Open House: Schools need vigilance, not just safety guidelines, say residents

Go beyond surveillance

Prima facie, the gruesome incident at the Panchkula school can be attributed to a lack of human and electronic surveillance. However, far more lies behind this near-fatal assault by an eight-year-old child on a kindergarten schoolmate. Beyond an exhaustive inquiry into the incident, the young child’s state of mind requires a thorough diagnostic evaluation. School managements must also conduct regular orientation programmes for staff to equip them to provide psychological care to students. Leaving students unattended should attract zero tolerance.

Madhuri Sharma, US

Safety checks must

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The safety of children in schools cannot be left to guidelines and paperwork alone. Strict guidelines are meaningful only when backed by accountability and effective implementation. There must be mandatory police verification of all staff and support personnel, CCTV surveillance in sensitive areas, regular safety audits, proper supervision and a transparent mechanism for reporting complaints. Child safety should never become a matter of debate after an unfortunate incident. Prevention must be the priority, not damage control.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Proper monitoring must

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Every school must have CCTV cameras, a child protection committee, a complaint box, restricted access to isolated classrooms and supervised dispersal until the last child leaves. No child below Class V should never be left in an empty classroom. All children waiting to be picked up should be kept in one supervised hall near the gate, with an attendance register for late pickups. Separate entry and exit arrangements should be made for KG children, and first-floor access should be locked after 2 pm. There should be a mandatory SOP for all schools, including one person monitoring the live CCTV feed at the gate and an audio alarm if movement is detected in classrooms after school hours. There should be a daily dispersal register and a live CCTV display at reception.

Kirpal Singh

Track behaviour

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As a psychotherapist, I believe that unfulfilled ambitions are incubated in the subconscious mind during sleep, and the child may attempt to fulfil them during the day. The mind must be understood. Therefore, every school must have a psychologist or psychiatrist to conduct periodic psychometric assessments and identify aggression, misogyny and trauma at an early stage, followed by preventive counselling. Second, just as we have bus marshals, we need class marshals in co-educational classes. They should not function as police officers, but as trained mentors providing preventive supervision rather than punitive supervision.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Fix accountability

The recent assault on a student in Panchkula shows that guidelines exist only on paper. We have the POCSO Act, the CBSE Safety Manual and Haryana’s own school safety circulars mandating CCTV cameras, background verification of staff and child protection committees. Yet enforcement remains patchy, especially in government and low-budget schools. What is needed is not another circular, but accountability. Police verification and psychometric screening should be mandatory for all staff. Guidelines should include mandatory monthly safety audits involving parents.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Monitor behaviour

While teachers and staff cannot be everywhere all the time, physical aggression such as hitting or pushing should not simply be brushed aside as normal childhood behaviour. Parents and teachers need to work together to keep a close watch on children and guide them towards better ways of handling conflict, such as patience, empathy and open communication. It is true that minor misbehaviour will occur from time to time, and most everyday playground scuffles are best handled internally through gentle discipline, counselling and care, without creating unnecessary fear or panic among teachers. However, we should not treat such incidents as completely unstoppable or unavoidable.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Learn from US, UK

The Panchkula incident exposes the gap between safety guidelines and their implementation. India should adopt proven practices from the US and UK, including designated child-protection officers, strict visitor verification and multidisciplinary threat-assessment teams. The Education Department must ensure continuous teacher supervision, functional CCTV monitoring, regular surprise inspections and confidential complaint mechanisms. Schools should conduct independent safety audits and provide counselling to address bullying and aggression.

Preeti Kapoor

Guidelines insufficient

The existing guidelines are insufficient. At least up to the middle-school level, the class in-charge should ensure that all students have left their classrooms for their respective homes. It is the responsibility of the school administration to have all classrooms, toilets and other isolated places checked and ensure that every student, as well as every teacher, leaves the school premises safely. In the Panchkula case, the mental state of the eight-year-old accused boy should be assessed to understand why he committed such a brutal act.

Anil Gupta, Zirakpur

Take preventive steps

Crimes committed by juveniles appear to be on the increase. To prevent such incidents, school authorities should assign teachers the responsibility of taking preventive measures on a weekly rotational basis. The teacher in-charge should have male and female peons assisting him or her in checking the rooms before they are locked. Similar steps should also be taken in colleges.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Counselling needed

It is sad that the class teacher and the school principal were unaware of such a grave incident. How will the little girl recover from the trauma? The boy appears to be hyperactive, as such an incident is rarely heard of in society. He should be counselled and kept under supervision. Schoolteachers and principals should keep an eagle eye on children.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Teach safety awareness

The Panchkula incident highlights the need for stronger student safety measures in schools. It shows that having rules alone is not enough; proper supervision and timely action are equally important. Schools must have clear child-protection policies, conduct background checks on staff and appoint child-protection officers. Regular safety checks and confidential reporting systems should be available to address abuse, bullying and neglect. Teachers and other staff must remain alert and ensure that no child is left alone in unsafe places. Students should also be taught about personal safety, online safety and respectful behaviour.

Amit Jain, Chandigarh

Monitor students

Guidelines merely lay down rules of behaviour, but their proper implementation and regular monitoring are equally important. Children are still developing and may not always understand the consequences of their actions. Therefore, teachers and school authorities must actively monitor students and maintain a safe environment to prevent incidents like the recent assault in Panchkula. Schools should also organise regular workshops and awareness sessions to teach students emotional regulation, conflict resolution and respect for others.

Aanya Goyal

Assess digital exposure

Government guidelines for ensuring children’s safety in schools are adequate; the real challenge lies in their effective implementation. Every floor should have a trained attendant to supervise students, and classrooms must be checked before being locked. Children need guidance to deal with the influence of violent digital content. Schools must have competent counsellors who interact regularly with students and seek feedback from parents through periodic assessments of children’s emotional well-being. Yoga and meditation should also be made part of the school routine to promote self-discipline and emotional balance.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Step up supervision

Although the Ministry of Education’s 2021 guidelines prescribe preventive measures, independent oversight and child-protection protocols, enforcement remains inconsistent. The NCERT’s PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan-2024 reveals that 21% of surveyed students experienced physical aggression from classmates, 19% reported threats and 12% felt unsafe at school. These findings warrant stronger intervention. The Education Department should institutionalise independent safety audits, mandatory supervision rosters and periodic CCTV inspections. Schools must establish confidential grievance mechanisms and functional anti-bullying committees involving parents, counsellors and safeguarding officers.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Increase checks

The incident highlights a profound disconnect between formal school governance guidelines and their ground-level implementation. It reflects a serious failure on the part of the administration and staff to detect, monitor or prevent the attack. Basic student safety and security require proactive surveillance and protective care. Furthermore, robust daily administrative control mechanisms must never be relegated solely to peon-level employees without adequate oversight. Schools must provide facilities for psychological testing to evaluate emotional and intellectual quotients, coupled with proper medical first aid.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma, MDC

Overhaul system

Following the assault on the innocent six-year-old girl, making schools safe cannot be left to CCTV cameras and circulars alone. It requires a complete system change. No child should be left alone in an empty classroom, corridor, stairwell or toilet. All classrooms must be locked after thorough checking when school is over. CCTV cameras must be monitored live by a dedicated person, rather than merely recording footage for later viewing. Kindergarten and primary-school children should be handed over only to a verified parent or guardian carrying an ID card during dispersal. All schools must have counsellors and conduct regular screening of students for aggression and trauma.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Rework on guidelines

The guidelines need to be reconsidered and made user-friendly and sufficiently strict to prevent misconduct. A wing of student volunteers, along with staff members, should work towards keeping an eye on overall school activities to prevent any untoward incidents. No area within the school should remain unobserved. Security personnel should be deployed at strategic points from where they can keep an eye on children at all times.

Ajay Sharma, New Chandigarh

Question for next week:

The state Election Commission has capped candidates’ expenditure at Rs 7.50 lakh for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls. What more needs to be done to curb excessive spending and ensure a level playing field for all contestants?

Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words, and your photograph by Thursday (November 12).