Tech-Driven Upgrade

Advertisement

Chandigarh's emergency response system, with a record-breaking six-minute average PCR (Police Control Room) response time, is a model for the nation. However, to further improve, integration of advanced technologies is essential. Real-time GPS tracking of patrol vehicles, AI-based call analysis to prioritise distress calls and predictive policing using crime data analytics can ensure even quicker, smarter responses. Training PCR personnel in trauma response, mental health crisis handling and multilingual communication can enhance the human element of emergency services. Increasing awareness about emergency numbers and mobile app options will empower citizens to reach help faster. Additionally, expanding the PCR network to include more dedicated rapid response teams in outer sectors and high-traffic zones will reduce delays. Periodic audits and public feedback mechanisms can ensure accountability and continued improvement.

Jeevan Jyoti, Mohali

Advertisement

Vehicle Upgrade Needed

It is heartening to know that Chandigarh leads the way in fast emergency response mechanisms. The authorities must continuously work to further these achievements. Regular upgrading of technology and PCR vehicles is a must and new vehicles must be regularly added to the fleet. State-of-the-art technologies in terms of infrastructure like GPS must be available to the PCR vehicles. Coordination committees must be set up to improve the response time and accuracy between different police control rooms.

Advertisement

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Neighbouring Cities Lag

In a recent study, Chandigarh administration is top in providing the quickest PCR service in India. If anybody checks the past record, results will be the same. Though Mohali and Panchkula are not so quick in comparison. The government can add more vehicles to the fleet and install CCTV cameras in remote areas. KYC and registration processes for tenants, vendors, house and commercial workers must be streamlined..

Aviansh Goyal, Chandigarh

Integration of Services

To enhance Chandigarh's emergency response, implementing advanced technologies like GPS-enabled dispatch systems and real-time monitoring can optimise response times. Increasing the number of emergency vehicles and strategically positioning them across sectors can also help. Regular training for emergency responders and community awareness programmes can improve preparedness and response. Additionally, integrating emergency services with local hospitals and leveraging citizen feedback can further strengthen the system.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Multi-pronged Strategy

Chandigarh's rapid emergency response is commendable, but refining the system further requires a multi-faceted approach. AI-driven predictive analytics can help anticipate crisis-prone areas. Smart surveillance with real-time alerts can enhance early detection. Community policing through trained volunteers will bridge accessibility gaps. Drone-assisted first response during accidents or fire emergencies can buy crucial minutes. A streamlined app-based distress mechanism with real-time updates can empower citizens. Periodic mock drills and public awareness campaigns are essential.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Data-Driven Approach

To further enhance Chandigarh's emergency response mechanism, several strategies can be implemented. Optimising communication systems is key, with advanced technologies like AI-powered chatbots and automated alarm systems to identify emergencies swiftly. Regular training and joint drills with hospitals and emergency services can improve coordination. Leveraging data analytics can highlight areas for improvement, allowing data-driven decisions to strengthen the system.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

No Room for Complacency

Kudos to the Police department of the City Beautiful for achieving the top position in responding to distress calls. They must treat this as a springboard to jump even higher. Traffic flow should be streamlined, especially during peak hours. The public should support by using public transport, carpooling, and staggering business hours. PCRs should be stationed at vulnerable spots, and people must give way to PCRs like they do for ambulances.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh (Retd), Chandigarh

Smart App Needed

The administration must launch a dedicated app with geolocation, silent alert options for domestic violence victims, and photo/video upload capability. Educate citizens on using emergency numbers responsibly. A unified platform integrating police, ambulance, fire, and disaster services is essential. More PCR vans should be deployed based on data from hotspots. Drones can aid in inaccessible areas, enhancing coordination and readiness.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Unified Command Centre

Chandigarh's six-minute response is impressive, but adding more PCR vans, particularly in densely populated areas, is vital. AI-based call analysis and drone surveillance can optimise efficiency. Personnel must receive regular training, including stress management. Public awareness campaigns will minimise misuse of helplines. Integrating police, ambulance and fire services into a single command centre would streamline coordination.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Offer Incentives

To reduce emergency response time, call-taking and dispatch must be refined. PCR vehicles should have GPS trackers and MDTs. Programmes like 'Your Police at Your Doorstep' and apps such as 'E-Saathi' and 'E Beat Book' should be promoted. Station-level competitions with incentives will boost performance. Coordination with fire and ambulance services and public feedback will build trust and efficiency.

Brig Advitya Madan, Chandigarh

Quick Action Training

Awareness must be generated among the masses about emergency numbers. More helplines should be added to ensure timely help and the police fleet expanded for quick response. Volunteer services can support people in distress. Panic buttons, short emergency numbers, or mobile apps can aid access. Citizens-especially senior citizens and those from lower strata-should be trained to approach police using online platforms in emergencies.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Surveillance Upgrade

Chandigarh, known for its planning and beauty, can become a model city in emergency management with timely improvements. A city-wide, efficient CCTV network is essential for round-the-clock monitoring and swift incident detection. Medical ambulances must be available 24x7 across sectors. The fire brigade should be regularly tested and upgraded. Drones during peak hours can aid coordination. Emergency numbers must be displayed prominently at public platforms like bus stands, marketplaces, and digital boards. A well-integrated system combining technology and awareness can elevate Chandigarh's response to global standards.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Gender-Sensitive Policing

To make society safer for women, police must address gender-based violence with urgency. Officers should be trained for sensitive, effective responses. Dedicated women and child protection units must be strengthened. Survivors need safe shelter access as a priority, not burdened by lengthy legal processes. Authorities must identify and address reporting barriers in marginalised communities and ensure seamless coordination between police, health and justice sectors.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Reward Prompt Action

The Chandigarh Police attending distress calls within 6 minutes is highly commendable. This promptness saves lives and diffuses emergencies efficiently. To further boost efficiency, high-tech police outposts should be established at vulnerable locations, linked with the central control room for 24/7 service. Staff who deliver outstanding service should be rewarded with medals and promotions to encourage others.

S S Arora, Mohali

Citizen Awareness Drive

Having lived in the USA for a decade, I find Chandigarh Police's response impressive. However, public awareness of their rights remains low. Citizens can, by law, detain a criminal with immediate police notification. Sector-wise seminars should be held to educate the public on their rights, responsibilities, and how the police operate. This can foster vigilance, reduce the police's burden and build a safer society.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

AI for Readiness

Chandigarh can enhance its emergency response by integrating AI-based analytics to anticipate high-risk zones. GPS-enabled patrolling, live-streaming cameras in PCR vans, and a central command centre linking police, fire, and medical services can improve coordination. A user-friendly app for citizen reporting, regular drills, drone use in hard-to-reach areas, and smart traffic controls will raise the city's preparedness to world-class standards.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Reform for Trust

The image of Chandigarh Police as the fastest response force seems overly idealistic amid ongoing complaints of misconduct. A rigorous training programme focused on integrity, dedication and citizen respect is needed across all ranks. Genuine reform and accountability are crucial for restoring public trust and achieving excellence.

Umesh Mani Dixit

GPS linked service

Chandigarh's top ranking in emergency response is good news. Early response minimises damage from fires, accidents, and calamities. GPS systems will further reduce response time. Emergency medical chopper services with rooftop helipads at major hospitals should be introduced. Public education on yielding to emergency vehicles is vital.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Coordination Needed

Chandigarh's six-minute emergency response shows effective PCR operations, likely using CAD systems and MDTs for real-time dispatch. Improvements can include predictive analytics to position resources proactively, regular inter-agency drills and leveraging smart city infrastructure. Public awareness about emergency numbers and basic first aid can also improve outcomes.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Global Standards

Chandigarh can match global standards by using AI-driven command centres, GPS-tracked vehicles, and mobile apps. Smart traffic systems should create green corridors for ambulances. Drones and trained community first responders can deliver immediate aid. Increasing ambulance hubs and installing AEDs in public spaces will further improve preparedness. Periodic audits and collaboration with global cities will maintain high standards.

Col G S Chadha (Retd), Mohali

Crack Down on Crime Spots

If Chandigarh Police responds within six minutes, then deploying permanent PCRs at crime-prone areas can ensure even faster action. Liquor shops, open till midnight, often become sites of public nuisance. Police should be stationed outside such outlets daily from 9pm to midnight to deter and act on disturbances instantly.

Ravinder Kumar Varma

Model for the Nation

Chandigarh Police's ability to respond in just six minutes to distress calls is remarkable. This sets a benchmark for other cities. It boosts public confidence and enhances the force's image. The system must not only be preserved but improved in future.

Wg Cdr J S Minhas (Retd), Mohali

Safety for the Elderly

It's heartening to see such quick response times in Chandigarh. This can be improved further by installing alarm systems directly linked to police stations. These are especially needed as many elderly residents live alone.

N P S Sohal, Chandigarh

Issue At Hand

Chandigarh has topped the country in the fastest emergency response. The UT Police Control Room (PCR) responds in almost six minutes to the distress calls received on 112 or 0172-2749194 or 0172-2744100, its dedicated telephone lines, which is the best and the swiftest response time in India. What needs to be done to further improve the emergency response mechanism?

Question for next week

A 39-year-old labourer died of Covid in Chandigarh on Wednesday. This marks the first Covid-related fatality in the city following the recent surge of the deadly virus across multiple states in the country. Even as the authorities continue to claim that "all is well", it raises pressing concerns. What measures should be implemented to curb the return of Covid in the city and the region?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words can be sent to openhouse@tribunemail.com by Thursday (May 29)