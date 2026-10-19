Open House: What more can be done to make chandigarh hospitals patient-friendly?

Patients first

A truly world-class city deserves a healthcare system that is accessible, affordable, transparent and compassionate. Hospitals must not merely cure diseases, they must treat patients with dignity, empathy and respect. The need of the hour is to reduce waiting time, ensure transparent billing, strengthen emergency services, maintain cleanliness, improve the doctor-patient communication and make diagnostic tests and medicines affordable.

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Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

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Reduce waiting time

Chandigarh’s hospitals need continuous improvement to make healthcare more accessible, efficient and compassionate. Waiting time should be reduced through better appointment systems, adequate staffing and streamlined registration. Doctors and staff must communicate politely and treat every patient with dignity.

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Dr Parvinder Singh, Mohali

Humane touch needed

Nothing is more painful than watching an elderly parent standing helplessly before a doctor, desperately seeking not just treatment but a few reassuring words, a patient hearing and a compassionate smile. Doctors may be overburdened, but can shortage of time justify shortage of compassion? Chandigarh, a city admired for its planning and progress, urgently needs a more humane healthcare system, especially in government hospitals.

Ravinder Nath

Improve infra

Chandigarh’s hospitals need continuous improvement in infrastructure, patient care and transparency. Overcrowding, particularly at OPDs, should be addressed through digital token systems, appointment scheduling, better queue management and adequate staffing. Private hospitals must be closely monitored to prevent unnecessary tests, avoidable admissions and surgeries, particularly where insurance reimbursement is involved. Authorities should investigate complaints of differential pricing for insured and cash-paying patients and ensure transparent, standardised billing. Doctors should prescribe affordable generic medicines wherever clinically appropriate, reducing the financial burden on patients.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Improve OPD setup

Chandigarh’s Premier hospitals PGI, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 are excellent clinically, but patient experience needs urgent improvement. Online appointment slots are too few at OPDs and the token system collapses by 9 am. A robust app-based booking and real-time status display can cut long waiting periods. Clear signage in Hindi, Punjabi and English, clean washrooms, adequate seating, drinking water, and affordable attendants’ shelters are missing.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Adopt best practices

With its most modernised array of hospitals, Chandigarh offers the best medical facilities. PGIMER, GMCH-32, and many private hospitals may look overcrowded, but the fact remains that these institutions inspire faith in the competence of specialists and super-specialists. Medical care demands fair procedures, compassionate handling, and, above all, addressing panic reactions. All patients need care, but paediatrics and geriatrics need improved, cradle-care support. India can adopt best practices from the US and adapt them accordingly.

Dr Madhuri Sharma, US

Referral system

Chandigarh’s healthcare system needs streamlining as heavy rush deprives many of timely treatment. A strict referral system is vital — patients needing primary and secondary care should go to GMCH-32 and GMSH-16, while only those requiring specialised surgical and tertiary care should be referred to PGI. To be truly patient-friendly, hospitals need digital appointments, clear multilingual signage, comfortable waiting areas, clean washrooms, help-desks, empathetic staff, and ramps and priority counters for elderly and disabled.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Guide patients

Chandigarh’s hospitals clearly have room to improve. PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 are among the region’s best, but heavy patient load from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and beyond leaves them overcrowded. A fully digital system for appointments, reports and billing would cut queues and paperwork. Dedicated help desks with multilingual staff can guide visitors, especially elderly and rural patients.

Kapil Thakur, Panchkula

Start Evening OPDs

Waiting period for patients at dispensaries and hospitals has increased manifold. There are long queues at OPDs and medical stores. It is high time that patients get appointments online and get token system is set up. Evening OPDs should also be started for working class who cannot visit hospitals during the daytime.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Win people’s trust

There is a need to create more trust among people on government-run hospitals. Trust in terms of patient care, low-cost treatment and follow-up after treatment like private hospitals. Cleaning and hygiene should be priorities. The 108 ambulance service should have better response time.

Anil Gupta, Zirakpur

Deploy volunteers

To build a patient-friendly ecosystem, both structural and digital overhauls are needed. Patient assistant initiatives such as roping in students as volunteers can help elderly, disabled or confused visitors through unfamiliar complex layout. VIP preferential access should be cut off. Healthcare should be provided on the first come first served basis. Medical ethics should dictate true medical emergency, not social status. The “VIP culture” weakens people’s faith in government hospitals.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Cut waiting time

Right to health is one of our basic fundamental rights that must be protected and preserved in a dignified manner. A patient who is already suffering must be accorded due care to minimise his suffering and not allowed to be augmented due to infrastructural and procedural obstacles. Waiting time must not be more than half an hour in any case whether during registration or an appointment with a doctor.

Dr Neha Saini, Chandigarh

More staff needed

The city has been blessed with excellent hospitals with best doctors and paramedical staff. PGI is always brimming with patients coming from Himachal Pradesh, J&K, UP, Rajasthan, Bihar and even Odisha. As such the need for more staff is felt at every level. The high footfall at government hospitals has led to the mushrooming of private hospitals that charge on the higher side. Government hospitals, including the Sector 22 Health Centre, should be provided with sufficient staff.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Ensure quality

While diagnostic tests are conducted promptly in extreme emergencies, the waiting period for non-urgent tests in most cases stretches across several months. To alleviate this bottleneck, satellite testing centres should be established sector-wise across different locations, backed by seamless digital connectivity to PGIMER and other apex institutions. Creating a centralised digital repository of diagnostic records — built with strict data privacy safeguards — would further streamline care. Simultaneously, testing staff must receive periodic training to maintain high service standards.

Abhyam Sharma, Pathankot

Start token system

At hospitals, a token system should be introduced, either manual or through vending machines, along with a display board showing the next patient’s turn. This would reduce overcrowding, confusion and long waits at counters. Emerging technologies such as AI-based appointment scheduling and queue management can also be used to address the problem and make hospital services more patient-friendly.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Provide facilities

All government hospitals of Chandigarh, especially PGI, lack adequate parking for vehicles, which causes chaos for patients coming for treatment. Due to the shortage of space at emergency wards of government hospitals, patients had to remain on stretchers for days. Washrooms and toilets at hospitals are poorly maintained. There is a need to provide basic facilities to patients for relief during their painful conditions.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Focus on emergency

Two areas need specific attention at emergency wards. Senior doctors must be available round the clock who can provide services especially where immediate decisions are required to be taken. A separate facility for conducting all medical tests must be provided within the emergency ward so that a patient does not have to move around from one corner to another for undergoing multiple tests that add to his pain and suffering.

Dr Sunaina, Chandigarh

Set up help desks

Patients often face challenges such as overcrowding, long waiting periods, inadequate staffing and delays in diagnostic services. These problems disproportionately affect elderly people, economically weaker sections and patients arriving from neighbouring states. Hospitals should strengthen staffing, streamline appointments and expand digital registration without excluding people unfamiliar with technology. Dedicated help desks, clear signboards and multilingual assistance should be provided.

Anil Kumar Yadav, New Chandigarh

Open more counters

Chandigarh is known for its good healthcare facilities, but hospitals still need to become more patient-friendly. Many patients and their family members face problems such as long waiting times, overcrowding, and a lack of proper guidance. Waiting for registration, medical tests, and consultations can be difficult, especially for elderly people, children, and seriously ill patients. More registration counters, online appointment systems, and better management can help reduce waiting times.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Hire more staff

All is not well with the city’s prominent medical institutions. Long serpentine queues for OPD registration, months’ waiting for tests and surgeries, overcrowded and unkempt wards and lack of proper guidance for poor and illiterate patients tell it all. Online appointment facility and token system need to be strengthened at all hospitals. Affordable night shelters, clean toilets, drinking water and a single-window help desk in Punjabi, Hindi and English are a must to streamline the process. The number of doctors, specialists, nursing and paramedical staff and diagnostic machines be increased substantially to cope up with the growing rush of patients.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Reforms needed

Chandigarh’s reputation as a premier healthcare destination faces mounting pressures from staff shortage, overcrowding and administrative inefficiencies. The Administration must publish quarterly vacancy reports, enforce recruitment deadlines and deploy interim specialists. Emergency wards should adopt triage protocols, while referrals to neighbouring district hospitals could ease congestion. Chandigarh needs a time-bound healthcare reforms.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Cap medicine prices

The Tricity should develop a common digital healthcare platform providing verified doctor details, appointment facilities, consultation fees and information about tests and medicines across government and private institutions. Authorities should also explore reasonable fee caps and transparent medicine pricing. Alongside digital reforms, government hospitals need better infrastructure, staffing and patient management.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Ensure Cleanliness

The staff at hospitals should be friendly, understanding, and supportive. Patients, particularly senior citizens, those with disabilities, and those travelling from distant areas, often find it difficult to navigate lengthy queues and complicated procedures. Cleanliness, sanitation, drinking water, seating arrangements, and adequate washroom facilities are equally important. Doctors should explain the lifestyle changes they can make to improve their health and, where possible, reverse their illness.

Sanjeev Bishnoi, Panchkula

Question for next week

Ramsar site tag is a matter of pride for UT, but will it kick in more restrictions around Sukhna Lake?

Write to openhouse@tribunemail.com with your ideas, within 150 words, and your photograph by Thursday (October 22).