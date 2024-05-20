Open House: What are your expectations from candidates for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat?

In the forthcoming General Election for Chandigarh, candidates should prioritise transparent governance with a clear action plan. Commitment to sustainable development and green policies should be the goal. Focus on education and healthcare improvements. Economic growth through local enterprise support.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Women’s safety should be top priority

Candidates should commit to tackling corruption through strict enforcement of transparent laws and promoting ethical governance practices. Prioritising women’s safety through increased police patrolling, well-lit public spaces and awareness campaigns can create a safer environment. Investing in sports facilities and promoting a culture of fitness and wellness can enhance the city’s quality of life.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Chandigarh needs healthcare reforms

Candidates should advocate for comprehensive healthcare reforms, ensuring accessible and quality healthcare services for all residents. Prioritising education by investing in schools, promoting digital literacy and supporting teachers’ training can empower Chandigarh’s youth. Implementing effective measures to address pollution and promote clean energy usage will safeguard the city’s environment and public health. Encouraging community engagement and participatory governance can foster trust and transparency in local administration.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Urban development should be priority

Candidates should prioritise urban development, focusing on sustainable infrastructure, waste management and green spaces. Addressing traffic congestion through innovative transport solutions like bike-sharing programmes and improved public transit is crucial. Promoting entrepreneurship and job creation, especially in the technology sector, may boost economic growth.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Ensure transparent governance in city

Candidates should focus on local problems such as infrastructure development, waste management and healthcare. Innovative solutions such as smart city technologies, promoting renewable energy initiatives, and quality public transportation should be implemented. Emphasise transparent governance, community engagement and sustainable urban planning.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Traffic management needs improvement

All candidates should be asked about the plans that they have for the city for the next five years. They should be held accountable for the freebies that they have promised to the city residents. With the growing population in the city, traffic management should be the focus for the candidates.

Ashok Kumar Vashisht, Panchkula

New MP should Focus on basic problems

The simple problem of garbage pickers from every house has not been resolved yet. The authorities are not bothered about the complaints we make. Candidates should at least listen and work on the basic problems of the residents. The traffic management in the city needs improvement. Many projects are started here, but they either get delayed or dumped all together.

Antra Rakheja, Chandigarh

Need to create more Job opportunities

Many skilled youth are not able to get jobs because of the lack of opportunities and the corrupt system. That is why youths fall into depression and become an easy target for drug peddlers. We want Tricity candidates to help the young generation by creating job opportunities in the city.

Vikram Sharma, Chandigarh

Finish pending city projects

The metro rail project has been pending for a long time. The projected flyover over Tribune Chowk should be dropped as it will not ease the traffic on Dakshin Marg. It will be like shifting waste to another site, ie, the congestion will be moved to the next light points, resulting in the same chaos there and the ambiance of Chandigarh will be lost. We will have to go underground to solve such problems.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Focus on overall development

Residents of the Tricity should focus on the track record and work ethic of the candidates for the General Election this time. The candidates should focus on development work in the fields of healthcare, education, public transportation facilities, and other civic amenities instead of focusing on freebies.

SS Arora, Mohali

Infrastructre development

As the General Election in the city draws near, residents have many expectations from the candidates. They want a pollution-free environment, a well-planned traffic system, better roads without potholes, a good water disposal system, and a beautiful, a beautiful, corruption-free city.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Maintained roads properly

The candidates for the city should evaluate and implement policies based on the interests of residents. Roads should be maintained properly and the sanitation and cleanliness of the city should be maintained. There should be strict vigilance against encroachment by commercial property owners.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

New MP needs to Match up to demands

Elections are around the corner; hitherto, the people have hordes of expectations from the candidates who will step forward to be the leaders of tomorrow. The leaders must match up to the demands of the public. For instance, the menace of begging, traffic snarls, and 24*7 water and electricity supply should be taken into account and repaired in order to retain the tag of ‘THE CITY BEAUTIFUL’.

Navdeep Singh

Free water for weaker sections

Free potable water for the poor households in Chandigarh should be the goal for the candidates in Chandigarh. Poor households should get a special rebate on the water tariff on an average consumption basis, as they are not irrigating their huge lawns like rich people and washing their luxury vehicles. Parks in the city should be made encroachment-free. There should be more parking areas in the city.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Focus on stray dog menace

The threat of stray dogs in public parks and residential areas also has to be effectively dealt with. The other immediate priorities of the new MP include improvement in law and order in the city, an increase in modes of public transport, piped gas connections in all sectors, upkeep of the public gardens and removal of encroachments on open spaces by unregistered vendors, among others.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, New Chandigarh

Need to improve law & order situation

The new MP needs to give priority to the deteriorating law and order situation in the city as we see the incidents of killings, snatchings, carjacking, robberies and stalking, among others, on a regular basis. People have started feeling unsafe and avoiding moving out of their homes late at night.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Work towards urbanisation of city

The new MP should demand a special package for the city and work on urbanisation. They should focus on projects that would enhance the beauty of the city and also improve the infrastructure of Chandigarh. The Chandigarh MC should focus on providing residents with basic facilities such as water, sanitation and adequate parking in public spaces.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Functional renewable resources required

The elected candidate is expected to look into concerning matters such as pollution, medical and educational facilities. To keep the security of women and children its top priority, the government must deploy vigilant police forces to make Chandigarh a crime-free city. The government must work towards making Chandigarh functional on renewable resources.

Ruhin Gupta, Chandigarh

Address snarl-ups on main roads

The city lacks a proper transportation system. There is a lot of traffic on the roads all the time and the education system must be upgraded. The city needs better urban planning and these elections can contribute to the city growing even further.

Siddharth Nagpal, Chandigarh

Safety of women should be priority

The residents of the city expect its election candidates to tackle the safety and security of women as their top priority. Cyberthugs should be put behind bars. The minor alterations done in the housing board units should be resolved amicably. Improvements in healthcare facilities are needed.

Savita Kuthiala

Improvements in infrastructure needed

Traffic congestion is feared to distort the face of the city in the coming years. To deal with the situation, overbridges and underpasses are required to be built wherever needed. The citizens expect the project regarding metro or monorail in the near future, which would help to tackle traffic pressure and pollution.

Surinder Paul Wadhwa, Mohali

Ensure security of senior citizens

It is expected that he attend to the long standing problem of sanitation, including the Dadu Majra dumping ground that has been hanging for so many years. The solution to parking chaos has to be founded on a priority basis in the city markets. Furthermore, the law and order situation, as well as security measures for senior citizens who live alone, should be strengthened.

Dr Dinesh Verma, Panchkula

Improve education system in city

The education system should improve its level of teachers and its infrastructure. Something should be done to decrease poverty among the people. In a nutshell, I would like to say that candidates should build trust among the people for better understanding.

Tisha, Panchkula

New MP needs work to stop Crime in city

Security in and around Chandigarh needs immediate attention as crime, murder, rapes, snatching and sexual assaults with women are on the rise. Police patrolling should be beefed up, and more CCTVs are needed.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Focus on finishing pending city projects

Candidates should work towards issues such as the metro and direct flights to global destinations from Chandigarh. This will help to attract FDIs, NCR-type development, contribute to the economies of Punjab, Haryana and UT, and create jobs.

Col Balbir Singh Mathuda (retd), Chd

Healthcare facilities in city need improvement

Improved healthcare facilities should be provided, especially at the PGI. The violators should definitely be brought to justice by introducing stringent laws and specific punishments.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

New MP needs to Adhere to ethical standards

Candidates should adhere to ethical standards throughout their campaigns, refraining from spreading misinformation or resorting to divisive tactics. Ultimately, voters should assess candidates based on their track record, integrity, vision for the country and ability to deliver on their promises.

Devanjana, Chandigarh

Come up with plans to address local issues

The candidates should present clear and comprehensive plans addressing local issues, such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and job opportunities. Candidates must be accessible, engage in meaningful dialogue with constituents, and display a commitment to inclusive development.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Enhance services at city hospitals

Hospitals like PGI and GMCH must streamline services through online appointments. Sector 17 needs revitalization, with initiatives such as affordable electric car rentals to invigorate the heart of the city.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Elected Candidate must focus on sanitation

Keep our city beautiful and clean as the focus. The mountains of waste near Dadu Majra should be a top priority. The city needs to shift to EVs to improve the AQI. The city also needs CCTV cameras installed to deter criminals.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Health, education need improvements

The rush at government schools is too much, while the fee structure at private schools is hefty. It needs to be checked and regulated. The Chandigarh Airport should also have direct international flights so that people do not need to go to Delhi first.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

More international flights from city

The citizens of Chandigarh want the elected candidate to work to restore the glory and character for which the city was founded and became popular. Properly functional international airports, international business centres, educational institutes, high-standard healthcare services, traffic management, and global tourism management, among other important things, should be the focus of the new MP.

Dr Parvinder Singh

