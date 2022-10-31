Open House: What more can be done to resolve the parking issue in residential areas

With the increasing size of families, the problem of parking is getting from bad to worse in the city. Parking on the roadside leads to snarl-ups as well as accidents. The need of the hour is underground or multilevel parking lots. It will also earn the MC a good revenue.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Levy charges for community parking

A survey should be conducted and residents, who have more cars than they can park on their premises, should be charged for using community parking space, whether they use it or not. The area around a house should be designated as "parking of residents only", which will lay to rest so many issues. related to parking.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Build underground parking facilities

Parking woes are prominent at public places, markets and southern sectors. The administration may allow people to park their vehicles in back lanes. However, underground parking will be best suited to the city, especially in markets. Users may be charged.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Charge Rs 1K per month for 'anywhere parking'

Many residents park their vehicles outside their homes in spite of parking space available on their premises. At least, Rs 1,000 per month should be levied for parking vehicles outside houses ('anywhere parking'). Community parking spaces should be allocated through auction on a yearly basis.

Ashok Kumar Goyal, Panchkula

Remove encroachments in front of houses

The increasing population and deep pockets of residents have caused parking woes in the city. The culture of PG accommodation has increased the parking problem manifold. Both sides of internal roads have been encroached on by residents by developing small gardens. These areas can be used as parking space. Common parking lots should be designed only for vehicles other than the ones that can be parked on premises. The parking of vehicles in parks and other public places must be stopped to prevent inconvenience to others.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Chalk out a good plan

Community parking is a good initiative to be taken by the administration but who is going to pay for watchmen and maintenance. To make this initiative a success, the administration has to take the residents into confidence and chalk out a good plan before spending taxpayers' money, as we have seen multilevel parking in Sector 17 mostly lying vacant.

Savita Kuthiala

Reduce park size to create more space

Most residents have developed kitchen gardens in front of their houses. These need to be removed. Each house may be allowed approximately 2 feet of space alongside the courtyard walls for developing small gardens and the rest should be utilised for parking. The size of parks in residential areas should be reduced by 2 - 2.5 feet on each side to make space for parking. Non-compliance of parking norms need to be strictly dealt with. Each household should be levied charges for having more than two or three vehicles, as many owners are running cabs from their residences.

OP Longia, Chandigarh

Go for multilevel parking facility

The arrival of vehicles from other states to the city has increased manifold. The administration should make use of spaces at schools, community centres and other buildings. Multilevel parking will also come in handy. Entry tax for outsiders' vehicles will be a good option.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Link car purchase to parking space

It is heartening that the administration has thought of starting a pilot project for community parking at Sector 35. Even if the project remains successful, it will take a few years to implement it in the entire city. Car purchase should be linked to the parking space available with the owner. There should be a fine for parking vehicles in parks or green belts. In fact, the administration should construct underground parking facilities at public parks. The public transport system should be made more user-friendly. Market Welfare Associations should be involved in maintenance of parking lots.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Make city’s public transport robust

Keeping in view the ever increasing population as well as vehicles, community parking is the need of the hour. Though it will not completely solve the problem, it will, at least, help decrease the instances of fights over parking. Levy hefty taxes for keeping more than one vehicle and impose restrictions on the registration of new cars. Improving public transport, encouraging cycling and incentivising people will go a long way in overcoming the parking problem.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

'One vehicle, one floor policy'

The administration should come up with "one vehicle, one floor policy" and impose hefty penalties on those encroaching on public space in front of houses. The MC should mark parking spaces for the physically challenged and visitors.

Col Balbir Singh Mthauda (retd)

Improve cycling infrastructure

It was a big relief when the administration restricted the entry of heavy vehicles into the city during the peak rush hours. Other steps such as strengthening the public transport system, improving cycling infrastructure and restricting the number of cars owned by an individual will help contain the problem. Residents should not be allowed to park vehicles on internal roads. Construction of underground parking lots at parks and the widening of roads should be started immediately.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Use market area for parking at night

Footpaths along parks and open spaces in markets can be used for parking. Those residing on ground floors should park their vehicles on the premises. Administration should provide guards to man parking areas in markets at night. Educational institutions can be used for parking after the school or college hours.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Take RWAs into confidence

As the number of four-wheelers is increasing day by day, quarrels over parking space are a common sight nowadays. It is the need of the hour to start community parking in sectors. At the same time, RWAs should be taken into confidence before implementing such plans.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Put restrictions on new purchases

Nearly one lakh new vehicles are registered in the city annually. The authorities should set some fresh norms for the purchase and registration of new vehicles. Persons having no space for parking should be denied permission to purchase one. The viability of community parking facilities should be looked into before going ahead with the project, otherwise it may face the same fate as the Sector 17 multilevel parking. Residents' feedback should be sought to ensure a smooth implementation of the project.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Link registration of tenant to parking space

Parking has become an issue in every sector. The Estate Office should make it mandatory to park vehicles on the respective premises only. The PCR should challan violators. Resident Welfare Associations should issue parking stickers to residents and visitors. Entry and exit points of sectors should be well guarded for a smooth implementation of the parking policy. The administration should allow tenant registration to only those landlords who have enough parking space.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Facility should be provided free of cost

The step by the MC will curtail disputes arising over parking space. It is the moral duty of the government to provide such facilities to the public. The MC should not make it a profitable business and the community parking should be free of cost. All parking spaces should be easily approachable. Security guards must be deployed there.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Smart parking need of the hour

The smart QR parking system can go a long way in mitigating parking woes. The system works seamlessly with a variety of tools such QR stickers, RFID cards and UHF tags. It tracks the time and date of entry and exit. The technology is designed to minimise parking stress with smart directions for visitors throughout the parking process.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Sensitise vehicle owners

Community parking is a brilliant idea. If the dispensation means business, it needs to shun tokenism and go the hard way to accomplish its mission of providing safe parking zones within a time frame. Residents need to be sensitised about possessing only a limited number of vehicles which could be parked in the available space. They must also be told to desist from parking their vehicles outside the allotted space. A hefty fine and even confiscation of vehicles parked outside the designated space would serve as a deterrent and help contain the menace.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh

Issue challans for wrong parking

Concerted efforts by the authorities concerned and the public can help minimise the parking problem. Residents can click the pictures of wrongly parked vehicles and send these to the challan authorities. Improving the public transport is the need of the hour. The smart parking system would be a big relief. People won't mind shelling out extra as it would save time and minimise quarrels over haphazard parking. Families opting for more cars should pay more tax, as many people consider buying a car as a status symbol, rather than requirement. A vehicle purchase should be allowed based on parking space.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Make use of vacant space in colonies

Authorities must make use of vacant spaces in colonies. They should try to limit the number of cars a person can own. Hefty fines should be imposed on residents who encroach on public space near parks.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Need to focus on implementation

Community parking is a welcome move but its success will depend on its implementation. An SOP acceptable to all residents has to be prepared. The MC can think of building more multilevel or underground parking lots in big sectors and renting these out to earn revenue. Before registration of new vehicles, owners may be asked to produce parking space evidence for verification.

Dr Anil Yadav, Chandigarh

