Open House: What measures should the police adopt to prevent criminals from using Chandigarh tricity as a hideout?

Criminals and gangsters often put up at hotels in the tricity after committing crimes. Miscreants are also known to take shelter in multi-storey apartments. The lack of verification and fake identity cards enable anti-social elements to use such establishments for their stay. Hotels and guesthouses must be alerted about people with a criminal background.

Wg Cdr (retd) JS Minhas, Mohali

Need to Implement multi-pronged strategy

To deter criminals from seeking refuge in the tricity, cops need to adopt a multi-pronged approach. Firstly, establish partnerships with hotels and landlords to mandate stricter verification procedures, including compulsory ID checks and registration for long-term stays. Secondly, deploy mobile police units to step up patrolling in areas frequented by criminals. Employing technology like facial recognition cameras in hotspots can also yield a positive outcome. Lastly, there is a need to set up a dedicated unit for monitoring criminal activity and sharing information across jurisdictions.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Train staff to report suspicious activity

The police should deploy AI-powered facial recognition cameras at hotels and other such establishments. Staffers should be trained to identify suspicious activity. Online registration for extended stays must be mandated. Establishing a dedicated task force that could analyse crime patterns and conduct surprise checks while enhancing inter-state coordination to track cross-border criminals and share intelligence will be a step in the right direction.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Hotels and police must cooperate

Implement an advanced data-sharing system between hotels and the law enforcement, enabling real-time cross-verification of guest details. Introduce surprise random checks by specially trained police units to detect illicit substances. Collaborate with the hotel management to conduct periodic security workshops and drills, ensuring staff readiness to identify and report suspicious activities. Foster community engagement programmes to encourage residents to be vigilant and promptly report any unusual behaviour. Enhance CCTV coverage and deploy drones for aerial surveillance to create a comprehensive security net.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Check background of guests at hotels

Criminals using hotels as hideouts in the tricity is a matter of grave concern. The police should adopt proactive and preventive measures to curb the menace. Some measures that can be taken are conducting regular inspections and audits of hotels, verifying the identity and background of guests, installing CCTV cameras and security alarms, coordinating with other law enforcement agencies, and creating awareness among hotel staff and guests about safety and security guidelines.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Police staff should be more vigilant

The police need to keep a close vigil on hotels that provide havens for criminals. The authorities need to instruct all the hotels in the city to not let anyone stay on their property without a valid government ID. The police should send names and IDs of suspects, proclaimed offenders (POs), and other bail jumpers to the hotels.

NPS Sohal

CCTV cameras in hotels should be mandatory

It should be mandatory to have CCTV cameras installed in hotels, and it should be compulsory for them to inquire about the identity of visitors, purpose of visit and valid mobile numbers. Hotels should maintain a list of all visitors. The police should coordinate with hotel owners regarding the identity of criminals. Hotels and other hospitality places need to be checked by the police on a regular basis.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Ensure hassle-free tenant verification

There is a crucial need for hassle-free tenant verification. The police need to raise awareness about the potential havens for antisocial elements. It is imperative to hold both the landlords and the tenants accountable for a thorough verification process. I would urge the authorities to use social media to disseminate information to educate the public on this matter.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Online database needed for hotels

Hotels should be instructed to maintain an online database of visitors along with their ID proofs. The hotel owners need to cooperate with the police with information about their guests along with CCTV footage. If these two things are implemented, it would make the job easier for both the hotel owners and the police.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Police should coordinate with RWAs

Tenants as well as hotel owners should start checking valid government IDs before letting anyone stay on their properties. The police need to coordinate with the RWAS to verify everyone who comes to the city from outside for the safety of the residents here. The police need to keep a check on them during their stay in the tricity.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Police should be proactive

The police need to inform hotels about all the anti-social elements in the tricity. The lax attitude of the police helps criminals find haven in the tricity. It is easy for criminals to bribe hoteliers and get accommodation easily.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Comprehensive strategy needed

The police should improve surveillance systems and share data on criminals with hotel owners, along with regular checks at hotels. To prevent the tricity from becoming a haven for criminals, a comprehensive strategy is needed, which includes increased patrolling, public awareness campaigns and cooperation with the hotel management.

Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh

Stringent action against illegal hotels

The mushrooming of illegal hotels in the city, especially in the Zirakpur area, has become a challenge for the city administration. These illegal hotels have not only become a den for illegal activities but also a haven for criminals. There are very few hotels that follow the norms and keep records of their visitors. Strict action must be taken against all the illegal hotels in and around the tricity, and the police need to double down on security checks on the borders.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

All vehicles need to be checked at borders

The recent arrest of the suspects in the Gogamedi murder case from a hotel in Chandigarh showcased that tricity is the first choice for criminals. The police need to hold a meeting to discuss how to prevent this. All vehicles entering the city need to be checked at the borders. There needs to be a regular check-in at hotels and other guest houses. The police need to set up nakas at all the borders of the tricity.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Background checks necessary

There are many illegal guest houses within the vicinity of the tricity where owners give out their rooms on rent for nominal prices without a proper check on the guests. The police and administration need to instruct hotel and guest house owners to conduct a background check on their guests before giving them a place to stay. Strict rules need to be applied by the administration to stop criminals from finding haven in the tricity.

R Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Act tough against unauthorised hotels

Stringent action needs to be taken against the owners of unauthorised hotels, PGs and guest houses. It should be mandatory for guests, on arrival, to answer a question with their credentials along with valid government documents. The information should be sent to the police for verification. Along with this, the police need to conduct regular check-ins at hotels to maintain this exchange of information.

SS Arora Mohali

Maintain a database of hotel guests

The police need to conduct regular checks at hotels. The hotels, along with other hospitality services, need to maintain a database of everyone that stays at their accommodation and cooperate with the police with the said database. The police should also share data along with photographs of criminals that may be hiding in the tricity with owners of hotels and guest houses.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Tax authorities may conduct raids

The police need to carry out checks on the documents of the occupants of hotels. Before giving them a place to stay, the hotel needs to check for valid government IDs. It should be mandatory for all hotels to maintain a surveillance system, which may help the police identify criminals that may be residing there. There have been instances where criminals have paid hefty amounts of money to these hotels, so the tax authorities may also conduct raids on these hotels to unearth the black money.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Residents should be responsible

To some extent residents of the tri-city are responsible for the harbouring these criminals. As for some extra money they avoid police verification of their tenants. While renting out to paying guests, or booking a hotel, the PAN Card of the guest should be made compulsory. If someone refuses to share their PAN card, it should be reported to the police.

Savita Kuthiala

Cops should make use of latest Technologies

It should be mandatory for every hotel to have CCTV cameras, which may provide valuable insights for law enforcement. Advanced technologies such as facial recognition and licence plate recognition may aid the police in identifying and tracking suspects. Random checks at hotels may deter criminals from staying in the tricity.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Need for robust police beat system

A robust police beat system will prove to be a powerful tool for vigilance and detection against anti-social elements in the tricity. This would ensure peace for the law-abiding citizens here. The police need to hold frequent meetings with residents in coordination with the RWA and the Market Association.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Hotels should do a background check

The hotels get hefty sums of money, so they never bother to verify their customers. But the owners of these hotels need to realise that their reputation is on the line if they are found harbouring criminals in their accommodations. It should be mandatory for all hotels to check for valid government IDs before welcoming guests to their property. If they feel something is fishy, they should inform the police.

Sukhwant Bhullar

Police cannot be blamed solely

We cannot just put all the blame on the police. They do try to catch the suspects, but they are helpless when the culprits hide in hotels in posh areas of the city. The police may use social media to spread awareness about criminals on the loose. The tricity police are capable of controlling these situations but need to make strict rules for hotels.

Advocate Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

Check antecedents of tenants

The police should install CCTV cameras in all the streets to closely monitor the activities of the people. They also need to set up inspections in and around the societies, as a lot of times the residents harbour these criminals as their tenants. I would urge all the residents to conduct a complete background check on their tenants.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Admn to blame

The administration is to blame for this, as a lot of CCTV cameras in the tricity are defunct. There is a need for functional CCTV surveillance cameras in every hotel, motel, and guesthouse, among others. There needs to be surveillance cameras set up on the streets so that the police can identify suspects.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Hotels should not accept cash payments

The hotels should only accept payments with debit cards and online banking for the person who is going to stay there. Cash transactions should not be allowed so that if any suspicious person wants to stay, they may be identified and tracked as well. Hotel owners must inform the police about any suspicious guests that may be staying on their property.

Antra Rakheja, Chandigarh

Monitor entry, exit points of tricity

The police should cooperate with the city administration to thoroughly check hotels as well as the records of their guests. Stringent action needs to be taken against hotel owners as well as the staff if proper records are not maintained. The police need to increase their patrolling in hotel areas. The bus stands, railway stations, and other entries and exits to the tricity need to be monitored as well.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Hotel owners need to be accountable

There are times when major criminals find haven in hotels of the tricity. This is due to an increase in the number of illegal lodgings in the vicinity of the tricity. Hotel owners and tenants should be held responsible for this, as for extra money, they skip police verification of their tenants and guests. There needs to be a thorough background check of visitors, and they should be allowed to stay only if they can present valid government IDs. Hotel staff as well as the owner need to be responsible in case of a security lapse.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Keeping a check on gangsters

In the last one year, the police have focused on keeping a check on gangsters and curbing the drug menace. Regular checking of hotels, highrises is being done under the Cordon and Search Operations (CASO). Many gangsters and peddlers have been nabbed. — Dr Sandeep Garg, MOhali SSP

