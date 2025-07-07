Open house: Should Chandigarh limit vehicle ownership to ease road congestion?

Regulate vehicle registrations

Chandigarh has become the first city where the number of registered vehicles has surpassed its human population. This phenomenon is largely due to dual ownership-residents typically possess both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Another contributing factor is the influx of people from outside the city who come for work, education, or professional practice. Many of them register their vehicles in Chandigarh, which adds to the count even though they may not reside here permanently. While this brings revenue to the Administration and there's no reason to halt registrations, it's high time measures such as entry tax or green tax for outside vehicles are considered to control traffic. Promoting public transport, revising office timings and providing special subsidies for electric vehicles and solar panels are the need of the hour.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Cap on vehicles

The fact that Chandigarh now has more vehicles than people, with over 2.03 lakh new registrations in just five years, reflects a kind of economic growth. However it also brings about severe consequences-traffic congestion, rising pollution levels, and immense pressure on existing infrastructure. While capping vehicle registrations is a necessary step, it must be part of a comprehensive plan. The city urgently needs investment in reliable and frequent public transport, improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and strong incentives for shared mobility and carpooling. Urban planning must pivot towards compact, walkable neighbourhoods with last-mile connectivity. Congestion charges and stricter parking regulations can further help in disincentivising private car ownership. Without such measures, Chandigarh risks losing its balance between development and livability.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera bassi

Need to rethink transportation model

Chandigarh, once admired as a symbol of modern urban planning, now faces a mobility crisis. With the number of vehicles overtaking the population, the city is struggling with congestion, pollution, and compromised road safety. Its infrastructure, envisioned decades ago, is no longer equipped to handle today's vehicular density. Simply widening roads won't solve the issue. Instead, the city needs to rethink its transportation model-focusing on efficient public transport, carpooling and encouraging walking and cycling. Congestion pricing and bar on new registrations during peak hours should be explored. Planning must put people before vehicles. Without swift and thoughtful intervention, "The City Beautiful" may become a city burdened by its own excess.

Jeevan Jyoti, Mohali

A Balanced, Fair policy Required

Placing a cap on the number of vehicles could reduce traffic, cut pollution and alleviate stress on the city's infrastructure. However, it comes with challenges. Issues such as enforcement, fairness and economic impact need to be carefully considered. Rather than an outright cap, a more balanced solution might be to impose higher taxes on ownership of multiple vehicles, introduce congestion charges and simultaneously improve public transit options. This approach would discourage excessive private ownership while ensuring mobility and fairness for all.

Vaishnavi, zirakpur

Mandatory Parking Proof Needed

The rapid increase in vehicles is denting civic amenities-parking space is vanishing and once open roads are now jammed. A major factor is the lack of adequate public transport, making private vehicles a necessity. A temporary pause on new registrations, especially until systems improve, is desirable. Mandatory certification from municipal authorities confirming parking availability within residential premises must be introduced for all new registrations. Old vehicles that have outlived their roadworthiness should be de-registered and scrapped. In addition, stilt parking should be made compulsory in all new residential buildings. The government must prioritise mass transport networks that connect the Tricity efficiently.

SS Arora, Mohali

Restrict number of Vehicles Per Household

Traffic can be limited by restricting the number of vehicles per address. Rich households owning more vehicles than members contribute to both congestion and a culture of show-off that undermines the city's aesthetics. Limiting registrations per address and imposing additional taxes beyond a certain threshold would deter unnecessary purchases while increasing government revenue, which can be channelled into building flyovers and upgrading public transportation. App-based cab and bike services, initially meant to help commuters, have also added to congestion. Authorities should fix the number of commercial vehicles per sector. More buses for Mohali and Zirakpur-especially those with reserved seating for women-would greatly ease traffic woes.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Opt for 'One vehicle, one floor' policy

While a high vehicle count brings in substantial road tax revenue, it also results in parking disputes and neighbourhood tension, especially in the absence of a clear policy. A "one vehicle, one floor" rule for multi-storey homes can balance both civic and individual interests. Open spaces should be repurposed into community parking areas to support families with more than one vehicle. Simultaneously, Chandigarh needs to strengthen its public transport system and prioritise the metro. These steps will help preserve revenue from vehicles while improving quality of life and sustainability.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (Retd)

Impose Ownership Limits per Household

The unchecked rise in vehicle ownership, aided by EMI options and lack of restrictions, has overwhelmed the city's road capacity. The government, driven by revenue incentives, has allowed this trend to go unregulated. Now is the time to restrict the number of vehicles per household to prevent complete traffic breakdown. Without intervention, the city will descend into daily chaos.

Gulshan Kumar

Regulate with Caution, Fairness

A bar on the number of vehicles is a logical next step for a city like Chandigarh, but it must be implemented with care. It is vital to ensure that people relying on vehicles for their livelihood or living in areas with poor connectivity are not adversely affected. Supporting infrastructure and thoughtful planning are essential to make such policies effective and equitable.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Smart Traffic Systems Are the Way Forward

While restricting vehicles may help in the short term, the real solution lies in adopting a holistic strategy. Smart traffic management systems can optimise flow, reduce idling and cut emissions. Public transport must be made more efficient, reliable and affordable. Introducing congestion pricing will further discourage unnecessary car use.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Need a Cultural Shift

Chandigarh must implement a cap on annual vehicle registrations per household, require proof of parking and impose steep congestion charges in core sectors. Simultaneously, electric public transport should be made fast, free and frequent. Green corridors, last-mile mobility and high taxes on idle or luxury vehicles will help shift culture. Rewarding car-free households and making cycling aspirational can usher in real behavioural change.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Expand Public Transport

Placing a cap on car ownership is unfair. The real issue is the inadequate public transport system. People commute from nearby towns and rely on personal vehicles due to poor connectivity. Instead of restrictions, the government should expand the bus fleet and develop a metro system to ease road load.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Promote sales of Electric Vehicles

Rather than restricting car ownership, Chandigarh should focus on becoming a model green city. By promoting electric vehicle adoption through incentives and using vacant land for multi-level parking infrastructure, the city can tackle both congestion and pollution. Smart, sustainable solutions-not bans-will help preserve quality of life.

Shruti Kapoor

Rebate for scrapping old vehicles

To address growing traffic congestion, pollution, and parking woes in the Tricity, a household vehicle ownership cap is vital. Each home should be allowed a maximum of two vehicles, only if they have valid proof of parking. A phased rollout, starting with Chandigarh and expanding after public consultation, will ensure smoother implementation. Incentives should be provided for scrapping old, polluting vehicles and encouraging electric vehicle (EV) adoption through subsidies and registration benefits. A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system should be introduced to control new registrations. Penalties must be enforced for ownership violations and lack of parking arrangements.

Brigadier Advitya Madan, Chandigarh

Upgrade infrastructure

Capping vehicle ownership is not a practical solution. It may result in inequity, restrict access to jobs and healthcare and create enforcement challenges, including the potential for corruption. It could also affect the automobile industry and overall GDP. Instead, efforts should focus on upgrading infrastructure-roads, flyovers, public transport-and encouraging sustainable habits like carpooling, EV use and non-motorised transport. A long-term, integrated and technology-driven urban mobility plan is more effective than ownership limits.

Vaibhav Goyal, chandigarh

Fast-Track Metro

With the per capita vehicle density rising sharply, it's high time to expedite the Tricity metro project. This would ease pollution and reduce the number of private vehicles on roads. Residents should be encouraged to carpool and cycling should be promoted for both environmental and health benefits. Parking problems can also be reduced with effective mass transit.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Blend Innovation With Policy

Chandigarh must act decisively to curb its motorisation boom. A registration cap, promotion of EVs and investment in public transport-metro and bus systems-are essential. Congestion charges and high taxes on second vehicles can deter overuse. Infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists should be expanded and smart traffic systems should be implemented. Digital platforms encouraging ride-sharing and awareness drives can support this shift.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Ban On-Street Parking

Improved public transport is key to reducing vehicle dependence. While registering vehicles, authorities should mandate applicants to declare available parking space. Street, footpath and park parking should be banned. Vehicles from other states used in Chandigarh should be temporarily registered with local police to help track and limit numbers.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Privatise Public Transport

Against 14 lakh vehicles, Chandigarh has only about 500 buses. The lack of public transport forces people to buy private vehicles. Metro rail and privatisation of bus services are now essential. Le Corbusier's original road plan lacks proper roundabouts and needs updating. The administration must take responsibility for the current congestion crisis.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Balance Cap With Public Transit

Chandigarh's vehicle count exceeding its population calls for a cap on ownership, but this must be backed by strong public transport alternatives. Efficient buses, metro connectivity, and carpooling incentives are needed. Singapore's model of high taxes and strong transit systems offers lessons. Smart regulation should prioritise long-term sustainability and liveability.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Multiple Families, Multiple Vehicles

Houses once designed for single families now accommodate multiple, each with its own vehicle. Adult members use personal cars, even for school drops, increasing vehicle volume. Multi-storey flats add to the load. Before new vehicle registration, parking arrangements should be verified. Easy loans have also led to vehicle proliferation. A cap, tied to family size and space, is essential.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (Retd), Mohali

Curb Fake Registrations

Chandigarh's vehicle density is partly due to residents of neighbouring states registering their vehicles here to save on fees. The city also offers higher resale value and relaxed police checks. To prevent misuse, registration fees should be standardised across states and proof of residence should go beyond rental agreements.

RP Malhotra, Panchkula

Promote Smart Mobility

Vehicle registrations in Chandigarh has risen dramatically. This surge is choking roads and endangering pedestrians and cyclists. The administration must strengthen EV incentives and enhance public transport, including metro expansion. Smart traffic management and pedestrian/cyclist infrastructure are essential. Paid parking and congestion pricing can reduce car usage while generating revenue for transit improvements.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Factor in Family Size

The rising demand for four-wheelers stems from comfort, prestige, and the growing elderly population. Status-symbol purchases and VIP numbers add to the rush. The city needs to introduce curbs based on family size and dwelling area. A one-person, one-vehicle rule for homes up to 10 marlas would help reduce congestion, emissions, and encroachment on green spaces.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Issue At Hand

Chandigarh now struggles under the weight of its own traffic. With over 14.27 lakh registered vehicles, exceeding its 13 lakh human population, and around 40,000 new ones added annually, the roads are under immense strain. Add to this the daily influx from Mohali, Panchkula and beyond, and the system is bursting. Urgent steps are needed: a people-friendly public transport system with minimal travel time; flyovers and overbridges to ease congestion; improved road conditions; smart parking solutions and synchronised traffic lights.

