Open House: Strike balance between upkeep, public access, say residents

Keep gardens accessible

Charging an entry fee at the Botanical Garden is not the right way to promote nature and public spaces. Gardens are meant to connect people with nature, not create barriers for them. Access to such spaces should remain affordable and inclusive. If the objective is to maintain cleanliness, security and greenery, the administration should focus on better management, public cooperation and a transparent use of funds rather than putting an unnecessary financial burden on visitors.

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Vineet Gandhi, Manimajra

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Additional burden on general public

The decision taken by forest and wildlife department of Chandigarh to charge entry fee at Botanical Garden cannot be justified at all. The people of city paying tax on almost all services cannot be denied free entry on its assets. Gardens, lakes, parks and public entertainment spaces have been made for the public. The revenue collection from GST and other services like has been increasing every year then why to additionally burden general public by charging such fees.

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Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Small fee to act as a filter

The UT Forest Department’s decision to charge an entry fee at Sarangpur Botanical Garden is reasonable if the fee is nominal and transparent. For years, the garden has suffered from lack of maintenance, littering and misuse. A small fee, say Rs 20-30, will act as a filter, ensure better upkeep, security and development of facilities, as we have seen at Sukhna Lake and Bird Park. However, safeguards are needed. Free access often leads to neglect.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Access must remain free for all

An entry fee at our public park is neither fair nor wise. Parks belong to everyone, and children who are kept out of green spaces grow up disconnected from nature, often carrying a sense of exclusion and an inferiority complex. Charging a fee tells children from modest families that they do not belong. Access must therefore remain free for all. Meanwhile, to ensure safety, a local police post may be set up near the park.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Decision Can help generate revenue

The decision can help generate revenue for its upkeep and preservation, which are essential for its long-term sustainability. However, the fee should be nominal so that it does not discourage people from visiting this valuable green space. A reasonable fee of around Rs 5 would make the garden accessible to all while contributing towards its maintenance. A nominal entry fee might also discourage undesirable elements and encourage responsible behaviour among visitors.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

A step towards ensuring upkeep

Introducing a nominal entry fee at the Botanical Park is a practical step towards ensuring its proper upkeep. Visitors and tourists should contribute, while concessions may be considered for students and economically weaker sections. Charges should remain affordable and proportionate to visitor footfall. The revenue can help maintain greenery, add new plants and preserve existing flora, making the park more attractive and self-sustaining. The ultimate objective should be a well-maintained park that offers a greener, more enjoyable experience without placing an undue burden on visitors.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

Encourage citizen participation

I feel that public green spaces need Citizen Stewardship, not entry barriers. They foster health, belonging and a shared responsibility towards our city. Security concerns are genuine, but an entry fee is unlikely to address them effectively. The Forest Department could establish a Friends of Botanical Garden programme, bringing together residents, morning walkers, educational institutions and citizen groups as partners in its upkeep and protection. Volunteer-led cleanliness drives, nature awareness activities, community monitoring and a simple mechanism for reporting misuse could complement professional security arrangements.

Divya Karwal

A structured approach

The decision to fix an entry fee for a botanical garden evokes a sense of a structured regulatory mechanism. Fees, however small, carry a distinct psychological impact on visitors regarding the overall value and dignity of the place. Moreover, the revenue collected can be utilised for its day-to-day upkeep and for provisioning a healthier, more serene ambience.

Madhuri Sharma, US

Small fee for better maintenance

The 176-acre garden was established in 2007 with the purpose of ex-situ conservation, research and education. The introduction of the fee is meant to support the maintenance and upkeep of the garden. On the positive side, a small fee can help with tasks like de-weeding, water conservation, security, and better maintenance, as visitors have previously pointed out issues with the garden’s condition. On the other hand, for people who visit the garden in the mornings or students who use it daily, the Rs 200 monthly pass could be helpful, but free access has made the garden truly accessible to the public.

John Mao, Chandigarh

Completely unjustified

Decision to charge entry fee at the Botanical Garden is completely absurd, arbitrary and defies any constitutionality. What is the legitimate public purpose behind charging fee particularly in Botanical Garden where entry in other gardens like Rose Garden, Terrace Garden is free? Gardens are meant to cater to the health and leisure of people. Levying of such fee obstructs the very objectives for which the gardens are created. Exempted category of people especially students and researchers will have to bear more burden as they will be required to seek prior approvals from their respective departments resulting in delays in their research.

Neha Saini, Chandigarh

A nominal fee can support conservation

The decision to introduce an entry fee at the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur has sparked a debate among visitors and local residents. But the fact is that nominal entry charges generate crucial revenue required to maintain the vast green space, upgrade public infrastructure and preserve its biodiversity. Cleanliness, security, and proper maintenance of flora often demand consistent funds, which an entry fee can help sustain. Additionally, entry charges can regulate overcrowding, ensuring a better experience for genuine nature enthusiasts and researchers. On the other hand, public gardens and green spaces should remain freely accessible to everyone regardless of socio-economic background.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Represents apathy towards citizens

Charging of entry fee reflects the apathy of Chandigarh administration towards its citizens and sets a wrong precedence for future. If such remains the situation, time is not far when fools holding the positions will impose fee on our breathing also. Gardens are the primary source for a family especially children, that provide safe and open spaces for recreation, relaxation and holistic development. For many it is a daily routine. What public purpose is achieved by unreasonably restricting our fundamental rights? Whether public opinion was sought by the administration before taking such a decision?

Sunaina, Chandigarh

Rights prosper when aligned with duties

The proposal to levy an entry fee into the 176-acre sprawling lap of nature should have come from the visitors themselves. Corporates should open up their coffers for its upping by way of social responsibility. Since the Botanical Garden stands in perfect sync with Indian culture, the decision of the UT administration must be welcomed. On the legal front too, a clean environment is our constitutional right and rights prosper when aligned with duties. As compared to the heavy costs when we use obtrusive oxygen cylinders or ventilators, small tokens for entry do not mean much.

Abhyam Sharma

Promote the garden first

Many people in Tricity are still unaware about the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur. Charging an entry fee at this stage will be unfair. The government should first promote it via print, electronic and social media to make masses aware about the medicinal plants, flora, and beauty of the garden. Promotion via lectures in educational institutions can help medical students visit the place for study and research purposes.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Balance public access, conservation

The decision to introduce an entry fee at Chandigarh’s Botanical Garden in Sarangpur raises concerns about public access, maintenance and conservation. Spread over 176 acres with diverse plant sections, it is more than an ordinary park, so a nominal fee for upkeep, security, and facilities can be justified. However, government funding is equally important, as the garden is a public asset and its upkeep is a civic responsibility. The fee must remain affordable so every citizen can enjoy it.

Kapil Thakur, Panchkula

Earn revenue through commercial activities

Charging an entry fee at Sarangpur Botanical Garden is wrong. This 176-acre green lung of Chandigarh must be developed as a health destination, not turned into a toll plaza. The administration should generate revenue without taxing people’s access to nature. It could award three-year contracts for organic fruit shops, a millet cafeteria serving amla juice and herbal tea, and outlets selling medicinal plants such as tulsi, giloy and ashwagandha. This would generate rental income rather than resentment, while making the garden more attractive and self-sustaining.

Capt Amar Jeet ( Retd ), Kharar

Will create a steady income

This is a good decision because the entry fee creates a steady income for the garden. The department will use this money to provide better facilities like clean drinking water, nice sitting areas and neat public toilets. It will also help the garden stay independent instead of waiting for government budgets. The fee will stop bad elements from entering the 176-acre park, making it much safer for families and women.

Shashi Guglani