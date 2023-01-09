Open house: What Chandigarh MC can do to ensure proper service at paid parking

The parking contactor must number the sites at the lot. At the entry point, the occupancy of the entire parking lot should be displayed. The employee at the entrance must guide people to park at the allotted number only.
Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh
QUESTION
Even six years after the Street Vendors Act was implemented in Chandigarh and registered vendors were allotted vending sites, the issue of vendors illegally encroaching on public spaces persists. Shopkeepers and visitors have been at the receiving end of the problem. What steps should the UT Administration and MC take to make city encroachment-free?
Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to openhouse@tribunemail.com
Introduce valet parking facility
There should be a valet parking facility at the paid lots. This will ensure better parking and less chaos. While allotting a parking contract, it should be checked if the contractor had adequate and well-trained staff.
Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh
Let market panels, RWAs take over
All paid parking lots and related issues should be handed over to the respective market committees and RWAs. The MC can earn income by advertising in such parking spaces. The civic body should not harass public for petty gains.
Prem Garg, Chandigarh
Attendants bothered about fee only
Contractors provide only one or two attendants at a huge parking lot. They are concerned only about issuing parking slips. There is no one to guide the visitors, resulting in haphazard parking and chaos. Regular inspection of lots by MC staff may improve the situation.
Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali
Start FASTag facility to end chaos
The need of the hour is to go for paid FASTag parking lots. It will reduce manpower required to run the lot and smoothen the entry and exit of vehicles. It will also help in maintaining proper digital record of vehicles. Also, multi-parking option may be considered wherever possible.
Col TBS Bedi, Mohali
Promote, improve public transport
To reduce rush of cars at parking lots, steps such as increasing public transport and the strength of local buses from present 300 to 5,000, increasing parking fee and digitising paid facilities should be taken. It is impossible to provide unlimited car parking spaces.
Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula
Ensure adequate attendants are deputed
The MC should ensure that sufficient attendants are employed by contractors to check haphazard parking, residents are helped in taking out vehicles from the lot and the number of vehicles allowed at a given time should be fixed. The MC must impose heavy fine on contractors violating pact terms.
Prof HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh
Users need to be sensible too
Chandigarh is turning into a mismanaged city because of some people who neither have a civic sense nor care for others’ convenience. At many places, including Sector 32-C and D parking lots, one could find two-wheelers parked at spaces meant for four-wheelers and vice versa.
Rakesh Chaudhry, Ambala Cantt
Begin app-based space booking
Parking has become a herculean task at paid facilities in Chandigarh. The entry points should have digital signboards showing the number of sites available. App-based online parking slot booking facility should be initiated.
Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
Online platform for complaints
The Chandigarh Administration should specify the rules and regulations before giving contract to any agency. There should be an online portal where people can upload pictures of haphazard parking and lodge complaints. The MC should monitor the functioning of parking lots through CCTVs. The contract should be cancelled in case of non-compliance.
Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali
MC must conduct random checks daily
MC officials should visit parking lots on random basis and submit written report on daily basis to the high-ups. Corruption and non-accountability are the root causes of chaos. Simply issuing circulars will not solve the problem. A senior MC official should also pay surprise visit once a week.
KC Rana, Chandigarh
Remove unauthorised vendors from sites
The MC should remove unauthorised vendors occupying parking spaces. Their act eats away the space meant for vehicles, adding to visitors’ woes.
Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar
Visitors paying fee, deserve facilities
Once visitors have paid the parking fee, it becomes their right to get well-arranged parking slot for their vehicles. Contractors not complying with the terms laid down in the MoU should be fined heavily.
MR Bhateja, Nayagaon
Explore technology for better mgmt
People are fed up with the mismanagement at paid parking lots. To address parking woes, there is a need to modernise the parking system by using technology. FASTag or a mobile application system can be introduced for real time tracking of available space. There should be clear marking of slots.
Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula
MC minting money, forgetting duties
The MC acts greedy in every project. It wants facilitation charges at Sampark centres, fee for street parking, etc. It has forgotten its fundamental duties towards public. It should start projects for public welfare. Parking should be free of charge. The MC should appoint attendants and maintain the parking lots as well.
Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali
Most paid parkings offer poor service
Peopel get very poor service at most paid parking lots in the city. Attendants don’t bother about helping people in parking vehicles. Cameras can be installed to keep a vigil. A complaint book should be provided to visitors at the entry and exit points.
Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh
Challan wrongly parked vehicles
The MC must ask the contractor to display the number of vehicles that can be parked at a time and also mark slots with paint of different hues for four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Later, challans should be issued for wrong parking.
Savita Kuthiala
Fix charges on basis of usage time
The MC should fix charges according to the period for which a vehicle is parked a lot. This will discourage parking for a longer time.
Bharat Bhushan Sharma
People pay hefty fee, feel cheated
Arguments over fee, haphazard parking, non-availability of staff to guide visitors and absence of smart features irk visitors. For want of redressal mechanism, people feel cheated.
Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh
MC has renounced its responsibility
The MC has already abdicated its responsibility and allotted parking lots to contractors against the interests of citizens. Contractors owe crores to the MC. Now, parking rates have been enhanced from Rs 5 to Rs 7 for two-wheelers and from Rs 10 to Rs 14 for four-wheelers, further burdening residents.
SK Khosla, Chandigarh
More attendants needed on weekdays
Several paid parking facilities in the city offer a nightmarish experience to visitors. Attendants are not professional and unable to guide people properly. At times, they simply wave towards a side of the lot, even if there is hardly any vacant space. Contractors must deploy trained and experienced attendants. Further, the number of attendants must be increased on weekdays.
Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...