Open House: How can Chandigarh, neighbouring cities ensure public movement is not hit due to protests?

Agitators taking to roads in the tricity cause traffic chaos, putting the common man to unimaginable troubles. Office-goers and schoolchildren are put to great difficulties. The administration should deploy more police force to rein in unruly protesters.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Impose Section 144 immediately

The authorities concerned should impose Section 144 immediately at undesignated protest sites and violators should be arrested. Paramilitary forces should be deployed for the safety of residents living nearby the site of protest. The government should impound wrongly parked vehicles of protesters.

Kirpal Singh

Act tough on those indulging in violence

The tricity authorities must rise to the occasion and act very tough so that protesters display their resentment only at designated sites. A protester cannot be allowed to attack cops with swords and stones. Protesters have the right to protest, but not at the cost of causing harassment to public, sick and ailing people whose way is blocked by them.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Commuters bear the brunt of agitations

Hardly any day passes without any agitation, especially near the Chandigarh border. Commuters travelling to their offices and business places in Chandigarh feel the heat of agitations. The governments of Punjab and Haryana have to take note of the problems being faced by people due to agitations on the Chandigarh border and make efforts to stop it.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Law with punitive provisions needed

In a democracy everyone has a right to protest or hold a peaceful demonstration. However, causing inconvenience to commuters, patients and travellers using the passage for catching train or flight is not acceptable. There should be law with punitive provisions to stop blocking of roads and railway tracks.

SL Soni, Chandigarh

Book oppn leaders exploiting situation

The governments should ensure hassle-free movement of traffic. Opposition leaders who exploit the situation by inciting protesters should be brought to book. In small states, employees and farmers are considered big vote banks and no political party dares to annoy either of them. This has resulted in virtual lawlessness in both the states and warrant bold steps to restore rule of law.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Arrest violent protesters

Due to the laxity of government, protesters block roads to press for their demands, putting commuters to undue inconvenience. A fear of losing the job should be instilled in the minds of those involved in protests. Protesters blocking roads or causing violence should be put behind bars.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Common man should not be made to suffer

The administrations of the tricity should make sure that protests are held only at designated sites so that the common man should not suffer. The agitators should be advised to keep common people's rights in mind too while exercising their own right to protest and that there are legal remedies available to get justice.

Gurnam Singh Rathore, Chandigarh

Govt should nip the issue in the bud

The government should invite agitators for talks immediately and should not adopt lackadaisical approach to end their grievances, if any. Why doesn’t the government nip the issue in the bud before it starts affecting the entire public?

Sonu Verma, Chandigarh

Deal law-breakers with iron hand

Protests turning violent cause harm to human beings and properties, leaving painful memories. Hence, such demonstrations should not be allowed at any cost. Road blockages pose risk to ailing children, women and senior citizens requiring immediate medical attention. Law-breakers should be dealt with strictly. There is no place for violent protests in democracy.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Avoid prolonged stir, take timely decisions

Governments of Punjab and Haryana should take timely decisions to avoid prolonged agitations on the UT border. On its part, the Chandigarh Administration should avoid disproportionate use of police force and keep the atmosphere at the protest site cordial.

Sharanjit Singh Kallah, Mohali

Protests should be held peacefully

It is disheartening to note that violence spread at the UT-Mohali border and the Housing Board light point. The government as well as private property was damaged and cops were injured as protesters went out of control. Protesters should not violate law and should hold peaceful demonstrations.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

USe CCTVs to Keep eye on protesters

Holding a peaceful protest is a democratic right, but blocking roads and railway tracks is unjustified. Protests must be monitored through CCTVs so as to record evidence in case it goes out of control. Causing loss to public property should invite strict action.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Designate site for agitations

Normal life is thrown out of gear for people staying close to protest sites besides causing tremendous hardship to commuters. The situation turns ugly especially at the Housing Board chowk, the lone entry to Panchkula. A site should be designated for protest, as done in Delhi.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Let protesters block one side of road

The only way out is to let protesters use one side of the road and allow normal traffic on the other side. Though the traffic will move slowly, commuters will not be stuck. It is for the law-enforcing agencies to ensure there is no untoward incident.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Traffic disruption unacceptable

The UT police should coordinate with their Punjab and Haryana counterparts to tackle unruly protesters and direct them to a fixed site for holding demonstrations. The government must talk to them and try to resolve matters amicably. Protests should not be allowed on roads or highways. They should not cause inconvenience to public whose sympathy they want to gain.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Prevent violent protest build-up

The administration should consider the genuine demands of agitators on a priority basis, as it is not easy to sit on road in harsh weather. Rather than using force, the administration should not allow protesters to gather at a site in the first place and shift them to a designated spot.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Talk it out with protesters

The government should prevent loss of property and lives by holding talks with the leader of protesters and find an amicable resolution of their grievances.

Savita Kuthiala

Govt should hear out protesters

The government should not go hard on protesters and must enter into a dialogue with them, accept their memorandum and ensure a plausible solution for the legitimate, just demands in a time-bound manner, rather than playing politics.

SS Arora, Mohali

Need for specific intelligence inputs

The intelligence inputs of the police need to be more specific and robust so that anti-social elements are prevented from reaching the protest sites. Keeping in view the nature of the protest, a sufficient number of cops should be deployed in advance to prevent the situation from going out of control.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Tricity police should work in unison

Stitch in time saves nine

Timely action by the police can minimise these unlawful assemblies. Vulnerable spots should be identified and fortified. The protesters should not be allowed to gather at these places and directed to areas designated for protests.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Adopt Gandhian way of protest

Protest is meant to put up one’s concern before the administration. One cannot disrupt traffic to exert pressure on officials to accede to one's demand. People need to recollect the concept of protest from Mahatama Gandhi.

Prof (Dr) Kanchan Garg

Need for efficient grievance redressal

Protesters resort to road blockades due to lack of effective and efficient grievance redress mechanism. But by putting people to inconvenience, they are not doing any good to their cause. Why should public suffer because authorities are turning deaf ear to their grievance.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

Try to resolve issue amicably

To ensure public movement is not disrupted, authorities must keep communication lines open and try to resolve matters amicably before tension escalates. Public should not be at the receiving end of the tussle between protesters and authorities.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Make way for ambulance

It seems that protests and inconvenience caused to public have become a new normal. Even though a proper site for protest has already been designated in Sector 25, protesters squat at other places. At least, protesters should spare some space for movement of emergency vehicles.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

QUESTION

There have been incidents of pet dogs attacking people. Recently, a two-year-old Pomeranian was mauled to death while its owner was left injured in the attack by an unleashed Cane Corso. Is there a need to have bylaws related to dog breeds allowed as pets in Chandigarh?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]