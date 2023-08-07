Open House: Is Chandigarh MC’s move to levy double parking fee on vehicles registered outside tricity fair?

It is not fair to double parking fee for vehicles from outside the tricity. Further, the parking lots in the city should be managed by the MC, as being done currently and the fee should be nominal. Eliminating the role of contractor will save the civic body the risk of bad debts. It will also give employment to a large number of persons. Besides, the MC would earn a whopping revenue in the form of parking fee.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Civic body’s Decision to impact tourism

The decision will have a negative effect on the city tourism. The parking authorities and the shopkeepers both will be at a loss, while private malls and shopping complexes would gain from the move.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Move seemingly impractical

It is totally an impractical idea to generate revenue with this move. If high revenue is being charged, it would discourage people from visiting the city. A combined effort is required by the UT Administration and the MC to devise other ways to earn revenue.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Charges should be based on vehicle size

Instead of charging more from outsiders, charges should depend on the size of the vehicle - more for four-wheelers and less for two-wheelers. Rates should also vary from place and place, depending on the demand. The policy should be suitably amended so as to satiate the needs of all sections of society.

Vivaan Gupta, Panchkula

Unfair for employees shifted to tricity

The decision of the Chandigarh MC to impose double parking fee for vehicles registered outside the tricity is irrational and unjustified. Apart from tourists, many employees working in the city have shifted to the tricity and own vehicles registered at their native places. It is ridiculous to charge double parking fee from such employees. The MC should review and revoke its decision.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Decision will lead to traffic chaos

If other cities too make the same rule, then tricity residents would have to pay higher charges there. The overall loser will be the common man. The people coming from other places will avoid parking lots and the MC will end up losing revenue, while giving rise to traffic chaos.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Move arbitrary, ill-conceived

The decision is arbitrary and totally ill-conceived. Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and Haryana and also houses the high court of these two states. Hence, people and officials have to visit the city frequently. There are many employees of the Central government and armed forces who reside in the tricity but have vehicles registered in other states. The decision will create ugly situations for such residents.

SS Arora, Mohali

Will help UT Admn generate revenue

Migration of people has accelerated traffic chaos in the tricity. Instead of bringing cars from their native states, they should either buy new cars in the tricity or opt for public transport, which would in turn provide revenue to the Administration. Besides, the number of cars would also lessen on the road to a great extent. In a nutshell, the MC decision is justified to generate revenue for the Tricity.

Manseerat Kaur, Chandigarh

Give pass to outsiders working in tricity

Passes can be issued to people hailing from outside but working in the tricity. Otherwise, they will become the victim of the MC decision because they are the regular user of parking just like local people.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Will lead to illegal parking on roadside

The MC decision is not a welcome step. It would increase incidents of illegal parking. People will park their cars on the roadsides or in neighbourhood areas. It will create problems for those living in the vicinity of parking lots. The outstation vehicles enter the city for official purposes and shopping in city markets. This will affect the sales in various markets. The worst-affected will be patients visiting the PGI, GMSH-16 and GMCH-32, as they will be left with no other alternative but to shell out extra money at parking lots.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Avoid step-motherly treatment to visitors

Government as well as public sector employees get transferred after every five to six years. In some cases, the tenure could be less. It's not feasible to get the vehicle transferred to the new address every time. The Chandigarh Administration should not mete out step-motherly treatment to the vehicles not registered in the tricity.

Savita Kuthiala

Don’t create a wedge in society

The MC decision is unwise, arbitrary and against the spirit of oneness. It is an unhealthy way of revenue generation. It will not only lead to bitterness but also cause heartburns, and a divide between Chandigarh people and those visiting the City Beautiful. That may also affect the flow of tourists from the nearby areas. It is just not done. Why discriminate against them just to make money?

Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

MC must review move, stop discrimination

Charging double the parking fee for vehicles coming from outside the tricity is prima facie discriminatory. Such short-sighted decisions may also trigger agitations, since Chandigarh is the common capital of both Punjab and Haryana. The decision by the Chandigarh civic authorities has rattled everyone. Chandigarh is a hybrid city, it sees people from different fields. It is home to big educational and health institutions which has people from all over the country. This decision needs to be reviewed. Rather than rates, the authorities should first look at the parking facilities they offer. Just because the travellers from outside are not your voter, you can't charge them more.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Will Prove good for environment

I fully endorse the idea as it will tackle the ticklish problem of pollution and traffic. Smoke emitted by vehicles is a major contribution to pollution. It is a major treat to the existence of both flora and fauna.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Explore other ways to raise revenue

Don't divide people. To generate revenue, tricity leaders must raise issues in the parliament for FDIs and increasing number of international flights from the Chandigarh airport as the city is contributing vastly to the country's GDP.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd), Chandigarh

Discrimination unjustified

It is an undemocratic decision in the name of 'smart' parking. It is shocking that even Punjab and Haryana residents travelling to the UT will be subjected to discrimination. The decision should be reviewed. The Chandigarh Administration must come out with other sustainable options to overcome the vehicle rush and related mismanaged parking lots.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

MC should consult stakeholders

Several offices of Punjab and Haryana have their headquarters in Chandigarh for it being the joint capital. Charging their employees double the parking fee cannot be justified at all. The UT Administration has taken such impractical decisions in the past and taken back. Why do they take such decisions, without consulting the stakeholders?

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Civic body bit the hand that feeds it

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has bitten the hand that feeds it. It has taken a decision that is surely going to annoy residents of neighbouring states. It is like charging a tourist double the entry fee at a museum. It is discriminatory and unfair. It is also bad for business. Chandigarh is a major commercial hub, and many businesses rely on customers from outside the tricity. The decision can discourage them from coming to Chandigarh. This could lead to a loss of revenue for the corporation.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Clear case of avoiding visitors

The Chandigarh traffic police targets vehicles from outside the tricity and now the MC is walking in their footsteps. It is a clear case of avoiding people from outside the UT. Chandigarh is the capital of two states. How can the MC put an extra burden on the residents of the two states without taking their consent?

Kirpal Singh

Chandigarh owes lot to punjab, Haryana

The step-motherly treatment meted out to the residents of the nearby cities should be stopped at the earliest. Chandigarh is the capital of two states and in a way owes much to them. It is expected to be generous to both of the states.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Focus on making city tourist-friendly

A person coming from outside for some work in Chandigarh has already paid through his nose for the fuel and spent a hefty amount at toll barriers. The double parking fee will be an additional burden for the visitor. The focus should be to make Chandigarh a tourist-friendly city. There can always be higher parking fees for expensive, luxury carsm, irrespective of the state it belongs to.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Move will lead to corruption

Perhaps, the authorities did not do proper homework before arriving at this discriminatory decision, which is apparently taken in haste. It may increase some revenue, but create more difficulties and will lead to corruption. Even if it is implemented, it would not serve the purpose.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Looting people amid rising inflation

The Chandigarh Administration is looting people in the times of high inflation. What facilities are they providing in the parking lots anyway? Even if a parking lot is fully occupied, the person charges entry fee and leave the visitor on his own. The UT Administration is now focussing only on electric vehicles, but oblivious to disposal of e-waste.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Idea smacks of narrow mindset

The MC authorities must understand the importance of democracy. Democracy means for the welfare of the public. Every decision should be taken for their welfare. It is a shameful decision to create two types of parking fee for citizens of the same country. It is an impractical idea, which smacks of a narrow mindset. The authorities must withdraw this unprecedented, ill-conceived, retrograde, discriminatory and illegal policy.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Decision can be challenged in court

The MC cannot be unfair to those living in the tricity in the wake of job transfers. Its decision can be challenged in the court of law. If it all the MC needed more funds, it should get it through other means likes more digital advertisement, entertainment tax, etc. The need of the hour is to ensure smooth and FASTag-enabled parking lots for the convenience of residents.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Why even charge fee at chaotic lots

It is the constitutional right of a citizen to take vehicle in any state or UT. In fact, there should be no parking fee when cars are parked haphazardly and there is no attendant to help visitors find space. The parking contractor even takes no responsibility in case of theft.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Civic body made a controversial move

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's decision to impose double parking fee on vehicles outside the tricity is controversial. While the decision aims at reducing traffic congestion and generating revenue, those opposing it argue that it is unfair, inconvenient and unlikely to significantly impact traffic congestion.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Cash-starved MC aims to fill coffers

Charging double parking fee from vehicles registered outside the city is a biased and senseless decision. The cash-starved MC is simply looking for options to fill its coffers. A nominal parking fee should be charged on an hourly basis for the convenience of one and all.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

MC must roll back irrational move

It is a wrong and irrational decision to levy double parking charges for vehicles registered outside the tricity. Many state, central government and bank employees are transferred to the tricity who have vehicles registered in other states. They reside in the tricity during their service period. They are not floating population. This decision should be withdrawn immediately.

IPS Anand, Mani Majra

Double fee will hit open hand symbolism

Chandigarh welcomes everyone with its open hand symbol, but its essence will be lost every time an outsider will be charged extra for parking. They would feel that they are not welcome.

Shashank Parmar, Zirakpur

