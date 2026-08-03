Open House: Should trees along the Ghaggar river be felled to build the Zirakpur-Panchkula bypass ?

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A scholar was electrocuted in Panjab University. Is the university guilty? Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words and your mug shot, by Thursday (August 6).

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Will destroy

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wildlife habitat

The Ghaggar riverbanks are home to thousands of mature trees that provide vital ecological benefits. Felling them would destroy wildlife habitat. Instead of clearing this forested stretch, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should consider alternatives such as elevated corridors, a narrower right-of-way (ROW), realigning the route to avoid the densest tree cover, or upgrading existing roads rather than building a new greenfield alignment.

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Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Should be last option

The Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass is a vital infrastructure project that can ease traffic congestion and improve regional connectivity. However, felling thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river should be considered only as a last resort. These trees play a crucial role in protecting the environment by improving air quality, reducing flood risks, preventing soil erosion and supporting biodiversity.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Trees purify air, prevent erosion

The proposed Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass must not become a justification for felling thousands of trees along the Ghaggar. Before resorting to such extensive tree cutting, the NHAI should thoroughly examine alternative alignments, elevated stretches, narrower corridors and other engineering solutions. Trees play a vital role in purifying the air, regulating the climate, preventing soil erosion and maintaining ecological balance.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Build bypass, protect environment

Roads and rail infrastructure are essential to meet the demands of a growing population and increasing traffic congestion. The Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass is an important project, but felling thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river will come at a significant ecological cost. Development and environmental protection should not be seen as competing priorities.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Felling trees is

not acceptable

It is commendable that the administration is considering a shorter route between Panchkula and Zirakpur, as both cities have grown significantly and have become important parts of the Tricity region. However, constructing a bypass by cutting down thousands of trees cannot be accepted. Over the years, thousands of trees have already been lost due to the construction of roads, bridges, residential areas, playgrounds and sprawling societies, causing serious disruption to the ecological balance.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Protect trees, preserve our future

The proposed felling of a thousand trees near the Ghaggar river raises serious environmental concerns. While improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion is important, the NHAI should first explore alternative solutions before removing such a valuable green belt. By considering sustainable solutions now, we can help preserve the environment and create a better quality of life for future generations.

Anushka Rana, Chandigarh

Flooding risk will increase

The Ghaggar river has frequently caused havoc along its banks. Removing trees for the proposed bypass could significantly compromise safety and increase the risks associated with monsoon flooding. This would create a recurring challenge not only for residents living near the riverbanks but also for the new infrastructure that the NHAI plans to develop to address traffic congestion in Zirakpur.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Save trees, rethink bypass

Cutting down thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river for the construction of a bypass in Zirakpur and Panchkula is not a sustainable solution, especially considering the environmental impact. The concerned authorities should explore alternative measures to ease traffic congestion, such as constructing elevated cantilever-type roads along the existing Zirakpur–Panchkula route.

Col (retd) TBS Bedi, Mohali

Let trees stand

along river

The NHAI should first explore alternative options instead of felling thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river for the construction of the Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass. Trees are essential for life on Earth as they produce oxygen, purify the air, support biodiversity and provide habitats for countless species. Protecting them is crucial for maintaining a healthy and sustainable environment.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Encourage use of public transport

Road planning should aim to achieve both efficient traffic movement and the preservation of our natural environment. Instead of cutting trees, alternative solutions such as reversible lanes, carpooling, increased use of public transport, odd-even vehicle systems and alternate routes should be explored to address traffic challenges. The trees along the Ghaggar river play a vital role beyond preventing soil erosion.

Amrit Kaur, Chandigarh

Easing traffic congestion important

Felling thousands of trees to construct a bypass for decongesting city roads should not be the first choice. All possible alternatives must be explored to avoid the loss of thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river. At the same time, easing traffic congestion is also important. A well-planned bypass can help people travelling from other states towards Himachal Pradesh and Delhi without having to enter City Beautiful.

Wg C JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Infra must not

harm nature

Before cutting thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river for the Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass, the NHAI should thoroughly explore every possible alternative. Development and improved connectivity are important, but they should not come at the cost of irreversible environmental damage. Trees provide essential ecological benefits — improving air quality, reducing heat, preventing soil erosion and supporting biodiversity. Preserving existing green cover is not an obstacle to progress.

Anushka Thakur, Panchkula

Feasibility study to evaluate options

The Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass is an important infrastructure project, but the loss of thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river should not be accepted without first exploring all viable alternatives. Before finalising the current alignment, the NHAI should commission an independent feasibility study to evaluate options such as upgrading existing roads, improving traffic management and constructing elevated sections wherever technically and economically feasible.

Jeevan Jyoti, Mohali

Combine conservation with Development

Tree felling has played a significant role in human development since ancient times, long before the Roman era. Throughout history, forests have been cleared to facilitate the expansion of settlements, construction of roads and creation of essential infrastructure. A balanced approach that combines conservation with development remains essential for long-term sustainability.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Not at cost of ecological harm

The proposal to fell thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river for the Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass raises serious environmental concerns. While improved road infrastructure is necessary to reduce congestion and support economic development, it must not come at the cost of irreversible ecological harm.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Reduce traffic bottlenecks in Tricity

Clearly, felling thousands of trees would cause irreversible damage to a vital ecological buffer. Removing green cover along a natural river basin could intensify soil erosion, degrade air quality and increase regional flood risks. Addressing severe traffic congestion in the Tricity remains a pressing priority.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Let progress, nature thrive together

The cutting of thousands of trees must be considered only as a last resort, after all other possible alternatives have been sincerely explored and exhausted. Development and nature must be allowed to coexist, as prioritising one while neglecting the other can have serious and far-reaching consequences. The issue of congestion cannot be completely resolved by infrastructure expansion alone.

Dr Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Not at cost of

green heritage

Development is necessary, but it must not come at the expense of our green heritage. Before felling thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river for the Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should thoroughly examine alternative alignments and innovative engineering solutions that can minimise tree loss.

NK Jhingan, Chandigarh

Protect resources

to sustain life

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to build the Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass to reduce traffic congestion and make travel faster and safer. However, this project also involves cutting thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river. Development is necessary, but it must go hand in hand with environmental protection. True progress means creating infrastructure while protecting the natural resources that sustain life.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Don’t destroy environment

I strongly oppose the felling of thousands of trees along the Ghaggar River for the Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass project. India has already lost a substantial part of its green cover, and further deforestation will only intensify environmental challenges. Development and infrastructure are necessary, but they must not come at the irreversible cost of nature.

Gorvi Rawat, Chandigarh

Construct elevated road or modify route

In my opinion, the NHAI should explore all possible alternatives before proceeding with the cutting of thousands of trees. Development is essential, as improved roads can reduce traffic congestion, save fuel and make travel more convenient. However, protecting trees is equally important for maintaining a healthy environment. Therefore, the authorities should consider alternatives such as modifying the route or constructing an elevated road to protect as many trees as possible.

Amyra Singla, Panchkula

Find solution to improve mobility

The NHAI’s Zirakpur– Panchkula bypass has the potential to ease congestion, reduce accidents and cut travel time in a region that has grown rapidly. However, the Ghaggar river’s tree belt is a vital green buffer. The NHAI should thoroughly examine alternatives such as route realignment, elevated corridors or the use of non-forest land. The goal should not be to choose between development and conservation, but to find a solution that improves mobility.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Reduce congestion but protect trees

The Zirakpur–Panchkula Bypass is a critical intervention at one of the Tricity’s most persistent congestion hotspots. Strengthening this missing link in the ring road network is essential for enabling NCR-style growth across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. However, the removal of thousands of trees cannot become the default approach to infrastructure development. A balanced and forward-looking approach that advances the bypass while protecting the environment can reduce chronic congestion.

Col Balbir Mathauda (retd), UT

Proactive approach for urban planning

Development is essential for the growth of any city, but it cannot come at the cost of the environment. The NHAI and the Tricity administration must adopt a more proactive approach in planning and implementing urban growth while ensuring that the green cover is protected. A clear and comprehensive policy in this regard should be formulated or reviewed after meaningful consultation with all stakeholders. Engineering must work in harmony with ecology. Before allowing any tree felling, the NHAI should thoroughly explore alternative designs and sustainable options.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

Protect trees with infra development

Keeping in view the deteriorating climatic conditions and the growing risks posed by climate change, the foremost priority should be the preservation of trees. Maintaining and enhancing green cover is essential for environmental protection and ecological balance. Therefore, the NHAI should actively explore all possible alternatives to avoid tree felling. However, if no viable alternatives are available or the cost of implementing such alternatives is prohibitively high, tree felling may be considered as a last resort.

Anil Sharma, Chandigarh

Infra development without destruction

Felling thousands of trees along the Ghaggar river should be considered a measure of last resort, not the first solution. River corridors are ecologically sensitive landscapes that play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, regulating floods, supporting biodiversity and providing natural protection against climate change. Before undertaking any large-scale tree removal, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should explore alternatives that minimise environmental damage. Development and conservation are not opposing goals. They can and must coexist.

Shubham Kathpalia, New Delhi

Bypass can ease traffic congestion

The Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass is a much-needed infrastructure project to help ease growing traffic congestion in the region. With increasing population, expanding peripheral towns and rising transportation demands, there is a pressing need for better road networks with wider lanes and improved connectivity. Bypasses play a crucial role in diverting intercity traffic and facilitating the movement of heavy vehicles away from congested urban areas. While infrastructure development is important, environmental concerns must also be addressed.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Bypass maybe a

good solution

To ease traffic congestion, a bypass may be a good solution, but it should not come at the cost of thousands of trees. The NHAI should constitute a fresh committee involving environmental experts to explore alternative routes that minimize tree cutting while meeting the project’s objectives. If the bypass is constructed, a parallel tree plantation drive should be undertaken to compensate for the environmental impact and preserve ecological balance.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Don’t lose clean air, green spaces

If we truly care about our children’s future, we must question what we are leaving behind for them. With collective efforts from the government and citizens, we can protect our environment and make the Earth a better place to live. We need sustainable development, more green spaces, and protection of agricultural land instead of unchecked construction. Development should not come at the cost of nature and public health.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Make efforts to

save green cover

The NHAI should explore alternative alignments for the Zirakpur–Panchkula bypass to save thousands of trees. Trees take decades to grow. The bypass also passes through the well-developed green area of the Panchkula Golf Club, which provides valuable open space for recreation and walking. A small change in alignment can help preserve these trees and protect the environment while meeting development goals. Every possible effort should be made to save our green cover.

Dr HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Balance with

tree Plantation

Axing trees for building a bypass should generally be avoided. However, when it is genuinely necessary for public welfare and essential infrastructure development, it must be balanced with large-scale tree plantation efforts. Every tree removed should be compensated for through the planting of additional trees in suitable locations. Infrastructure projects such as road development, which help reduce traffic congestion, improve connectivity and enhance mobility, should be encouraged when planned responsibly.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh