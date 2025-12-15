Open House: How can Chandigarh curb gang rivalries & fix accountability for the latest killing?

Data-driven Policing

Advertisement

The Chandigarh Administration must act without delay to ensure the city does not turn into a battleground for rival gangs. Law and order agencies should make systematic use of historical crime data to identify high risk locations and vulnerable time periods. Intelligence based policing, backed by faster investigations and timely preventive action, is essential to disrupt gang activity before violence erupts. Accountability for the latest killing must extend beyond the shooter to those who planned or facilitated the crime.

Advertisement

Adish Sood, Amloh

Advertisement

Early-intervention programmes

Chandigarh's long standing image as a peaceful and well managed city is under strain due to rising gang rivalries. Authorities must shift from reactive responses to intelligence led operations that dismantle networks involved in illegal arms, drugs and extortion. Speedier trials, witness protection and better inter agency coordination are crucial. Policing alone is not enough; community outreach, youth engagement and early intervention programmes are vital to stop young people from being drawn into gangs. Responsibility for the latest killing lies not only with the gunman but also with those who planned, enabled or failed to prevent the crime, including any officials guilty of negligence.

Advertisement

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Need Stronger Intelligence Sharing

The rise in gangster activity in Chandigarh is a matter of serious concern for both law enforcement agencies and citizens. A more robust intelligence network is urgently required. Public awareness campaigns should encourage residents to report suspicious movements in neighbourhoods. Given Chandigarh's proximity to Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and the ease of cross border movement, seamless intelligence sharing among state police forces is essential to curb organised crime.

S S Arora, Mohali

Multi-Pronged strategy required

Chandigarh is increasingly being drawn into rivalries among organised gangs linked to larger syndicates and local factions. Tackling this requires a multi pronged strategy: proactive policing, enhanced digital surveillance using data analytics and facial recognition, and targeted units to combat cross border gang activity. Strict prison controls are needed to prevent gang leaders from operating from behind bars. Equally important are long term measures such as sports, education and skill development programmes to steer vulnerable youth away from crime.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Focus on Community First Approach

Gang war culture can be checked by strengthening community based policing and ensuring a visible, consistent police presence in vulnerable areas. Early intervention through schools, colleges and youth clubs is critical to identify at risk individuals and offer mentorship, skills and employment pathways. Since unemployment often pushes young people towards gangs, vocational training and job placement must be expanded. Coordination between Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana Police is vital, as many gangs operate across borders.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Set up anti-gangster task force

A zero tolerance approach to organised crime is essential. Forming a dedicated anti gangster task force to target crime networks and ensure exemplary punishment will act as a strong deterrent. Police stations and prison facilities must be upgraded to safely house hardened criminals. Faster emergency response systems can reduce casualties, while transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies are crucial to restoring public trust.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Stricter bail conditions needed

The surge in gang violence demands urgent, coordinated action. A well resourced Anti Gangster Task Force is needed to dismantle organised networks. Surveillance should be strengthened through high resolution CCTV linked to police stations and intelligence flow improved through coordination with neighbouring states and central agencies. Bail conditions for gang related offences must be stricter, witness protection ensured and trials completed within fixed timelines. Addressing unemployment and social inequality is equally important for long term peace.

Flying Officer B S Dhillon, Mohali

Inter-state coordination a must

Preventing Chandigarh from becoming a gang battleground requires stronger policing, tighter surveillance in sensitive areas and sustained intelligence led crackdowns on organised crime. Inter state coordination is critical, as gangs operate seamlessly across borders. Long term safety depends on dismantling the ecosystem that sustains gangs - from illegal arms supply to drug trafficking and extortion. Chandigarh needs a proactive policing framework to reclaim its reputation as a peaceful city.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Restore public trust

The recent daylight killing has shaken public confidence and exposed the unchecked presence of gangs. Despite awareness of these networks, political influence and weak enforcement have allowed them to flourish. The government must form a dedicated special task force to monitor gang movement, regulate vulnerable spaces such as clubs and rental hubs, and plug entry routes used by criminals. Only decisive action can restore citizens' sense of safety.

Avinash goyal, Chandigarh

Ensure increased police presence

As a Union Territory, Chandigarh's law and order rests squarely with its police force. Rising crime reflects the need for greater vigilance and accountability. Increasing police presence in crowded areas, expanding CCTV coverage, deploying plainclothes officers and ensuring swift action on public complaints can help deter crime. Citizens must also be educated on safety measures and encouraged to cooperate with the police.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

Strict rules to get arms licence

The spread of gangster culture highlights failures across government, police and judiciary. Arms licensing must be stricter and habitual offenders should not receive easy bail. Continuous monitoring of high profile criminals, their associates and social media activity is essential. Accountability must extend to institutions that allow such networks to thrive, not just the individuals who carry out crimes.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Dismantle prison- based command chains

To prevent Chandigarh from sliding into a gangland battleground, the administration must urgently dismantle prison-based command structures that allow jailed kingpins to orchestrate violence with impunity. This requires a complete digital blackout in high-security prisons and a decisive shift from reactive policing to aggressive, hyper-local intelligence gathering on gang affiliates. In the killing of Inderpreet Singh ("Parry"), accountability lies squarely with the Jail Administration for alleged security lapses that enabled incarcerated gangsters to communicate and lure the victim. The Chandigarh Police leadership must also answer for intelligence failures that left a known high-risk target exposed in a public space and surveillance gaps that allowed the shooters to escape.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Youth rehabilitation programmes

To stop Chandigarh from morphing into a gang war zone, authorities must launch relentless crackdowns. This includes deploying AI-driven surveillance, infiltrating gangs through undercover operations and forging strong inter-state alliances to dismantle cross-border syndicates such as those linked to Lawrence Bishnoi. Communities must also be empowered through youth rehabilitation programmes, anonymous tip lines and economic uplift in vulnerable pockets to cut recruitment pipelines.

Gurdev singh, mohali

Bust drug supply chains

Chandigarh needs zero tolerance for organised crime before it spreads further. The priority must be strict policing of gang finances, extortion networks and drug supply chains through sustained intelligence-led operations, not sporadic raids. CCTV coverage, night patrolling and coordinated action between UT Police, Punjab and Haryana must become routine. Bail for repeat violent offenders should be tougher and illegal weapons aggressively confiscated. Simultaneously, community policing, youth counselling and sports or skill-development programmes are vital to prevent recruitment.

Amanjot kaur, Mohali

Strengthen Community-based Policing

Chandigarh can prevent gang violence through a multi-pronged strategy centred on community policing, citizen trust and smart use of technology such as CCTV and predictive policing. The Anti-Gangster Task Force already set up by Punjab should be strengthened with greater resources and manpower, with close coordination with Chandigarh Police. A thorough investigation into the latest killing is essential, and all individuals and groups involved must be brought to justice. Fixing accountability firmly and transparently will restore public confidence and deter future violence.

Sargunpreet kaur, Mohali

Build strong intelligence networks

Chandigarh requires a firm, coordinated strategy to avoid becoming a gang battleground. Strengthening intelligence networks, increasing night patrols and improving coordination between UT Police and neighbouring states are critical, as gangs operate seamlessly across borders. Focused monitoring of repeat offenders, parolees and illegal arms routes can significantly reduce violence. Community policing is equally important to ensure timely flow of information. Accountability for the latest killing extends beyond assailants to systemic failures such as ignored warnings, poor surveillance or weak coordination. Swift prosecution and corrective action are vital deterrents.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Long-term reforms necessity

Preventing gang warfare demands an intelligence-driven approach combining inter-state coordination, AI-enabled surveillance and a permanently deployed anti-gang task force. Building deeper informant networks, choking illegal arms supplies and ensuring consistent prosecution of gang crimes are essential to erode criminal confidence. In Parry's killing, accountability lies not only with the gunmen but also with gang leaders, facilitators and policing lapses that allowed the plot to unfold. Long-term structural reforms are needed to shrink the influence, reach and recruitment of organised crime across the region.

Brigadier Advitya Madan, Chandigarh

Encourage Community participation

Recent gang-related incidents underline the need for stronger preventive measures. Police must intensify patrolling, enhance surveillance and crack down on drug peddlers who fuel gang economies. Community participation is crucial, with residents actively reporting suspicious activities. The latest killing must be investigated thoroughly and swiftly, ensuring that all those responsible are punished. Only visible enforcement and public cooperation can deter gangs from operating with impunity.

VK tangri, Mohali

Ai-based monitoring

The recent killing is a wake-up call for UT Police to upgrade AI-based monitoring systems. Rival gang plans and movements must be tracked through cyber-crime units using advanced analytics. Drones should be deployed to monitor gang activity in sensitive areas. Alongside enforcement, youth employment programmes are critical to prevent young people from drifting into gang culture in search of easy money.

Col T B S Bedi, Mohali

End jail-based control of gangs

Inter-gang rivalries and killings have risen sharply across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, with gang leaders operating brazenly from high-security jails. When criminals can direct murders, give interviews and issue threats from custody, it reflects a dangerous politico-gangster nexus. As the Capital of two states and a hub for VVIPs, Chandigarh requires fool proof security. Ending jail-based control and political patronage is essential to prevent further killings.

Wg Cdr J S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Time-bound convictions

While a crime-free city may be unrealistic, Chandigarh can minimise gang violence through upgraded intelligence wings focused on pre-emptive action. Accountability for the latest killing requires a holistic review of security lapses and swift punishment for those responsible. Exemplary, time-bound convictions must send a clear message that revenge killings will not be tolerated. The onus lies squarely on the police and administration to rise to the challenge.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Deploy quick response teams

Closer coordination among Tricity police forces can help curb gang activity. Increased vigilance around nightclubs, frisking of suspicious individuals and thorough vehicle checks are essential. Quick response teams must be deployed to nab criminals immediately after incidents. Chandigarh's extensive CCTV network should be fully utilised to track escape routes and prevent repeat offences.

Prof H S Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Intensify patrolling

Police officials must be held accountable for the areas under their charge. Beat allocations should be reviewed to ensure high-risk zones receive adequate attention. Community policing should be strengthened so residents actively assist crime prevention. Intensified patrolling during peak hours can deter gang activity. Clear responsibility and corrective action are key to restoring order.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Tighten Surveillance

Gang wars have reached Chandigarh, making intelligence strengthening imperative. Restaurants and entertainment hubs in sectors such as 7 and 26 need closer surveillance. While challenging, coordinated action between UT and Punjab Police can curb gangster movement from Mohali and Zirakpur into the city. Persistent monitoring and cooperation can contain this growing menace.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Comment

Chandigarh must act now

The killing of Inderpreet Singh Parry has shaken Chandigarh's reputation as a safe and orderly city. The concern goes beyond a single murder; it signals gang rivalries spilling openly into public spaces. When shootings occur in daylight, they expose serious gaps in intelligence, surveillance and coordination within the policing system. Chandigarh cannot afford to treat this as an isolated incident. What is needed is a focused, sustained anti-gang strategy rather than routine law-and-order responses. This includes stronger intelligence gathering, tighter monitoring of known gang members, real-time information sharing with Punjab and Haryana police, and a visible police presence in vulnerable zones. Just as importantly, enforcement must target the financial networks, illegal arms pipelines and prison-based controls that allow gangs to operate with confidence. Accountability begins with police leadership and the administration, who must explain what failed and what corrective steps are being taken. Authorities must back firm, interference-free action.

QUESTION for next week

With hundreds of vacancies at PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16, is understaffed public healthcare becoming the norm?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words with can be sent to openhouse @tribunemail.com by Thursday (December 18)