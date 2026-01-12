Open House: How can we prevent crimes involving domestic helps and ensure senior citizens’ safety?

Helpers’ document verification key

Many senior citizens live alone and are dependent on their helpers. They send them to banks to make withdrawals on their behalf and have them tag along for business and property dealings. To protect senior citizens, it is best to keep the police in the loop. The police should be informed while appointing helpers for the elderly and helpers’ Aadhaar details and antecedents should be verified. Helpers should be asked to provide at least two good sureties. The children of the elderly should stay in touch with them.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Labour Dept-certified helpers required

The Labour Department should start registering domestic helpers and certifying them. Only certified workers should be hired by senior citizens. The Department should conduct surprise checks at houses with domestic help and carry out KYC verification for identity proof using at least two documents. Someone from the neighbourhood should serve as a guarantor for new helpers.

Charanjit Singh

Elderly need to be more vigilant

Police verification of domestic helps does not guarantee that crimes will not be committed. Vulnerable senior citizens need to keep a low profile and avoid public displays of wealth. In this world of ever-increasing desire, rich seniors are sitting ducks for those who see them as targets for easy money. Some might view this as a curtailment to their freedom but it seems that abstinence is the only solution to preventing such crimes.

Precious Bansal, Chandigarh

CCTV monitoring can curb crime

It is advisable for the children of veterans to avoid leaving their parents alone with domestic help. CCTV monitoring of senior citizens’ residences by their family members (and administration if needed) will go a long way in sending a stern message to helpers with criminal intentions. Domestic helpers should only be hired through registered agencies after required background checks. The administration should create a system to regularly check on veterans who live alone and instil confidence in them.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (Retd), Mohali

Peer verification by trusted helpers

In addition to a thorough police background check of domestic helpers to establish trust with the employer, helpers should also be cross-verified by at least two other domestic workers who have already been vetted and cleared by the police. This peer verification will provide an additional layer of accountability since experienced and trusted employees can vouch for the credibility of new workers.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Strict laws against crime against elderly

Crime on the senior citizens can only be stopped by taking stringent measures so that criminals do not roam freely after committing the heinous crimes. The crime committed by domestic help should be prosecuted immediately so that others dare not think of such act. Countries which are crime free have framed strict laws and we need to follow them.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Dedicated helpline for senior citizens’ safety

Crimes involving domestic helps can be reduced through proactive police and administration efforts. Mandatory registration and KYC verification of domestic staff, supported by Aadhaar or valid IDs, should be enforced. Police stations and RWAs must maintain accessible digital databases. Regular background checks, CCTV installation at entry points and incentives for seniors can improve security. Community policing, beat patrols and local police visits to elderly households boost safety. Awareness programs on safety precautions and emergency helplines will further enhance protection for seniors.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Emergency response team will curtail crime

A registration system must be created to track the employment history of domestic help to enhance senior citizens’ safety. A dedicated team for swift action on related crimes and conduct surprise visits to homes of seniors, particularly those living alone should be in place. Installing emergency response systems or panic buttons in their homes will provide an added layer of protection.

VK Tangri, Mohali

Mobile apps offer proactive safety

A proactive approach, mandatory police verification and biometric registration for domestic workers through local bodies is vital. Regular safety awareness programs on emergency helplines and digital fraud for seniors should be prioritized. Beat officers must visit elderly households and keep updated vulnerability maps. Technology like CCTV, panic buttons, and mobile apps should be subsidized. Strong coordination between police, welfare departments and volunteers will ensure a robust safety network for seniors.

Parvinder Singh, Mohali

Negligence must incur penalties

Strict enforcement of mandatory police verification, biometric registration, and a digital database for domestic workers is essential, with RWAs held legally accountable for compliance. Regular patrols, surprise checks, and senior-citizen mapping by local police can deter crime. Technology like panic buttons, CCTV and rapid-response teams should be integrated. Domestic workers need legal orientation, while seniors should be educated on safe hiring practices. Negligence must incur penalties to ensure safety is built through accountability and systems.

Gaganpreet singh, Mohali

Shield seniors with watch groups

Aadhaar-linked verification for all domestic workers, tenants, and drivers, supported by real-time database checks and periodic home visits will contain crimes against senior citizens. Establish 24/7 Senior Citizens Helplines and Security Cells for swift responses, while enrolling isolated seniors in beat patrols and volunteer networks. Launch awareness campaigns via mohalla committees and apps, promoting smart door cameras, panic buttons and check-in protocols. Train Neighborhood Watch groups to identify suspicious activities and ensure rapid FIR filing and fast-track courts.

Amanjot kaur, Mohali

Senior citizen safety with wearable devices

Crimes against senior citizens can be prevented with multi-layer strategy by police and administration. A verification database needs to be created with mandatory registration and background checks for domestic workers. Launch wellness programs where officers conduct routine home visits to build trust and spot vulnerabilities. Provide wearable emergency alert devices linked to police dispatch for immediate response during crises. Enhance home security with strong locks, motion-sensor lighting and secure windows. Foster community networks by involving trusted neighbors and domestic helpers in safety checks and creating channels to report suspicious activity, ensuring seniors are never isolated.

Gurdev singh, Mohali

AI-monitored CCTV and safe hiring practices

A national database for real-time tracking should be in place to safeguard senior citizens. Incorporate neighborhood watch groups and regular home visits by local officers. Leverage technology with subsidized panic buttons, AI-monitored CCTV in high-risk areas and senior helplines with rapid-response teams. Launch awareness campaigns on red flags and safe hiring practices, while imposing penalties on unregistered employers and negligent agencies. Foster collaboration with social services for counseling and support, transforming reactive policing into proactive guardianship that saves lives.

Gurpreet kaur, Mohali

Penalise agencies for unverified staff

The Administration and police must implement a mandatory, tech-driven verification ecosystem. Centralizing a digital database for domestic staff, linked to Aadhaar and criminal records, ensures real-time background checks rather than superficial paperwork. Police should mandate "Senior Safety Audits," where beat officers conduct monthly door-to-door visits to build rapport and deter potential offenders. Foster "Neighborhood Watch" clusters, empowering Resident Welfare Associations to monitor floating populations. Stricter legal penalties for agencies supplying unverified staff and subsidized smart-lock installations for the elderly can create a formidable deterrent.

Sargunpreet kaur, Mohali

Surprise visits to households

Implement robust background checks, verify references and register domestic workers with local authorities. Establish a helpline for domestic helps to report grievances and ensure prompt action. Police can conduct regular surprise visits to households with senior citizens and create awareness about safe practices, like installing CCTV cameras. Police can also organize workshops for senior citizens on precautionary measures and encourage neighbourhood watch programs. Strict action against offenders will deter potential crimes, ensuring a safer environment for senior citizens and domestic helps alike.

Sahibpreet singh, Mohali

Mandate registration of domestic helpers

The Chandigarh Administration and Police must urgently adopt stronger, more proactive measures. Mandatory and time-bound police verification of all domestic helpers should be strictly enforced, with periodic re-verification to track changes in background or residence. A centralized digital database of verified domestic workers, accessible to Resident Welfare Associations, should be created. Regular sensitization and awareness programs for senior citizens are essential to educate them on safe hiring practices and early warning signs of misconduct. Mandate registration of domestic helpers through RWAs and placement agencies, with accountability mechanisms.

Brig Advitya Madan, Chandigarh

Spread awareness on modus operandi

Police should verify the antecedent of the domestic helps working in houses to prevent crimes involving domestic helps. Residents should also get the police verification of domestic helps done through the local police station. Copies of Aadhaar cards of domestic helps be available with local police as it will prove to be a deterrent for them. Administration must organise frequent meetings with senior citizens to make them aware about the modus operandi of criminals and involvement of domestic helps in such crimes.

HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Routine checks at househelps can help

The government should make an app to meet demands of authentic and genuine househelps, as the city is a habitat for a good number of senior citizens who live alone. There should be a check and verification of migrants with proper documentation to curb crimes. Repeated checkings of househelps by police after designated intervals can instill fear among them and restrain them from committing crimes. There is an urgent need to connect with senior citizens via apps, safety buttons, and quick response helplines to safeguard them.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Need to protect the vulnerable

Increasing crimes involving domestic helpers against senior citizens are rising day by day, which manifest in numerous forms like misuse of an elder's financial assets, intentional neglect of basic needs and physical and psychological abuse. These vulnerabilities emerge from reasons such as senior citizens being physically frail along living alone, exploiting the bond and trust by abusers or large underreported cases amid fear of shame, or desire to maintain family confidentiality. Fostering strong ties with RWAs and NGOs for enhancing community policing and bridging support networks for the elderly by providing specialised training to police personnel will improve situation. Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Authority-community coordination essential

Mandatory police verification of domestic helps should be strictly enforced. Maintaining a proper database with photographs and identity details can help in quick verification. Resident Welfare Associations should keep records of all domestic workers and regularly share them with local police stations. The administration should also encourage the use of simple safety measures such as CCTV cameras, door alarms, and emergency alert devices. With better coordination between authorities, communities, and families, senior citizens can feel safer and more secure in their homes.

Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Hold sensitisation camps to build trust

Mandatory police verification of domestic helps should be enforced. Sensitisation programmes for domestic workers and employers regarding ights, responsibilities and grievance redressal can build trust and prevent such crimes. Regular beat patrols and periodic visits by community police officers to homes of elderly persons can act as a strong deterrent. Technology, in the form of panic buttons, emergency helplines, CCTV cameras in common areas and senior-citizen safety apps, should be promoted. Sanjay Chopra, Mohali