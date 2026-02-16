Open House: How should Chandigarh curb the issue of uninsured vehicles plying on its roads?

Strict penalties needed

Chandigarh can curb the menace of uninsured vehicles only by fixing clear accountability within the system. Technology such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras already identifies uninsured vehicles; the real failure lies in follow-up. Every vehicle flagged on the VAHAN database must trigger time-bound notices, penalties and, if required, suspension of registration, with responsibility clearly assigned to designated officers. Insurance compliance should be non-negotiable and linked to RC renewal, PUC certification, ownership transfer and vehicle fitness. Any lapse in enforcement must invite departmental review and corrective action. Monthly public dashboards showing the number of uninsured vehicles, action taken and pending cases will ensure transparency and pressure for results. One-time drives create noise; accountable systems create compliance. Until responsibility is fixed within departments, uninsured vehicles will continue to put lives and accident victims at risk.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Link insurance to ‘challan’ history

The administration has begun steps to tackle the problem of uninsured vehicles through digital surveillance, checking drives and awareness campaigns. These efforts must now be strengthened with tougher deterrence. Identifying and penalising uninsured vehicles should be consistent, not sporadic. Insurance premiums should be linked to driver behaviour and challan history so habitual violators pay more. Penalties must be substantial, at least three times the base insurance premium for first-time offenders and five times for repeat violators, to act as a real deterrent. Public awareness campaigns should clearly highlight the legal and financial consequences of driving without insurance, particularly the hardship caused to accident victims. Without strict enforcement and meaningful penalties, advisories alone will not work. Compliance must be enforced through fear of consequences, not voluntary goodwill.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Ensure uniform law enforcement

The administration can effectively address this issue by issuing notices to vehicle owners directing them to obtain or renew insurance within a fixed timeframe. Authorities already possess comprehensive vehicle registration data, making identification and communication straightforward. If owners fail to comply despite adequate warning, strict action must follow. This should include suspension of registration, heavy fines and impounding of vehicles found plying without insurance. Such enforcement will send a strong signal that violations will not be tolerated. Driving without insurance puts accident victims at severe financial risk and undermines the purpose of compulsory insurance laws. A structured process - notice, grace period and firm action - will improve compliance without appearing arbitrary. The law already exists; what is required is the will to enforce it uniformly and without exception.

Anil Anand, Kharar

Cancel registration of vehicles

It is surprising that uninsured vehicles continue to ply despite insurance being mandatory. This reflects weak enforcement and a lack of fear of police action. To avoid such lapses, registrations of uninsured vehicles should be cancelled outright and owners must be heavily penalised. The police should also verify whether such vehicles have been involved in violations or crimes such as accidents, red-light jumping or other offences. Uninsured vehicles often escape scrutiny, compounding risks for law-abiding citizens. If penalties are stringent and consistently imposed, repetition will reduce sharply. Driving without insurance should be treated as a serious offence, not a minor lapse. Only a zero-tolerance approach will restore discipline on city roads and protect innocent road users from avoidable loss.

Rajeev Singh, Chandigarh

Organise insurance renewal campaigns

With nearly 14 lakh vehicles on its roads and about two lakh uninsured, the city faces a serious public safety risk. Every accident involving an uninsured vehicle becomes a potential human and financial tragedy. Mandatory real-time insurance verification through ANPR cameras, strict challans and immediate impounding for repeat offenders are essential. At the same time, insurance renewal drives, mobile kiosks and on-the-spot digital insurance facilities can help willing citizens comply easily. Awareness campaigns must reinforce that insurance is not a formality but protection for life and livelihood. Roads belong to the responsible, not the reckless. The message must be clear and uncompromising: no insurance means no place on the road. Safety, accountability and discipline must guide the city forward.

Ravinder Nath

Use AI to monitor vehicles

Thousands of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, continue to ply without insurance, exposing owners and accident victims to grave risk. Driving uninsured violates the Motor Vehicles Act and undermines victim compensation. Authorities must adopt a multi-pronged approach: strict traffic checks, e-challan integration, digital monitoring through the Vahan portal and sustained public awareness. With AI-based systems, uninsured vehicles can be automatically flagged and information passed down to the beat level. Local police personnel visiting defaulters at their registered addresses will create direct accountability and a healthy fear of the law. Unchecked, uninsured vehicles increase financial burdens on victims and public funds. Ensuring universal insurance coverage is not optional, it is essential for justice and road safety.

Narinder Banwait

Implement CCTV-based monitoring of vehicles

It is alarming that over two lakh registered vehicles are plying without insurance. The RTA already has owners' addresses and can issue notices demanding immediate compliance. With city roads under extensive CCTV surveillance, uninsured vehicles can be detected, challaned and impounded effectively. Driving licences of persistent defaulters should also be cancelled to strengthen deterrence. Uninsured vehicles pose a huge risk in accidents, particularly for third-party compensation. Strict enforcement using existing infrastructure will quickly reduce violations. The issue is not lack of resources but lack of decisive action. Firm enforcement will protect citizens and restore confidence in traffic regulation.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (Retd), Mohali

Update official vehicle records

A firm, tech-enabled and time-bound approach is required. ANPR cameras should be used extensively to detect uninsured vehicles and issue automated e-challans. Renewal of registration and transport services must be blocked until valid insurance is produced. However, data cleansing is equally important. Many vehicles may have been scrapped, damaged or rendered not worthy but still appear in records. Owners should be formally notified and given a grace period. After adequate notice, registrations of persistent defaulters must be struck off. Clear warnings about civil and criminal liability in case of accidents will further strengthen compliance. Discipline on roads begins with clean data and firm enforcement.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Need to Target old, high-risk vehicles

Uninsured vehicles are often old and have changed hands multiple times. Such vehicles are commonly owned by mechanics, drivers or dealers in peripheral areas. Their poor condition makes them easy to identify. Authorities can focus enforcement on these high-risk vehicles and ensure insurance is obtained immediately. Insurance company agents can accompany enforcement teams to facilitate on-the-spot compliance. This approach benefits both enforcement agencies and insurers while quickly reducing the number of uninsured vehicles. Targeted action, rather than random checks, will deliver faster results and improve road safety for all users.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Start continuous road safety education

Tackling uninsured vehicles requires sustained, not symbolic, action. Digital databases must be leveraged for real-time monitoring, with regular checks and strict penalties under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act. Higher fines, electronic monitoring and public awareness campaigns should run simultaneously. Driving training centres and continuous road safety education will reinforce compliance in the long term. Only a consistent, system-driven approach , not occasional drives, will solve the problem. Enforcement must be visible, predictable and unavoidable to ensure lasting compliance.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Affordable insurance options required

The presence of over two lakh uninsured vehicles on Chandigarh roads poses serious risks to public safety and lawful motorists. Driving without insurance violates the Motor Vehicles Act and leaves accident victims without financial protection. The administration must adopt a multi-pronged strategy. Insurance databases should be linked with e-challan systems and ANPR cameras to automatically detect uninsured vehicles. Regular enforcement drives and strict penalties, including vehicle seizure for repeat violations, will act as a deterrent. Insurance renewal reminders through SMS and awareness campaigns can improve compliance, especially among two-wheeler owners. Affordable short-term insurance options and facilitation camps may help low-income vehicle owners renew policies easily. Ensuring universal vehicle insurance is essential for safer roads, accountability and protection of citizens' rights. Strong enforcement, combined with sustained awareness efforts, can significantly reduce this growing menace.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Must Impound Uninsured Vehicles

It is shocking that over two lakh vehicles remain uninsured in a city known for its educated population. Such vehicles pose a serious risk not only to drivers but also to other road users and pedestrians. The police should identify uninsured vehicles through available digital portals and take the strictest possible action under the Motor Vehicles Act. Impounding uninsured vehicles and suspending driving licences or registrations for a specified period could serve as an effective deterrent. Consistent enforcement will send a strong message that violations will not be tolerated. As a Smart City, Chandigarh should set an example for other cities by ensuring strict compliance with mandatory insurance norms. Firm action against offenders will improve road discipline and enhance safety for all citizens.

Dr HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Integrate insurance & transport databases

The Chandigarh Administration should rely more on digital databases for effective monitoring of uninsured vehicles. Targeted checking drives must be conducted regularly to identify and penalise offenders. At the same time, authorities should highlight the legal and financial risks associated with driving without insurance. Leveraging provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, including higher penalties and electronic monitoring, can improve compliance. Integration of transport and insurance databases will allow authorities to detect lapses quickly and take timely action. Technology-driven enforcement, combined with awareness initiatives, can significantly reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on city roads. A consistent and systematic approach will ensure better compliance and improved road safety.

VK Tangri, Mohali

Make insurance policy renewals easier

The administration should adopt modern techniques to address the issue of uninsured vehicles. Intelligent traffic management systems and surveillance cameras can be used to detect vehicles with expired insurance and issue challans automatically. Linking transport department records with insurance databases will help identify lapses and send automatic alerts to vehicle owners. Vehicles repeatedly found without insurance should be impounded and penalties strictly enforced. Simultaneously, awareness campaigns must highlight that driving without insurance is both a legal violation and a financial risk in case of accidents. Insurance companies should also make policy renewals easier through instant online facilities and simplified procedures. Improved accessibility, combined with strict enforcement, will encourage greater compliance and reduce the number of uninsured vehicles on city roads.

Sucha Singh Sagar Bullowal

Create awareness through whatsapp

The Chandigarh Administration must take firm steps to curb the growing number of uninsured vehicles. The police should impose fines on vehicle owners found driving without valid insurance, and regular checks should be conducted to verify compliance. There is also a need to create awareness among citizens about the importance of vehicle insurance through newspapers, posters and social media platforms such as WhatsApp and YouTube. Many vehicle owners remain unaware of the financial and legal consequences of driving uninsured. A combination of regular enforcement and sustained awareness campaigns will help improve compliance and ensure safer roads for all. Public cooperation, supported by consistent action from authorities, is essential to address this issue effectively.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Issue time-bound notices to owners

The administration should first generate awareness among citizens about the financial risks associated with uninsured vehicles, including losses arising from theft or accidents. Many owners fail to understand the long-term consequences of non-compliance. Issuing notices to owners of uninsured vehicles, directing them to obtain insurance within a stipulated time, can improve compliance. In cases of continued violation, hefty penalties and impounding of vehicles should follow. A balanced approach combining awareness, reasonable opportunity to comply and firm enforcement will yield better results. Ensuring that every vehicle carries valid insurance is essential for protecting both vehicle owners and accident victims.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Install ai-based cameras

The issue of nearly two lakh uninsured vehicles requires better coordination and data sharing among regulatory authorities. Insurance companies, licensing authorities and traffic police must share real-time information to identify uninsured vehicles effectively. Such data should be integrated into the central command system of the traffic police so that AI-based cameras can detect these vehicles and generate challans automatically. A detailed study should also be conducted to understand the reasons behind large-scale non-compliance and assess any gaps in enforcement. Heavy penalties, prosecution and suspension or cancellation of driving licences and registration certificates may be necessary to ensure compliance. Uninsured vehicles pose a serious hazard to law-abiding road users and must be addressed through coordinated and decisive action.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

A serious threat

Over two lakh vehicles in Chandigarh are running without valid insurance. This is not a minor lapse; it is a serious threat to road safety and financial security. When 2,19,289 vehicles out of 14.27 lakh registered ones are uninsured, every accident becomes a potential legal and financial nightmare. Insurance is not a mere formality; it is a safety net. Without mandatory third-party cover, accident victims may face delays in receiving compensation, while vehicle owners risk heavy out-of-pocket expenses, legal proceedings and even vehicle seizure. In a city already grappling with one of the highest vehicle densities in the country - and accommodating thousands of daily commuters from Mohali and Panchkula - this level of non-compliance is alarming. Responsibility lies with both vehicle owners and enforcement agencies. Owners who skip renewals to save a few thousand rupees ultimately endanger others. At the same time, weak verification at checkpoints, limited e-surveillance and the absence of sustained enforcement drives allow violations to continue unchecked. The solution is clear. Insurance validity should be strictly linked with fuel purchase alerts, pollution checks and vehicle fitness certification. E-challan drives using ANPR cameras must be intensified. Swift penalties should be imposed and registrations of repeat offenders suspended. Simultaneously, awareness campaigns must highlight the legal and financial consequences of driving without insurance.

