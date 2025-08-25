Open House: Should the admn consider the demand for land pooling policy for UT villages?

Take lessons from Punjab's missteps

A land pooling policy needs careful consideration. The Administration must learn from Punjab's experience, where farmers opposed it citing loss of livelihood, inadequate compensation and dilution of ownership rights. In Chandigarh's context, where land is already scarce, any pooling mechanism must be transparent, participatory and farmer-friendly. Adequate safeguards, fair compensation, and provisions for rehabilitation and livelihood security are essential.

HS Bhalla, Chandigarh

Chalk out proper rehabilitation plan

When Chandigarh was planned as the capital city, land pooling was carried out. It is a part of development for any city. Farmers must be compensated appropriately. The Administration must also protect the land owners on a long-term basis by chalking out a proper rehabilitation plan for those affected.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

let the Public assess pros and cons

The days are gone when the masses were ignorant. Now, the public is always quick to assess the pros and cons of any step taken by the government. The policy has been scrapped in Punjab; on the basis of the fact that the fertile land of the farmers will be taken away in lieu of some residential and commercial land. Quite rightly, environmental issues were also raised. Agriculture offers livelihood to a vast number of people. Thus it would not be a good idea to have a land pooling policy for UT.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Will increase environmental burden

Land acquisition in Punjab state under the pooling notification was neither farmer- nor eco-friendly. Hence, it was strongly resented by the stake holders and vehemently protested too, by the state political parties and eventually scrapped. Now, proposing a similar land pooling policy for UT villages will be ant-farmer as well as detrimental to ecology of already over burdened UT. A draconian land pooling scheme should not be planned at any cost.

SS Arora, Mohali

Growth should not come at human cost

For rural communities, land is more than property; it is their livelihood, identity and security. Pooling policies, though framed in the name of development, create fears of displacement, inadequate compensation, and loss of ownership rights. Such measures erode trust and alienate the very stakeholders they claim to benefit. Urban expansion is necessary, but it must not come at the cost of rural distress. The Administration should explore fairer models, such as voluntary participation, joint ventures, or cooperative development. Chandigarh has a chance to set an example of inclusive, equitable, and sustainable growth rooted in transparency and justice.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Villages will become hub of opportunities

The land pooling policy is a progressive step for the sustainable development of, and its adoption can unlock immense benefits for rural communities. Unlike outright land acquisition, pooling ensures that farmers and landowners remain stakeholders in the growth process. It also prevents the displacement of villagers, promotes equity, and avoids the social unrest often linked with compulsory acquisition. By embracing pooling, we can transform villages into hubs of opportunity.

Brigadier Advitya Madan, Chandigarh

Build a consensus after discussions

Land pooling, when designed transparently, allows farmers to become stakeholders in urban development rather than victims of land acquisition. It ensures that instead of outright selling land at low rates, landowners receive developed plots and share in the economic benefits of growth. Challenges like lack of trust, inadequate compensation and fears of displacement, however, remain. For Chandigarh, the Administration should engage in consultations with village residents, farmers and urban planners to build consensus. If implemented fairly, it could strike a balance between development needs and the rights of villagers.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Clear communication required

The UT Administration could explore land pooling scheme as it offers several benefits including reduced conflict and litigation by landowner consent often secured by clearly communication on the promise of increased land value. It ensures financial sustainability and a more sustainable option for urban development by eliminating and reducing the need for upfront land acquisition costs, allowing for flexibility in assigning land management tasks. Certain challenges may arise, like unequal distribution of benefits, potential for land hoarding and price inflation. Thus, to effectively

implement a land pooling policy, there is a requirement of voluntary consent.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Streamline policy-making

Land pooling policies in Punjab and Chandigarh will vary due to the latter's prime location and robust infrastructure, enabling faster development. Post recent hike in collectorate land rates, property prices in Chandigarh and its periphery have surged. The tricity area holds potential for NCR-like growth, but delays in key projects like Metro have hindered progress due to inadequate accountability. Streamlined policies and timely project execution are critical to unlocking the region's economic potential and fostering sustainable urban growth in the tricity area.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd), Chandigarh

Will act as catalyst for development

The UT Administration should seriously consider MP Manish Tewari's demand for a land pooling policy, as it could transform unviable agricultural land into a catalyst for inclusive urban development. A well-crafted policy would empower landowners. To make it impactful, the administration must prioritise stakeholder consultations, ensuring farmers' voices shape the policy. Transparent framework with robust social, environmental impact assessments can address concerns raised in Punjab.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Can lead to planned urban extensions

Absolutely-the administration must not dismiss this demand as mere political noise. Chandigarh's peripheral villages are not just dots on a map; they are living ecosystems of heritage, livelihoods and aspirations. A well-crafted land pooling policy could transform fragmented rural pockets into planned urban extensions without erasing their identity. It should prioritize equitable compensation, community consent, and transparent governance, ensuring villagers become stakeholders-not casualties-of development. Ignoring this opportunity risks deepening the urban-rural divide and fueling resentment.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Will integrate villages into master plan

Obviously, pooling development must help integrate villages into Chandigarh's urban master plan without chaotic growth. It could give landowners developed plots instead of one time compensation. Also, it can reduce land acquisition disputes. Contrary to it pooling may not be acceptable socially or politically if farmers feel coerced or inadequately compensated because many Chandigarh villages value their distinct identity and may resist being subsumed into urban planning. So transparent compensation is required. Ensure landowners get fair, market-linked compensation or developed plots with real value.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Do not compromise social justice

Villages that come under the Union Territory see themselves at a turning point-between promises of city growth and the prospect of losing their customary rights. Whereas land pooling is supposed to achieve orderly urban growth, it tends to marginalise farmers and residents, with implications on equitable compensation, livelihood, and cultural displacement. MP Chandigarh Manish Tewari has aptly underlined the necessity of revisiting the policy. Urbanisation should not compromise social justice. The approach has to be people-focused. Open consultation, fair remuneration and rehabilitation should be the building blocks of any such policy.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Pay heed to genuine demands

We need to understand the duty to raise genuine voices in the interest of the public. Land pooling policy must be implemented for the villages falling under the UT. There will not be any need to people having to take to streets for genuine demands or seek intervention of courts if the politicians actively play their role. The land pooling policy must be implemented for the villages across the city. Agricultural land is treated as motherland by the farmers. It is not justified to waste money and time for justice. The UT Administration should consider and recognise the genuine demands to draft an acceptable land pooling policy.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Focus on completing current projects

Chandigarh is already a small city multiple projects in limbo. Besides, the UT only has a limited number of villages falling under its jurisdiction. Moreover, the city, its administration, and its bureaucrats lay emphasis on the preservation of the green environment on the pretext of heritage. So, there is no question of land pooling. There are already many projects in the city in limbo due to heritage preservation hampering the growth and development of the city. So, there should be no question of entertaining such an unrelatable demand.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Use elements from successful policies

The UT Administration should consider a land pooling policy in order to help the farmers whose land is used for development. Such a policy should be implemented at the earliest.

The authorities can draw certain clauses from such policies in adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana. Th steps, if undertaken, will help landowners in certain

villages to also share the benefits of development.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Transparent, fair policy needed

Implementing a land pooling policy in Chandigarh requires a nuanced approach, not a simple replication of failed models. Instead of the flawed "one-size-fits-all" approach, the administration should craft a unique, stakeholder-driven model. The policy must be voluntary, transparent, and equitable, ensuring fair compensation and co-ownership for villagers. A Public-Private Partnership framework, with clear timelines and a robust dispute resolution mechanism, could unlock the city's growth potential while empowering landowners as partners in development.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Don't treat villages as land banks

Villages under UT are not just land banks; they are living ecosystems of culture, livelihood, and identity. A land pooling policy should balance urban growth with farmers' dignity by ensuring equitable compensation, developed plots, and social safeguards. However, it must avoid the Punjab model's pitfalls-opaque processes, forced acquisitions, and political arm-twisting. The administration should prioritise inclusive consultations, legal guarantees of ownership, rehabilitation and modern infra for villagers. Instead of reducing farmers to mere stakeholders, the policy should empower them as partners.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Base policy on model of equity

Given Punjab's cautionary tale, UT Administration must not dismiss the demand but must architect a policy that is a model of equity and foresight. The new framework should be co-created through transparent dialogue with village residents, not imposed. It must guarantee irrevocable, stake-based ownership in developed projects, not just monetary compensation. The goal should be holistic urban-rural synergy.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Build trust with the public

The demand to revisit land pooling for Chandigarh's villages should be considered with sensitivity, vision, and foresight. Land in the UT is not just a developmental resource but also the soul of its rural communities, carrying cultural, social, and economic significance. Instead of a one-size-fits-all pooling model, the administration must explore inclusive frameworks that balance growth with dignity-ensuring transparent consent, fair compensation, and sustainable livelihood alternatives. It is not only about resolving land disputes-it is about strengthening trust between governance and citizens and anchoring development in justice.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Align farmers, govt's interests

Governments worldwide are strategically planning land development within legal frameworks to meet this growing demand. However, a significant challenge persists: some farmers misinterpret these efforts, failing to recognize that government planning significantly enhances their land's value, particularly in periurban areas. Stakeholders must foster dialogue, emphasising transparency and education about land value appreciation. By aligning interests, governments, farmers, and communities can ensure sustainable urbanization that benefits all, preserving both progress and fairness.

Issue At Hand

The people of 22 villages in Chandigarh have been demanding a land pooling policy for a very long time to ensure that lands which can no longer be utilised for agricultural purposes can be harnessed for the development of the city. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari said over a period of time, different political dispensations, especially the ruling one have been giving assurances to the people but it has proven to be a chimera, a mirage. He said the legitimate aspirations of the residents are being repeatedly belied, as is the case with all other developmental initiatives pertaining to Chandigarh.

