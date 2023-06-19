Open House: Is decision to stop registration of non-electric 2-wheelers from July appropriate?

It cannot be taken as a right decision. The reasons being e-vehicles are much costlier than normal ones and dealers, who have a good stock of petrol vehicles, will be hit hard. The best option would have been let buyers decide which vehicle they want to purchase. The authorities may, however, grant concessions such as road tax waiver and subsidy to encourage the sale of e-vehicles.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Decision biased

The decision is both bad and biased. The ban may be well-intended but why only on two-wheelers? There is no ban on hundreds of highly polluting “jugaads” fitted with old diesel engines, which requires no registration, no driving licence, no insurance and no pollution certificate.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

Auto biz to be hit

This is a right of all citizens to buy anything of their choice. The ban on the registration on non-electronics two-wheelers is like putting a square peg in a round hole. The electronic two-wheelers are very costlier compared to petrol ones. The decision will affect the auto business as well as those running pollution test centres. It will put more load on electricity supply. The administration must not try to put cart before the horse.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Good decision from health point of view

This will hit the sale of two-wheelers in Chandigarh. However, it is a good decision from the health point of view as citizens can breathe clean air. The administration should provide residents with incentives such as subsidy, easy loans, rebate on road tax and insurance, free parking and subsidised charging rates to encourage the use of e-two-wheelers.

Kirpal Singh

Why ban only in Chandigarh

Two-wheeler is the preferred choice the middle class when it comes to commuting. How can a middle class person arrange Rs 1.5 lakh to buy an electric two-wheeler? Two-wheeler sales account for Rs 100 crore business annually. Garbage-collection vehicles and other vehicles cause a maximum of pollution in the city. No other state has issued such ban order. Moreover, there aren’t enough charging stations available in the city.

Prem Garg, Chandigarh

Collective effort must

The decision may not help in reducing pollution. The desired results cannot be achieved till the ban is implemented by the whole of the tricity. A maximum of people coming to the city for work or business commute by two-wheelers. The motive behind the initiative seems very good for ensuring a healthy environment. Collective efforts by Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana may produce much better results. The high cost of e-vehicles and poor charging infrastructure may hinder the success of the initiative.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas retd, Mohali

Not a good idea

I think it’s not a good idea. If the administration wants to encourage the sale of electric two-wheelers in the city, then it should take steps to bring down their cost. Replacement benefits should be given to customers.

Deepak Kumar

Need of the hour

It will take some time for the general public to adjust with the new system, but it will be good for the future of UT residents.

BL Mujoo, Chandigarh

Move may prove counter-productive

Many people work in UT but live in Panchkula or Mohali and vice versa. It is not in sync with the policy of the neighbouring states. It will not only cause financial loss to auto dealers but also to the middle class, who are heavily dependent on two-wheelers for commuting. There should be subsidy as well as free registration to encourage the sale of e-two-wheelers. More charging stations should be set up in the tricity. The blanket ban on the registration of petrol two-wheelers will be counter-productive.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Admn should have given ample time

The administration should have given sufficient time to the public as well as dealers before announcing the ban. Two-wheelers do not pollute the air much. It would have been better if the administration had given one-year for the registration of non-electric two-wheelers. While the cost of electric two-wheelers is quite high, these are not available in sufficient numbers.

Vaishnavi, Chandigarh

Defer decision

The decision seems to have been taken unilaterally without taking all stakeholders in confidence. Such decisions invariably invite a lot of resistance and lead to unnecessary waste of time and energy in their implementation. It is time the administration defers the decision and holds extensive discussions with all those who will be affected, including individuals.

TS Madan, Chandigarh

Uniform legislation

Motor vehicle act falls under the concurrent list, hence Parliament is to decide the state powers under the Act. In view of increasing pollution levels, the administration has a valid reason to ban petrol/diesel vehicles. But as the UR is surrounded by cities other states, it will almost be impossible to get the desired results. The Centre should bring a uniform legislation for the entire country.

RP Malhotra, Panchkula

Take Action against polluting vehicles

Countless vehicles with old engines and rehris fitted with old engines cause a maximum of pollution. There is no effective authority to confiscate such vehicles. BS6 2 two-wheelers do not emit much smoke, hence their sale and registration must not be restricted in Chandigarh. The UT should act against polluting vehicles instead.

Kishore Chand Rana

Common man to be worst hit

There should be a ban on the re-registration of diesel vehicles, which have crossed 15 years of life span. New vehicles purchased in other states should not be registered in Chandigarh. Keeping in view the high cost of e-two-wheelers and limited options for buyers, the common man will be worst hit by the decision.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

No uniform policy

There should be a uniform policy throughout the country. It will be inconvenient and time-consuming to get e-two-wheelers charged at stations. People will tend to buy petrol vehicles from neighbouring Panchkula and Mohali. So, there will not be any reduction in the number of such vehicles in Chandigarh, but the decision will cause a revenue loss to UT instead.

Anand, Chandigarh

Workers to lose job

There is hardly any time for dealers to sell their existing stocks. Moreover, thousands of skilled and unskilled workers will lose their job. Not all customers are able to buy electric two-wheelers due to hefty cost. The petrol two-wheelers do not cause much pollution. The administration should have given at least one year before enforcing the ban.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Inadequate infra

The administration has taken a hasty step by ordering the ban on petrol two-wheelers to reduce pollution in the city. It is not possible the administration alone can make the move successful. The owners will face problem given the inadequate charging facility outside Chandigarh. Either review the decision or provide adequate facilities across the tricity.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

High cost a deterrent

The decision is totally uncalled for. If the UT administration is so keen to promote EVs in the city, then it should come up with a robust road map. As the cost of EVs is quite high, providing subsidy on a limited number of vehicles will not serve the purpose. The administration should have bettered the public transport system before imposing the ban.

Nitin Kalra, Chandigarh

Withdraw decision

The administration should have replaced all CTU buses and government vehicles with electric ones before imposing the ban on fuel-based two-wheelers. An adequate number of charging stations should be set up. There ban should be rolled back.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

A step for the future

While the endeavour to phase out fuel-based two-wheelers by 2024 is a step for the future, the dark side of the moon is not to be ignored. Managing the metal and plastic junk generated by old vehicles will be a nightmare. Forfeiting old vehicles should not be a painful exercise for the owners but a fruitful one.

Aarti Khokhar

Extend deadline

It is too early to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers. The deadline for the registration of non-electric two-wheelers should be extended. There should be a subsidy on electric two-wheelers to make these affordable for the common man.

Adish Sood

Will serve little purpose

The ban has caused a sense of uncertainty among two-wheeler users as well as auto dealers of the city. Most people cannot afford e-bikes for their high cost. The decision will serve little purpose as there is no such ban in neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula. Around 10,000 people connected directly or indirectly with the business are likely to be affected. All stakeholders

must be consulted. I feel the decision is not appropriate and needs to be reviewed.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Hike registration fee, road tax

In the absence of an efficient and economic public transport system, the decision is not appropriate. The cost of electric vehicles is very high. Instead of stopping the registration, it would have been apt to increase the registration fee as well as road tax for petrol two-wheelers.

Toshani Bharat, Chandigarh

Important step

This is an important step taken in order to achieve the aim of eco-friendly and green transportation in the City Beautiful. Beijing has had such strict limits and quotas for internal combustion engine vehicles for many years to control the pollution levels. I believe such measures will be adopted by more and more cities and states in the future as pollution has reached dangerous levels.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Give more incentives

The decision may not be appropriate given the high cost electric vehicles and limited options for buyers. According to data, EV adoption is still low due to factors such as high upfront costs and limited charging infrastructure. The administration could consider promoting electric vehicles through incentives, subsidies and expanding charging infrastructure instead.

Bharvi

Tricity should have uniform public policies

People, who can’t afford costly EVs, are most likely to but petrol two-wheelers from Mohali and Panchkula. The decision is unfriendly for customers as well as for dealers. Therefore, in the interest of the public as well as the dealers, the decision be given a relook. In fact, the tricity should have uniform public policies on speed limits, liquor, petrol, diesel and so on.

SS Arora, Mohali

Improve public transport

People may choose to use the public transport instead of their own vehicles if the system is improved. A major challenge in promoting electric vehicles is putting in place a robust charging infrastructure throughout the tricity. Designing urban areas with a focus on walkability, mixed land use and the integration of green spaces can be a better move.

Geetanjali Kapoor, Chandigarh

Move impractical

By prohibiting the registration of non-electric two-wheelers, the government hopes to encourage the transition to electric vehicles and contribute to improving the air quality. However, given the high cost and limited availability of electric vehicles, the decision may be deemed impractical. With there being no such ban in Panchkula and Mohali, the decision of the UT may serve little purpose. A decision’s appropriateness is determined by the balance between environmental advantages and practical factors.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Decision uncalled for

The decision of the UT Administration to ban the registration of non-electric two-wheelers from July 1 is uncalled for given the fact there is no such ban in the adjoining cities of Panchkula and Mohali. The air pollution is not limited to any city boundary. The registration of non-electric vehicles should not be banned so long as the emission norms of these are within the permissible limits.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Ban to cause losses

It is a welcome step to encourage electric vehicles to curb air pollution. However, the sudden ban is sure to in a great loss to manufacturers as well as dealers. Two-wheelers do not pollute the air much. Consumers’ choice is important. Since the beginning of the financial year, around 3,700 fuel-run two-wheelers have been registered in Chandigarh. As such, only around 2,500 more can be registered, which is likely to be achieved by the end of June. A similar action last financial year had evoked widespread resentment.

Har Rehmat, Chandigarh

Example for other cities

The administration has been actively promoting the use of electric vehicles. By adopting EVs, Chandigarh can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, mitigate climate change impacts and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. It sets an example for other cities and encourages the adoption of environmental-friendly technologies.

Jeevan Jyoti, Chandigarh

Move will burden middle class

It is not a viable solution to curb pollution. The public should be given some more time and the administration should make efforts to improve the public transport. The ban would affect the resale of old two-wheelers and render a large number of workers jobless. Instead of again and again burdening the middle class, the government should focus on other factors that harm environment, especially increasing population that consequently leads to use of more vehicles.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Decision irrational

The decision is not only ridiculous but also irrational. Two-wheelers don’t cause traffic jams or much pollution. Moreover, it is unfair to expect economically disadvantaged individuals to afford expensive electric cars or bikes. The move directly affects the poor. Bike taxis have already been banned and now this decision is sure to add to the burden of the middle class. Why should individuals be forced to spend several hours charging their vehicles against their will?

Mohd Nasser Gorsi, Chandigarh

No-cost EMIs

The same rule should be applicable in the whole of the tricity. Attractive subsidies and no-cost EMIs can boost the sale of EVs. The tricity should be made a hub of green energy.

Avinash Goyal Chandigarh

Policy may not fetch desired results

The policy will not work until the required infrastructure in put in place. The administration should first replace government four-wheelers with electric ones as banning only petrol two-wheelers will not serve the intended purpose of making the city pollution-free. Besides, the policymakers need to take into consideration manufacturing, infrastructure as well as job opportunities.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

EV is the future

Electric vehicles are the future of transport services. However, the UT move may be too early and premature since the EV technology is still developing. The authorities must focus on setting up charging ports and incentivising e-vehicle buyers. In all, before halting the registration, the authorities must create adequate infrastructure for e-vehicles.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Set up e-vehicle service centres

The UT move seems to be a half-baked decision when the neighbouring cities of Panchkula and Mohali do not have any such ban. There should be sufficient charging infrastructure in the city. Dedicated parking lots for electric vehicles must be earmarked across the city. There has to be standardisation of the equipment to meet the global norms of the EV ecosystem. Further, sufficient service centres should be set up by the administration. With anything new, there will always be challenges and the administration should be well prepared to face them effectively.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Need to make EVs affordable

Given the high cost of electric vehicles, limited options for buyers and the absence of a similar ban in Panchkula and Mohali, the decision of the UT Administration comes to a point of debate. Keeping in the increasing pollution levels as well as traffic, EVs are the best solution. Along with encouraging people to buy EVs, the public transport should be strengthened. Incentives should be provided to EV buyers and efforts made to make these affordable. In a nutshell, using EVs will not only create a sustainable future for the city but for the entire nation.

Vivaan Gupta, Panchkula

Reconsider decision

The administration should reconsider its decision of curbing the registration of fuel -based two-wheelers and create awareness regarding EVs instead. Subsequently, it should come up with a better policy. This way, people can get ample time to switch to EVs, rather than doing it in a hasty manner. Diesel vehicles should also be removed from the city roads. In a nutshell, promoting EVs is a commendable move, nevertheless, the city should have proper infrastructure in place.

Manseerat Kaur, Chandigarh

