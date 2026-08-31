Open House: Overhaul outdated drainage to end monsoon misery

Shared civic duty

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Tricity's ageing storm-water network cannot carry the volume of runoff. Silted drains, blocked road gullies, inadequate drainage capacity, rapid construction and reduced natural absorption result in waterlogging. Accountability must be shared rather than placed on a single person or department. Government agencies must ensure timely desilting, regular inspections, better planning and infrastructure upgrades.

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Biragam Singh, Rajpura

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Desilt mechanically

Flooding in the Tricity after even a brief spell of rain reflects poor infrastructure management. The Administration should thoroughly check drainage lines and upgrade them on time. Drains remain clogged due to a lack of mechanical desilting. The use of jetting-cum-suction machines (super sucker trucks) is essential as these dislodge silt with high-pressure jets and remove debris through suction. Roadside vendors also worsen the problem by dumping disposables and polythene into gullies. The indiscriminate fixing of paver blocks and unplanned conversion of park areas into playgrounds reduce natural absorption of water.

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Paramjit Singh, New Chandigarh

Rodents choke drains

A major but often overlooked reason for choked drainage systems in Chandigarh's markets is mud accumulation caused by rat activity and the improper disposal of leftover food. Traders point out that rats frequently breed in gutters and burrows, displacing mud into rainwater drains. The problem is aggravated by eateries operating from booths without proper sewerage connections. Food waste dumped directly into the gutters provides a constant food supply for the rodents, while simultaneously obstructing the flow of rainwater.

Kamaljeet Singh Bains, Chandigarh

Act well in advance

Preventive measures must be taken well ahead of the monsoon season. A team of experts should identify areas where waterlogging frequently surfaces. The drainage system needs to be future-ready with improved capacity to handle heavy runoff. To prevent blockages, authorities must ensure garbage is not dumped into drains.Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) should take responsibility for areas adjoining their societies.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

Plastic use to blame

Both the public and government agencies are responsible for the waterlogging problem. The primary causes include the blockage of natural water flow due to haphazard construction, uncleaned drainage gullies choked with sullage, and the unchecked use of plastics and non-biodegradable materials. If these three major issues are addressed sincerely by both citizens and civic authorities, the menace of flooding after even a short spell of rain can be effectively tackled.

Arun Chaudhary, Chandigarh

Monitoring needed

The problem is less about how much it rains and more about how poorly we manage the rainwater. A strong spell of rainfall will naturally test any city, but repeated flooding after relatively brief periods of rain suggests that our systems are failing that test. Rapid urbanisation has blanketed the city in concrete, leaving rainwater with nowhere to seep. Coupled with clogged drains and construction over natural pathways, the city's ability to drain excess water has been severely impacted. The authorities must stop relying on emergency pumping and post-monsoon repairs. Drainage networks need regular monitoring and scientific capacity assessment and timely maintenance.

Roma Bhatt

People's role crucial

Frequent flooding points to weaknesses in our urban infrastructure and planning. An effective drainage system should be capable of handling intense rainfall without turning roads into temporary lakes. Blocked and poorly maintained drains, excessive construction activities, encroachments on natural water channels and inadequate storm-water management all contribute to the problem. However, accountability cannot rest entirely on government agencies. People also have a role to play. Garbage thrown into drains restricts water flow, while unauthorised construction obstructs natural drainage routes.

Jaskirat Singh

Fix drainage together

Drains must be thoroughly cleaned before the arrival of the monsoon. The maintenance work should continue even after the season ends. Both the Municipal Corporation and residents must be held accountable for maintaining the infrastructure. While the civic body should ensure regular desilting, people must stop dumping waste into drains. These are the minimum measures required to prevent flood-like situations after every rainfall.

Shreeya Bhaskar, Chandigarh

Upgrade infra

Municipal authorities and housing bodies like PUDA, HSVN and the CHB should be held accountable. The unplanned growth of colonies and slums is contributing to waterlogging. The infrastructure should be upgraded on a war footing to ensure better rainwater management.

K C Rana, Chandigarh

Act against officials

The accountability lies jointly with the municipal corporations and urban planning authorities like GMADA. The main reasons for frequent waterlogging are an outdated drainage system and the lack of pre-monsoon desilting. There is a great need to upgrade the infrastructure and authorities should take action against negligent officials.

Sucha Singh Sagar, Bullowal, Punjab

Appoint single authority

The storm-water drainage system, designed decades ago, is inadequate to handle the pressure exerted by today's dense urban growth. Pre-monsoon desilting drives are announced every June, yet waterlogging plagues the same spots in Manimajra, Zirakpur and Sector 20 year after year. Haphazard dumping of construction debris and plastic reduces whatever capacity remains. Responsibility is scattered across several bodies, be it the Municipal Corporation or GMADA. A single authority must be put in charge of maintenance, and a strict schedule must be implemented for the cleaning of drains.

Vrinda Garg, Chandigarh

Penalise contractors

Mud, plastic waste and other garbage often block drains in the absence of regular cleaning before the monsoon season. Rapid construction activities and concrete roads also prevent rainwater from seeping into the ground naturally. Municipal corporations and other bodies concerned must be held accountable for this negligence. The drainage system requires proper cleaning and regular upgrading to match the growing urban population. Contractors who do leave construction debris unattended should face strict penalties. Additionally, people must stop dumping plastic waste into drains. Regular checks, timely maintenance before rains, and better coordination between the administration and residents are essential to fix this recurring problem permanently.

Vihaan Yadav, Panchkula

Joint effort required

The storm-water network in Chandigarh and surrounding areas was designed decades ago to handle much lighter rainfall than we witness today. The problem is aggravated by the repeated carpeting of roads, which continuously raises road levels and obstructs drainage. Blame cannot be pinned on a single agency.An indifferent bureaucracy and poor emergency response worsen the situation. A collective effort by residents and officials is required to resolve this crisis.

Ranjana Sharma, Panchkula

Vegetation blocks flow

Seasonal rivulets and nullahs choked with vegetation obstruct the flow of rainwater. The indiscriminate installation of paver blocks has sharply reduced green cover, blocking natural groundwater recharge. Existing drains lack the capacity to flush out floodwater quickly. Tricity civic bodies must be held accountable. Before every monsoon, they should clear all seasonal rivulets and nullahs, restore green cover to aid groundwater recharge, make rainwater harvesting mandatory and upgrade drainage systems. During the monsoon season, MC workers must remain on duty to clear blocked road gullies.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd), Chandigarh

Find permanent fixes

The problem lies in an outdated drainage network, clogged drains, poor maintenance, indiscriminate installation of paver blocks and inadequate urban planning that prevents rainwater from being naturally absorbed. The Chandigarh Administration must be held accountable for regular desilting, upgrading drainage capacity, maintaining roads and ensuring proper storm-water management. The Tricity should not settle for temporary fixes. We must learn from successful countries such as Singapore, the Netherlands and Japan, which use advanced drainage and flood-management systems. Their solutions should be adapted to our local needs.

Gorvi Rawat, Chandigarh

Avoid littering

Every monsoon, just an hour of heavy rainfall is enough to flood roads across the Tricity, causing traffic jams and waterlogging. The problem is not the rain alone but poor urban planning, clogged drains, unchecked construction and poor maintenance of drainage systems. As cities expand, natural water channels are often blocked, leaving rainwater with nowhere to escape. Authorities must upgrade drainage infrastructure and ensure regular cleaning before the monsoon. At the same time, people must avoid littering and support efforts to keep drains clear.

Saloni Kumari, Kharar

Governance failure

Tricity's flooding is not merely a monsoon problem, it is an infrastructure and governance failure. The storm-water drainage network, designed in the 1950s for a much smaller population and lower rainfall intensity, now struggles to serve increasing population.Years of silt accumulation, encroachments, poor maintenance of the Sukhna and Patiala-ki-Rao choes, and indiscriminate installation of paver blocks have drastically reduced groundwater absorption. The solution lies in completely overhauling the outdated drainage system, carrying out annual desilting of the choes, and constructing recharge wells. Equally important is fixing accountability of officials.

Gurpreet S Malhotra, Kansal

Civic body responsible

Natural floodways like the Sukhna and Patiala-ki-Rao choes have been choked with garbage, while parks, markets and parking lots sealed with impermeable pavers block all groundwater recharge. Accountability lies firmly with the Municipal Corporation, the UT Engineering Department and GMADA for years of skipped desilting, the unchecked laying of paver blocks, and approving construction without proper drainage planning. To ensure long-term flood resilience, authorities must improve the storm-water network, annually desilt seasonal choes, replace pavers with permeable surfaces, restore green belts and enforce rainwater harvesting.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Unplanned growth

The problem is not merely excessive rainfall; rather, poor drainage capacity, clogged storm-water drains, inadequate desilting, encroachments and unplanned construction have worsened the situation. Despite repeated public complaints, preventive measures often appear to begin after roads are already flooded. Accountability must therefore be fixed. Municipal authorities and other agencies responsible for drainage planning and maintenance must explain why known vulnerabilities remain unresolved. Regular drain cleaning, scientific flood mapping, removal of encroachments and coordinated action among agencies across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula are urgently required.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Clean choes, rivulets

The first and foremost requirement is to thoroughly clean the choes and rivulets passing through the Tricity. Unfortunately, the natural flow of water in these channels has been severely blocked by encroachments, often driven by the land mafia. The next step is for the UT Administration and Municipal Corporation officials to jointly inspect waterlogging-prone areas, desilt manholes, and remove vegetation obstructing the drains. Residents in low-lying areas should clear any blockages to ensure the smooth drainage of rainwater. They should keep water pumps ready to deal with any emergency.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd.), Mohali

Ensure quick action

Every year, poor drainage systems lead to severe waterlogging, with many drains left choked by garbage, plastic and mud. At some places, drains are not cleaned regularly. Rapid construction has also reduced open areas that help the seeping of water into the ground. The civic authorities must take responsibility for this problem. Municipal bodies must clean drains before the rainy season and repair old drainage systems. They should also make sure that natural water courses are not blocked by haphazard construction activities. People also have a role to play. They should not throw garbage into drains. The authorities need to plan better and be ready for quick action.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Take time-bound action

The recurring waterlogging across the Tricity is not merely a rain-related issue, it is a failure of planning. Storm-water drains must be regularly desilted and scientifically designed to handle changing rainfall patterns. Encroachments on natural drains, poor road construction, blocked inlets and unplanned developments only worsen the situation. Accountability must not end with blaming the weather. The civic agencies and officials responsible for planning and maintenance of the drainage system must answer for repeated failures. Regular audits and time-bound corrective action are urgently needed.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Systematic civic apathy

The problem highlights a distressing story of unbridled urbanisation and systemic civic apathy. Concrete jungles have relentlessly choked natural drainage pathways, transforming once permeable landscapes into impervious surfaces. This ecological disruption is severely exacerbated by a conspicuous absence of robust rainwater harvesting structures and aquifer recharge mechanisms. The primary onus of this recurring urban catastrophe rests squarely upon the municipal corporations. Their perennial dereliction of duty has manifested into choking storm-water drains. To address this issue, rainwater harvesting must be made a compulsory statutory obligation for households, housing societies, educational institutions, hospitals, and commercial spaces.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd )

MC to blame

Our storm-water infrastructure has been neglected for decades. Choked drains, due to heavy silt accumulation, encroachments on natural water channels, and haphazard construction ignoring drainage planning are the real culprits. Accountability must be fixed. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is primarily responsible for desilting and maintaining drains before the monsoon, not during it. Its engineering wing must answer for outdated master plans that never anticipated the present situation. Councillors who approve civic budgets cannot escape scrutiny either, since flood-control funds are often diverted or left unused. Equally guilty are residents and builders who block natural water channels for personal gains. Until a time-bound pre-monsoon audit is made mandatory, with strict penalties for lapses, the Tricity will keep drowning in just an hour of rain.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Failure of planning

It is not about the shortage of funds to maintain the drainage system or manpower; it is about a failure of planning, execution and monitoring systems. Merely fixing responsibility on paper and handing over symbolic punishments will never solve this recurring problem. What is needed is exemplary action against those whose negligence puts citizens through misery year after year. Such action should be visible and publicly announced so that it becomes a strong deterrent for every officer handling public works. Public money is a trust, not a privilege. Citizens deserve results, not excuses.

Ravinder Nath

Fine officials

The root cause of the waterlogging is the catastrophic mix of unbridled concretisation that hampers the percolation of water into the earth and superficial, last-minute desilting of roadside storm gullies choked with urban waste. Compounding this is administrative myopia. Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula share a single geographical drainage basin yet operate as disconnected silos, passing the buck rather than coordinating cross-border runoff routes. Direct accountability lies with the municipal corporations, their supervisory engineers, and private contractors who treat monsoon-readiness as a bureaucratic paper ritual. Until non-performing officials face direct financial penalties and a unified Tricity drainage authority is mandated, citizens will continue paying premium taxes to wade through preventable floods.

Ishita Mukherjee, Mohali

Clear encroachments

The Tricity faces severe waterlogging due to an inadequate drainage system and the lack of proper planning. Choked, narrow, and poorly maintained drains, alongside encroachments and illegal construction over natural water channels, compound the crisis. Planning and maintenance authorities must be held accountable and should be tasked with systematically cleaning drainage systems, clearing encroachments, and protecting natural waterways. The public must take responsibility by adopting proper waste disposal practices.

Karman, Mohali

Plan for long term

The recurring waterlogging in the Tricity highlights the need to shift from temporary monsoon measures to a long-term and integrated flood-resilience strategy. The Tricity functions as a single urban unit, but flood management remains fragmented among different authorities. A coordinated mechanism should therefore be created to jointly plan drainage, land use, flood forecasting, emergency response and infrastructure maintenance. Natural drainage channels such as the Sukhna choe, N-choe and Patiala-ki-Rao choe must be protected from encroachments and construction. Wetlands, ponds and green spaces should be restored to absorb and temporarily store excess rainwater. Drainage systems should be redesigned to withstand increasingly intense rainfall rather than relying solely on historical patterns. New buildings and large developments should incorporate rainwater harvesting, permeable surfaces, recharge pits and on-site water detention.

Anil Kumar Yadav, New Chandigarh

Question for next week: 460 people dead, 39 lakh fined and Rs 139 crore collected in five years - yet Chandigarh's roads claim one life every four days. What will it take to make the city roads safe?

Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words and your photograph, by Thursday (September 3).