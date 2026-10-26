Open House: Ramsar tag for Sukhna a proud moment, but will restrictions follow?

Balance, not curbs

The inclusion of Sukhna Lake in the Ramsar list is a moment of pride for Chandigarh. However, the new status is likely to strengthen scrutiny, conservation priorities and accountability rather than independently prohibit every form of development. The real challenge lies in balancing ecological preservation with legitimate public interests. Authorities must prevent encroachments, control pollution and protect biodiversity without burdening ordinary citizens through arbitrary enforcement. Transparent guidelines, public consultation and sustainable tourism should be the priorities. Ramsar recognition must become a commitment to better governance, not merely a title or a pretext for indiscriminate restrictions.

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Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, New Chandigarh

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Rules must be explicit

This is a proud achievement for Chandigarh, but depending on the laws and government rules in place, these steps could impact construction and other activities in sensitive areas around the lake. This has caused concern to those who reside, work or conduct business in the vicinity. The administration should explicitly outline any new limitations so that people will know what they can and cannot do. The most difficult part is protecting the lake without creating undue problems for the people and visitors and use the Ramsar tag as a means of enhancing the situation of the lake rather than merely a basis for limitations.

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Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

More red tape ahead

Ramsar tag shifts the status of Sukhna Lake from just a popular city tourist spot to a globally protected ecological asset. So visitors will have to deal with more red tape and environmental clearance. It is quite essential to rescue the lake from ongoing treats like sedimentation, shrinkage and pollution. The lake is a crucial habitat for endangered species and migratory water birds. The authorities will need to manage invasive alien species and soil conservation to limit human disturbance. Industrial waste sewage and urban runoff into the lake will face zero tolerance policies. Upgraded sewage treatment and strict checks on untreated wastewater will be enforced.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Spell out new limits

The Ramsar tag of the Sukhna wetland encourages us to protect, preserve, and promote an ecosystem that sustains human existence in myriad healthy ways. Born out of the 1971 Ramsar Convention, it inspires us to celebrate winged creatures, diverse flora and fauna, and waterfowls on their life journeys. While the tag imposes no additional strict legal or bureaucratic conditions on the residents of Chandigarh, it makes a far deeper appeal to our inner conscience. Much like Bolivia’s pioneering legal frameworks for nature, it serves as a timely reminder of our profound interconnectedness with Sukhna.

Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma, Mansa Devi Complex

Scrutiny, not ban

Chandigarh’s very own Sukhna Lake has got the Ramsar global tag. The onus lies on the UT Administration, NGOs to sensitise the people who visit the lake on daily basis. Any kind of construction, development, mining and desilting activities in the catchment area need to be under strict scrutiny. The pollution caused by food outlets, recreational activities and sewage needs to be checked. Ramsar tag is a conservation achievement and encourages strict protection and accountability of Sukhna wetland with strong conservation measures and no unnecessary ban on progress.

Ramanjit Kaur, Mohali

Litmus test for admn

The principle of prudence raises the assumption that more restrictions are likely to be imposed after according of Ramsar tag to the placid Sukhna Lake. The preservation of this honour will act as a litmus test for the government and the administration in future. It will be seen whether the authorities are able to maintain a balance between protecting the residential and fundamental rights of the locals and meeting the global ecological standards in preserving the Sukhna at the same time.

Dr Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Conscience over curbs

It is no coincidence that the Sukhna wetland earned its Ramsar site global tag. Rather, it is the culmination of an eco-jurisprudential leap taken by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The tag globally recognises Sukhna Lake’s vital role in supporting vulnerable, endangered species, waterfowl, and aquatic life. Rather than imposing any extra rigid regulatory bindings, this tag awakens our conscience to the cosmic rights of nature’s avian, littoral, waterfowl manifestations which suffer onslaughts of commercial human greed. Ultimately, it spurs us to embrace environmental protection, helping us breathe, grow and thrive together.

Abhyam Sharma

Reasonable rules only

The Ramsar tag for Sukhna Lake is a matter of pride for the UT Administration. However, this international recognition also brings greater responsibility to preserve and develop the lake as an ecological treasure. The administration must ensure that its area does not shrink over time and that its natural beauty and biodiversity remain protected. If restrictions on construction and commercial activities around the lake are necessary for its conservation, they should be imposed without hesitation. However, such measures must be reasonable and should not cause unnecessary hardship to the local residents.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Norms to hit polluters

The Ramsar tag is a great achievement for Chandigarh. It puts Sukhna Lake on the global map and proves our city successfully protects nature. However, many locals worry they will lose access to their favourite spot. Luckily, the reality is different. The Ramsar pact works on “wise use”. This means regular activities will continue completely untouched. Instead, the new restrictions will target the real enemies: illegal construction, sewage dumping and loud commercial activities around the catchment area. We should not see these rules as a headache. The Ramsar tag is a protective shield that will save Sukhna Lake for our future generations.

Shashi Guglani

Justify restrictions

The Ramsar tag for Sukhna Lake is a moment of pride for Chandigarh. Environmental protection is essential but conservation must be pursued with sensitivity, transparency and a balanced vision. Citizens should not be left guessing about what may change and how existing activities might be affected. The administration must clearly explain the implications, consult stakeholders and ensure that every restriction is scientifically justified and proportionate.

Ravinder Nath

Ground action needed

Sukhna Lake’s Ramsar recognition is a matter of pride for Chandigarh, but also brings the responsibility of preserving its ecological character. Sukhna’s persistent siltation and growing development pressures make proactive conservation essential. With a five-year management plan already approved, Chandigarh should focus on timely intervention rather than adding more conservation measures on paper. Regular monitoring of siltation, water quality and biodiversity must translate into action on the ground. The real achievement would be showing how an urban wetland can be protected before ecological damage becomes irreversible.

Harshpreet Singh, Mohali

Tag comes at a price

It is heartening for us all to have the Sukhna Lake designated as Ramsar site. Since everything comes with a price, the administration will have to protect the delicate eco-system under Ramsar guidelines like imposition of tighter zoning rules in turn implying limited commercial infrastructure development, land use, heavy public activities near the eco-sensitive boundaries. Now, it will be subject to international security or domestic judicial litigation, placing additional pressure on municipal funds and local administrative machinery. On the whole it is going to benefit the city much more by attracting a lot more tourists desirous of seeing the water birds.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Stricter norms

The Ramsar recognition for Sukhna Lake is another feather in Chandigarh’s cap, putting the City Beautiful on the global wetland map. The lake is now an internationally acknowledged ecological treasure. But a tag is not a trophy to be admired and shelved. It is a promise to the world that we will protect this fragile wetland from silt, encroachment, sewage and careless tourism. If we truly love Sukhna, we must be willing to pay: curbing construction in the catchment, disciplining our own habits, funding desilting and watching over migratory birds.

Narinder Banwait

Fair enforcement

Sukhna Lake’s Ramsar tag is a matter of pride, but international recognition must translate into genuine environmental improvement. The objective should not be to create fear among residents or impose blanket restrictions without distinction. The administration must clearly identify the protected areas, explain the legal basis of every restriction, protect lawful rights and ensure transparent, uniform enforcement. The focus must remain on cleaning the lake, controlling siltation, protecting biodiversity and preserving the catchment. Conservation and the legitimate interests of citizens must go hand in hand. A successful Ramsar site is not one where the most restrictions are imposed, but one where the wetland is effectively protected for future generations.

Jagjit Singh Bajaj

Balanced approach

Ramsar tag must bring pride, not unnecessary restrictions. It should strengthen its protection, not become a reason for imposing blanket restrictions on citizens. The need of the hour is a balanced approach towards conservation. Restrictions, if required, must be scientifically justified, transparent and proportionate. The administration should consult environmental experts, residents and stakeholders before taking decisions that affect everyday life. A Ramsar tag must be a badge of responsible governance, not a burden on the public.

Vineet Gandhi

Restrictions are must

The Ramsar tag will definitely impose some restrictions around the Sukhna Lake, but that is a must for the protection of migratory birds and to maintain ecological balance. Illegal constructions, encroachments, and man-made destruction will be prohibited. Sukhna Lake is the heart of the city that needs beautification and protection from unauthorised structures and waste. To attract more migratory birds and preserve its flora and fauna, restrictions are mandatory.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Oversight to tighten

Sukhna wetland becoming Ramsar site is UT’s first ever global wetland tag. It is a proud endorsement of the lake’s role as a haven for migratory birds, reptiles and urban biodiversity. The Ramsar Convention doesn’t seal off a wetland, but it demands “wise use”. That means UT Administration will have to enforce stricter checks on its catchment in the Shivaliks, curb siltation, limit commercial boating, food courts, loud events and lakeside construction. In short, not a ban on joy, but a brake on excess.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Question for next week

Is the UT Forest and Wildlife Department's decision to charge an entry fee at the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur right?

Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words, and your photograph by Thursday (October 29).