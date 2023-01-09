Open house: What Chandigarh MC can do to ensure proper service at paid parking

The parking contactor must number the sites at the lot. At the entry point, the occupancy of the entire parking lot should be displayed. The employee at the entrance must guide people to park at the allotted number only.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

QUESTION Even six years after the Street Vendors Act was implemented in Chandigarh and registered vendors were allotted vending sites, the issue of vendors illegally encroaching on public spaces persists. Shopkeepers and visitors have been at the receiving end of the problem. What steps should the UT Administration and MC take to make city encroachment-free? Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to openhouse@tribunemail.com

Introduce valet parking facility

There should be a valet parking facility at the paid lots. This will ensure better parking and less chaos. While allotting a parking contract, it should be checked if the contractor had adequate and well-trained staff.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Let market panels, RWAs take over

All paid parking lots and related issues should be handed over to the respective market committees and RWAs. The MC can earn income by advertising in such parking spaces. The civic body should not harass public for petty gains.

Prem Garg, Chandigarh

Attendants bothered about fee only

Contractors provide only one or two attendants at a huge parking lot. They are concerned only about issuing parking slips. There is no one to guide the visitors, resulting in haphazard parking and chaos. Regular inspection of lots by MC staff may improve the situation.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Start FASTag facility to end chaos

The need of the hour is to go for paid FASTag parking lots. It will reduce manpower required to run the lot and smoothen the entry and exit of vehicles. It will also help in maintaining proper digital record of vehicles. Also, multi-parking option may be considered wherever possible.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Promote, improve public transport

To reduce rush of cars at parking lots, steps such as increasing public transport and the strength of local buses from present 300 to 5,000, increasing parking fee and digitising paid facilities should be taken. It is impossible to provide unlimited car parking spaces.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Ensure adequate attendants are deputed

The MC should ensure that sufficient attendants are employed by contractors to check haphazard parking, residents are helped in taking out vehicles from the lot and the number of vehicles allowed at a given time should be fixed. The MC must impose heavy fine on contractors violating pact terms.

Prof HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Users need to be sensible too

Chandigarh is turning into a mismanaged city because of some people who neither have a civic sense nor care for others’ convenience. At many places, including Sector 32-C and D parking lots, one could find two-wheelers parked at spaces meant for four-wheelers and vice versa.

Rakesh Chaudhry, Ambala Cantt

Begin app-based space booking

Parking has become a herculean task at paid facilities in Chandigarh. The entry points should have digital signboards showing the number of sites available. App-based online parking slot booking facility should be initiated.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Online platform for complaints

The Chandigarh Administration should specify the rules and regulations before giving contract to any agency. There should be an online portal where people can upload pictures of haphazard parking and lodge complaints. The MC should monitor the functioning of parking lots through CCTVs. The contract should be cancelled in case of non-compliance.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

MC must conduct random checks daily

MC officials should visit parking lots on random basis and submit written report on daily basis to the high-ups. Corruption and non-accountability are the root causes of chaos. Simply issuing circulars will not solve the problem. A senior MC official should also pay surprise visit once a week.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Remove unauthorised vendors from sites

The MC should remove unauthorised vendors occupying parking spaces. Their act eats away the space meant for vehicles, adding to visitors’ woes.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Visitors paying fee, deserve facilities

Once visitors have paid the parking fee, it becomes their right to get well-arranged parking slot for their vehicles. Contractors not complying with the terms laid down in the MoU should be fined heavily.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Explore technology for better mgmt

People are fed up with the mismanagement at paid parking lots. To address parking woes, there is a need to modernise the parking system by using technology. FASTag or a mobile application system can be introduced for real time tracking of available space. There should be clear marking of slots.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

MC minting money, forgetting duties

The MC acts greedy in every project. It wants facilitation charges at Sampark centres, fee for street parking, etc. It has forgotten its fundamental duties towards public. It should start projects for public welfare. Parking should be free of charge. The MC should appoint attendants and maintain the parking lots as well.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Most paid parkings offer poor service

Peopel get very poor service at most paid parking lots in the city. Attendants don’t bother about helping people in parking vehicles. Cameras can be installed to keep a vigil. A complaint book should be provided to visitors at the entry and exit points.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Challan wrongly parked vehicles

The MC must ask the contractor to display the number of vehicles that can be parked at a time and also mark slots with paint of different hues for four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Later, challans should be issued for wrong parking.

Savita Kuthiala

Fix charges on basis of usage time

The MC should fix charges according to the period for which a vehicle is parked a lot. This will discourage parking for a longer time.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

People pay hefty fee, feel cheated

Arguments over fee, haphazard parking, non-availability of staff to guide visitors and absence of smart features irk visitors. For want of redressal mechanism, people feel cheated.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

MC has renounced its responsibility

The MC has already abdicated its responsibility and allotted parking lots to contractors against the interests of citizens. Contractors owe crores to the MC. Now, parking rates have been enhanced from Rs 5 to Rs 7 for two-wheelers and from Rs 10 to Rs 14 for four-wheelers, further burdening residents.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

More attendants needed on weekdays

Several paid parking facilities in the city offer a nightmarish experience to visitors. Attendants are not professional and unable to guide people properly. At times, they simply wave towards a side of the lot, even if there is hardly any vacant space. Contractors must deploy trained and experienced attendants. Further, the number of attendants must be increased on weekdays.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh