Target drug networks

It is difficult to conclude if it is bearing fruit yet. The administration needs to measure outcomes, not just arrests. The next phase should be sharply targeted. First, conduct regular drug-use mapping around schools, colleges, hostels and slums. Second, target the financial networks behind drug supply, with every major case triggering investigation into suppliers and financiers. Third, establish a confidential city-wide mechanism through which residents can report peddlers without fear. Fourth, track every person completing rehabilitation for at least 12 months.

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Dr Sunil Sharma, Zirakpur

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Tackle demand first

The focus must shift toward demand reduction. Parents and schools must act early to spot warning signs, while well-equipped rehabilitation centres should offer healing instead of jail time for minor users. Providing employment to unemployed youth and engaging them in sports activities is vital. Idle minds fall prey to addiction out of frustration; meaningful jobs and sports keep youth focused, disciplined and healthy.

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Shashi Kant Guglani, Chandigarh

Heal, don’t punish

The ultimate objective of combating illegal drug use must extend beyond punishment to rehabilitation and transforming users into productive citizens. Many times, strict law enforcement frequently triggers the ‘displacement of crime’, where illicit trade merely shifts locations. So, while maintaining enforcement momentum, the UT government must pioneer initiatives bringing recovering addicts back into the mainstream. Compassion, empathy, and institutional support must serve as catalysts for their renewal. Ultimately, a paradigm shift from punitive sanctions toward integrative actions is required.

Dr Madhuri Sharma, USA

Plug the hotspots

The police has to look for drug sale in city villages and unauthorised colonies due to congested occupation without verification. The vacant and unoccupied buildings and land generally being used for drug sale and use need to be checked regularly. The online social networking sites are also being used by the peddlers for sale of drugs. Police stations and mobile police personnel of the areas of drug sale must be held responsible for the negligence to further control the drug menace.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

No bail for peddlers

If the administration wants to root out drug menace from city, the supply chain of drugs is to be broken. The police should work in unison and set up a joint task force as borders between Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula are open and connected at many places. Catching small fish can reduce drug menace to some extent but it can’t root it out. Catch the suppliers, increase vigil on entrance points, no bail for drug peddlers and organise awareness camps in affected areas.

Harminder Singh

Secure borders

The administration’s aggressive anti-drug drive is bearing fruit. Recent crackdowns disrupted local supply chains, shut down illegal peddling hubs and secured a high conviction rate. To completely root out this menace, Chandigarh must now pivot toward long-term structural solutions. The city must secure its borders through joint inter-state police corridors, digitalise pharmacy sales to stop prescription drug abuse, scale up medical rehabilitation centres and launch student-led peer networks in schools to protect vulnerable youth.

Malkeet Kaur, Patiala

Surprise audits

The free flow of illegal drugs and diverted pharma formulations from other states into Chandigarh is being enabled by weak checks and collusion of a few unscrupulous elements in the drug-control system. What is needed is a multi-pronged approach. The Centre’s support is must, pharma supply chains must be tracked end-to-end with surprise audits and strict action must be taken against erring chemists and officials. We must also strengthen rehabilitation, intensify awareness in schools and villages, and create gainful employment for our youth.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd), Chandigarh

Community policing

The authorities need to focus on both the supply of drugs and the money that keeps it flowing. Rehabilitating and counselling those already addicted is also needed. The administration should identify drug hotspots and increase community policing in these regions while also having an anonymous platform for residents to report dealers. The de-addiction centres need to follow up with ex-addicts and provide them with any possible help and support, including family counselling.

Gaganjot Singh

Year-round vigil

The police should keep checking and investigating in a transparent manner throughout the year to control the drug menace. The courts should award maximum punishment ranging from 5 to 10 years to instil fear in the mind of the persons involved in this trade. The token punishment emboldens such rogue elements and after coming out of jail, they restart their business as usual.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Uproot the networks

Intelligence should be strengthened across the Tricity. Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali should share intelligence and coordinate investigations to curb these networks from the root. The areas where drug-related complaints keep mushrooming up should be under strict policing. The administration should encourage community participation in reporting suspected drug activities safely. The ultimate goal is not just to control the drug menace but also to dismantle the ecosystem which opens gateways to addiction.

Ranjana Sharma, Panchkula

More surveillance

If the administration is serious about handling the growing menace of drugs, it has to walk the extra mile. A stricter surveillance on borders, touted to be the drug dens, regular checking in paying guests and student hostels, and a working helpline for anonymous reporting will go a long way to take on the zombie of drugs. More de-addiction and counselling centres with free treatment facility are the need of the hour. Also, the parents’ and teachers’ responsibility remains paramount. RWAs and NGOs may organise awareness camps to spread the underlying message of staying away from drugs.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

Role of Counsellors

The police should maintain a map of drug hotspots and trafficking routes, updated through intelligence, arrests, complaints and data. Teams should target suppliers, repeat offenders and financial networks rather than peddlers. Intelligence-sharing with Punjab and Haryana Police should be institutionalised. Every school and college should have a trained counsellor and a mechanism for reporting drug-related concerns. Patients should receive counselling, family support and post-treatment follow-up, with relapse-prevention programmes integrated into community health services.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Ensure rehabilitation

The authorities should identify drug hotspots, strengthen surveillance and take strict action against the networks supplying drugs. At the same time, schools and colleges should conduct regular awareness programmes to protect young people from addiction. Parents, teachers and communities must be encouraged to recognise early warning signs and guide vulnerable youngsters. Those already struggling with addiction should receive affordable counselling, treatment and rehabilitation rather than being left without support.

Kapil Thakur, Panchkula

Special teams needed

The Administration should form special teams of devoted and honest officers to stop the drug menace in the city. To eradicate drugs completely, these special teams will have to work at the ground level. They must cut off the supply chain of drugs, not just catch the end users. More force should be deployed on the borders to stop the inflow of drugs into the city. Furthermore, accountability must be fixed. If drugs are found in any area, the officers-in-charge of that area should be held accountable.

Sucha Singh Bullowal, Punjab

Publish the numbers

The enforcement figures don’t tell us if drugs are actually becoming less of a problem in the city. The administration should put out numbers regularly- how easily drugs can be found, how many people are taking them for the first time, how many offenders are caught again, and how many in rehab get better or slip back. Schools and colleges need more attention as well, with counselling, awareness sessions and help for students at the first signs of trouble. The drive is a good start. But the real test is simple- are fewer people taking drugs, and are those battling addiction managing to recover?

Gorvi Rawat, Chandigarh

Treat addicts

Those involved in the drug trade must face strict and exemplary punishment. Merely imposing fines may not be sufficient for those who deliberately destroy the lives of others for profit. At the same time, the law must distinguish between drug traffickers and those who are themselves victims of addiction and need treatment and rehabilitation. Educational institutions can play a very important role in this fight. Schools, colleges and universities should make drug awareness an ongoing part of their activities. Public participation can significantly strengthen the administration’s fight against the drug menace.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

Sustained strategy

The Administration needs to adopt a more comprehensive and sustained strategy. First, intelligence-led policing should target the entire supply chain, including major suppliers and financiers, rather than focusing mainly on street-level peddlers. Strict monitoring of vulnerable locations around educational institutions, hostels and recreational areas can help prevent the recruitment of young users. Families and educational institutions should also be actively involved in early identification and prevention.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, New Chandigarh

Rehab, not jail

To tackle the drug problem, the focus should be a check on supply and demand, and helping addicts with counselling and rehab through colleges and hostels, not just jail. There should be joint operations with Punjab and Haryana in border areas like Dhanas, Maloya and Burail. Community policing should be implemented where RWAs, SHGs and Beopar Mandal can raise awareness and involve youth in sports. A toll-free tip line with protection for informants should also be set up.

John Mao, Chandigarh

Reintegrate addicts

Border enforcement must be tightened via seamless inter-state coordination with Punjab and Haryana to stop illicit contraband from entering the Tricity. The administration must expand de-addiction and psychological rehabilitation facilities to support affected individuals without criminalising them. Educational institutions ought to implement mandatory awareness modules, while community vigilance committees can help identify vulnerable youth early. Integrating rehabilitation with vocational training will ensure former addicts reintegrate productively into society.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Help without stigma

The focus must be on identifying trafficking networks and stopping the supply at its source. Stronger intelligence, regular monitoring and better coordination among agencies can make enforcement more effective. At the same time, prevention must begin early. Schools and colleges should conduct awareness programmes and provide accessible counselling for students at risk. Families and communities should also be encouraged to recognise warning signs and seek help without stigma.

Ishita Mukherjee

CCTV, finance trail

The Administration must launch sustained anti-drug awareness programmes in schools, colleges and Panjab University, strengthen the Tricity inter-state task force and make effective use of CCTV surveillance and technology to track drug networks and suspicious financial transactions. Drug dependence should be treated with compassion and as a health concern, without stigma. PGIMER’s Psychiatry Department can support counselling and rehabilitation.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Question for next week

Do you think Chandigarh hospitals need improvement? What more can be done to make them patient-friendly?

Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words, and your photograph by Thursday (October 15).