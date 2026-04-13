Open House: What must be done to prevent forgery, billing scams in ex-servicemen’s healthcare scheme?

Ensure strict accountability

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Frauds like fake admissions and inflated bills in healthcare can be controlled only with strong systems and strict accountability. The records should be digitized, and linked with Aadhaar and unique patient IDs to avoid duplication

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and fake entries. Real-time verification and audit of claims must be done through independent agencies. Hospitals and officials involved in frauds should face

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strict penalties, including blacklisting and criminal action.

Vineet Gandhi

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Treat them only at govt hospitals

The Central and State Governments should enact laws to restrict their treatment to government-run hospitals. Even the elected members, like MLAs and MPs, must be included in it to stem the rot. Anybody who wants to get treatment at private hospitals should pay out of their pocket.

KC Rana

Better transparency need of the hour

Patient verification and standardised pricing are critical to curb fraud in systems like the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). Fraudulent practices, such as fake admissions, forged records and inflated billing, can be checked through technology and accountability. OTP-based or biometric verification at the time of admission, discharge and claim settlement must be made mandatory. A centralised system should link prescriptions, diagnostics and billing, ensuring transparency and traceability. Standardised treatment packages with fixed pricing, on the lines of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, can help prevent overcharging and unnecessary procedures.

Anil Anand

Cross-checking of all records must

Fraudulent practices can be exposed through systematic cross-checking. In the past, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered such scams by verifying whether the person named on the records can actually confirm the transaction. A simple but effective method is to contact the individual directly - most people today have an email account, phone number or

other traceable means of communication. If the supposed beneficiary denies involvement, or if their details do not match official records, the fraud is revealed.

Narinder Banwait

Organised racket Tip of the iceberg

The organised racket in ECHS reimbursements may just be a tip of the iceberg plaguing government and insurance healthcare schemes. The corporate culture of swelling profits in hospitals is the real culprit. It is imperative he conclusions by CBI lead to foolproof safeguards and deterrents without making procedural wrangles too rigid that could curtail easy access to specialised care.

Lalit Bharadwaj

Eye opener for authorities

The racket is an eye opener for authorities to be more vigilant and alert. Only hospitals approved by the Medical Council of India should be empanelled for treatment of ECHS patients. They should also sign the bills after discharge. ECHS authorities must issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the bills. Feedback should be taken from the patients after discharge.

Col TBS Bedi

Urgent need for better oversight

The exposure of the fraud highlights the urgent need for stronger oversight and transparency. To prevent such scams, the government must introduce a robust digital verification system linking hospitals, patients and billing records in real time. Every treatment should be authenticated through Aadhaar-based or biometric verification to ensure only genuine beneficiaries get the services. Regular third-party audits and surprise inspections of empanelled hospitals are essential to detect irregularities.

Harinder Singh Bhalla

Fix caps for all expenses

Such deep-rooted problems are not easy to control, but it not impossible as well. A cap should be put on the expenses, including bed charges, scan prices and testing rates. An expert panel of doctors must be set up to decide on the course of treatment.

NPS Sohal

Must Encourage whistle-blowers

The authorities must encourage whistle-blowers by providing them protection. They should be able and willing to report suspicious activities without fear.

Shuchi Mittal

Question mark on system

The fraud has put question mark on the health system. Former servicemen pay lump sum for their insurance at the time of retirement. But private hospitals working as business houses have defrauded the veterans as well. The doctors are paid based on targets of monthly business. The business in the name of treatment must be stopped with exemplary punishments to the doctors,

ECHS functionaries and all others agents involved.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd)

Highlights Systematic exploitation

The scam highlights a systematic exploitation of government healthcare funds. Enhancing security by mandatory Aadhaar-based biometric verification of beneficiaries, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled anomaly detection can help prevent impersonation and ghost treatments. Strengthening vigilance and audit processes by stricter monitoring and mandatory vetting for emergency referrals are also necessary.

Vaibhav Goyal

On-bed verification of patients essential

Aadhar-based biometric verification should be needed at the time of admission, every day for the duration of the in-patient treatment and at the time of discharge. Unannounced visits

by independent medical auditors are also needed.

Anita K Tandon

Conduct regular, independent audits

The fraud highlights systemic loopholes. To prevent such scams, stricter oversight mechanisms must be implemented. Hospitals empanelled under government schemes should undergo regular and independent audits, with digital recordkeeping to minimise manipulation. Training and awareness programmes for beneficiaries can also help

them identify and report suspicious activities.

Sanjay Chopra

Raise awareness among beneficiaries

The fraud highlights serious loopholes in monitoring systems. While action by the CBI is a step in the right direction, prevention must be the priority. Digitising records, ensuring strict audits and slapping tough penalties on hospitals involved in malpractice are essential. The beneficiaries must be made aware of their rights and provided with simple ways to report irregularities.

Kamda Mittal

Develop digital systeM

A digital and transparent system must be developed so real-time information can be made available. Regular checks on suspicious chemists must be ensured and exemplary penalties should be levied so as to prevent repetition of violations.

Dr Neha Saini

Conduct surprise inspections

Such scams drain public funds and betray those who served the nation. To prevent such frauds, the government must introduce strict digital monitoring of all medical claims with real-time verification. Hospitals empanelled under ECHS should undergo regular audits and surprise inspections. The use of biometric verification for patients can help eliminate fake admissions. Accountability must be fixed by ensuring strict penalties, including cancellation of licences and criminal prosecution of individuals involved.

Vidhya Rajpurohit

Leverage tech to prevent such scams

It is important to leverage technology for preventing such scams. We live in a digital era, where everything is on our fingertips. A biometric system can help verify whether the beneficiaries are present or not. Digital monitoring can be done on a daily basis, where the bills would be verified and flagged if there is something unusual. If stricter punishments are declared for such wrongdoing, anyone would think twice before violating norms.

Garima

Surprise checks can help nab forgers

Regular audit can be helpful in identifying discrepancies in a timely manner and keep such scams at bay. Cross-checking and multilayered verification of documents by authorities can help detect discrepancies. AI can also be used to detect fake or manipulated online transactions. Surprise checks at regular intervals can help nab the forgers.

Abhilasha Gupta

Break nexus to save ECHS

ECHS is a boon to ex-servicemen at a time when medical bills have gone up drastically. Having dealt with ECHS routinely in past few years, I feel it is imperative to break the nexus between middlemen and empanelled hospitals to save the scheme.

Wg Cdr Vikram Chhibber

Patients should know their rights

To prevent such scams, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. There is a need for regular inspections at all healthcare centres and hospitals. Patients should also be aware of their rights.

Adish Sood

Easy to verify digital records

All records should be digitised so they can be verified easily. Hospitals should be checked regularly. Surprise visits are also a must. The bills should be cleared only after through checking and verification. Simple steps like using ID cards can help stop fake patients. People who report fraud should be kept safe and strict action must be taken against violators.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva

Better background checks on hospitals

Preventing such scams requires stronger transparency and accountability at every level. All records should be stores digitally and audited regularly. Real-time tracking of patient data and billing can help detect irregularities early. Strict background checks and continuous monitoring of empanelled hospitals are essential. Whistle-blower protection should also be ensured so insiders can report fraud without fear. Harsher penalties and fast-track investigations can also act as strong deterrents.

Amyra Singla

Blacklist erring hospitals, doctors

Aadhaar card verification should be made mandatory at the time of admission, for diagnosis tests and while discharging beneficiaries to ensure they were actually present. A tamper-proof blockchain system for medical records should be developed. Emergency admissions must be verified by government doctors within 24 hours to prevent fake claims. The hospitals and doctors found violating the norms should be blacklisted.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Photograph patients at time of billing

There is a need for some stringent measures to prevent such scams. Patients should be photographed holding ESHC cards at the time of billing, and the photo should be attached in the files. Aadhaar card must also be verified. Immediately after admission, online reports should be sent to ESHC authorities. The bills submitted to ESHC must be thoroughly scrutinised before payment.

SS Arora

Not just money misused, trust broken

The issue goes beyond a simple scam. It exposes a serious failure in how we treat those who once protected us. Ex-servicemen rely on healthcare systems meant to support them in their later years and yet, loopholes and mismanagement leave them vulnerable to exploitation. This is not just about money being misused; it is about trust being broken. Such problems often arise from poor supervision, outdated processes and a lack of strict consequences. Strengthening digital systems, ensuring transparency and conducting regular audits can reduce these risks. Encouraging people to report irregularities without fear is equally important.

Saloni Kumari

Comment

Biometric proof of patients must

They served the nation, often at great personal cost.

In return, they were promised healthcare. What they

got instead, if the CBI’s findings are to go by, were forged prescriptions, fake admissions, fabricated diagnostic reports and inflated bills — all orchestrated by a network of hospital directors, clerks and intermediaries who treated the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) as an ATM. The way to prevent such scams is systemic, not cosmetic. Every ECHS claim above a pre-decided threshold must be subjected to mandatory real-time digital audit before reimbursement. Biometric authentication of patients must be non-negotiable. Third-party medical auditors must verify high-value claims. Surprise inspections must be institutionalised and the empanelment process itself must be tightened. Above all, punishment must be swift and exemplary. Bail must not become the effective end of the matter, as it so often does in white-collar crime. Accused must be debarred from all government healthcare schemes permanently.

QUESTION for next week

Bank scams worth crores are hitting Chandigarh, Panchkula and Haryana one after the other. What systemic reforms, accountability mechanisms and deterrents are needed to safeguard public funds and ensure such frauds don’t recur?

Suggestions in not more than 150 words with can be sent to openhouse @tribunemail.com by Thursday (April 16)