driving licences should be issued carefully. If any person is caught driving without a licence or without a helmet, his or her licence should not be issued for a specified period. Moreover, the Administration should run mandatory road safety workshops for traffic violators.

Sucha Singh Sagar, Bullowal

Need basic etiquette

Basic road etiquette is missing in our country. People are always in an unnecessary hurry, honking their horns like madmen, jumping red lights as if their lives depended on it, and scaring others, including pedestrians and cyclists, as if they are the rulers of the roads. This needs to change. We need to start this at driving schools and teach patience. Also, the driving test can include the rule of making way for pedestrians and cyclists, and no honking.

Monica Agarwal, Chandigarh

Promote carpooling

Collecting fines alone will not make city roads safe. Awareness and responsible driving are equally important. People must understand that helmets, seat belts, speed limits, and traffic rules are meant to save lives, not just to avoid challans. Busy roads are another concern. Too many vehicles and excessive speeding during peak hours often lead to accidents. Authorities should promote public transport and carpooling while introducing better traffic management on highly congested roads.

Sejal Mangla, Kharar

Make actions public

Chandigarh does not need more challans; it needs to prevent the next death.

A “zero-death corridor” model can be introduced, where every fatal crash triggers a 72-hour safety audit by the traffic police, road engineers and independent experts. If a dangerous turn, poor lighting, unsafe crossing or faulty road design is identified, the problem should be fixed within 30 days. The action taken should be made public, along with the department responsible.

Priya Kumari, Kharar

Focus on prevention

Chandigarh's roads may be among the best planned in the country, but the alarming number of road deaths shows that planning alone cannot guarantee safety. The focus must now shift from punishment to prevention. The Administration should conduct regular safety audits to identify accident-prone stretches and address issues such as poor lighting, damaged roads and unsafe crossings. Traffic rules must be enforced consistently, especially against speeding, drunken driving and dangerous overtaking. Modern technology, including CCTV surveillance and intelligent traffic systems, can make enforcement more effective.

Roma Bhatt, Mohali

Impound vehicles

The prevailing system to penalise traffic violators seems to be hardly effective. Those who break the traffic rules with impunity have access to enough ill-gotten money to pay the fines, and political as well as bureaucratic connections to evade punishment. Vehicle impounding and suspension of the driving licence should be the norm. Repeat offenders should be treated with an iron hand, jail terms, sand permanent cancellation of driving licences.

Anil Sharma, Chandigarh

Rebuild roundabouts

The alarming number of fatalities demands immediate action. Hallomajra has recorded nine deaths, while Kalagram, Housing Board and Dhanas junctions have recorded five deaths each. Modern and properly designed roundabouts should be considered at these high-risk intersections, as they naturally force vehicles to slow down and reduce dangerous right-angle collisions. However, each location should first undergo a scientific traffic and road-safety audit to determine whether a roundabout or another traffic-calming solution is most appropriate.

NK Jhingan

Obey rules

The authorities must focus on better lighting, road maintenance and design, providing better infrastructure to pedestrians and cyclists. Speed limits should be imposed for different vehicles, while rules against drunken driving should be made stricter. Meanwhile, people should obey the traffic rules, wearing seatbelts and helmets while avoiding using mobile phones while driving.

Muskan, Ludhiana

Maintain roads

Strict action should be taken against those violating traffic rules. Everyone should be asked to follow road safety measures religiously. There is a need to create awareness regarding traffic rules among teenagers and the elderly. All roads should be well-maintained and without potholes. Road quality should be inspected every year. There should be strict action against those whose children drive recklessly.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Spread awareness

The rising number of road deaths in Chandigarh is a serious reminder that fines alone cannot solve the problem. The Administration must identify accident-prone spots and improve road design, lighting, signage and pedestrian crossings. Strict action against overspeeding and drunken driving is equally important. At the same time, people must realise that traffic rules are meant to protect lives. Awareness campaigns on road safety should be organised regularly at schools, colleges and workplaces.

Anushka Thakur,Panchkula

Identify causes

The first step should be to identify the actual reasons behind overspeeding, poor lighting, unsafe crossings, faulty signals and badly designed stretches. These problem areas should be regularly monitored and fixed instead of waiting for another accident to happen. Traffic rules also need to be enforced consistently. Fines can discourage violations, but awareness and responsible driving are equally important. Schools, colleges and workplaces can play a role in teaching young people about road safety. Most importantly, pedestrians and cyclists should not be forgotten. Proper footpaths, crossings, cycle tracks and street lighting can make roads safer for everyone.

Amyra Singla

Take corrective steps

It is unfortunate that many roads in the city, including major roads, have long been in a state of neglect. Potholes and wide cracks are a common sight. Drivers suddenly apply brakes or swerve to avoid potholes, posing a danger to other road users. Roads are also not properly restored when they are dug up for laying sewerage lines and optical-fibre cables. Overgrown vegetation on road medians and near rotaries makes it difficult for drivers to see cross traffic. Instead of patchwork repairs, proper resurfacing of roads should be undertaken.

Rajinder PS Chopra, Chandigarh