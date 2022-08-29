Open House: What should be done to improve public bike-sharing project in Chandigarh?

Deploy guards at docking stations

It is true that the ‘SmartBike’ app is facing glitches. Sometimes the app does not open and sometime a bicycle does not get unlocked. These bicycle should not be connected to mobile app. A guard should be deployed at every docking station to lend bicycle to residents. In this way, a glitch will also be solved and people will get employment.

Biragam Singh, Rajpura

Display contact number of officials

The ‘SmartBike’ app must be user friendly and have zero fault. Bicycles will get rusted if the Administration does not rise to the occasion. Name and contact number of the official responsible for maintenance should be displayed in vernacular language at docking stations so that a user can complain if a bicycle does not get unlocked.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Set up more docking stations IN CITY

‘SmartBike’ is unique and useful project for our City Beautiful. Residents there should be made aware of this project. A standard operating procedure has to be set up and displayed at each docking stations for easy use of bicycles by the public. Cycling will improve physical health and reduce pollution level in the city. Lastly, more docking stations should be set up in the city with CCTV coverage to easily identify end users and prevent misuse of the facility by mischief makers.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Create awareness on operational procedure

For any new public welfare initiative to get a reasonably encouraging start, wide publicity is needed and the authorities have to do the necessary homework. It was expected that cycling enthusiasts will be made aware about the standard operating procedure to use and benefit from the bike-sharing project. Just launching an app for unlocking and using bicycle has not helped as every cyclist is not tech savvy. Wide publicity should be given to public bike-sharing project, including location of all docking stations in the City Beautiful.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Cycling popular with today’s generation

Cycling is a popular in this generation. A smart bike is meant to enjoy cycling, but this has not been possible due to faulty app. In order to solve glitches, a meter must be installed on cycle to measure distance covered. A user must be charged after considering meter reading via subscriber card while docking or undocking bicycle. The company maintaining the project could also employ helpers to reduce glitches at docking stations.

Ramanjit Kaur, Mohali

Constitute central grievance cell

‘SmartBike’ is a well thought concept introduced in our City Beautiful. Some complaints are bound to arise regarding inconvenience faced by end users. Cycles are parked in open spaces. Vagaries of nature will affect bicycles. An online central grievance redress cell must be set up to lodge unlocking and other complaints. This will help users.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Provide Bicycles at affordable rent

Bike-sharing must be affordable, easily accessible and reliable mode of transportation. An efficient project should also provide information regarding availability of bike per station. To improve the system and make it more user friendly regular maintenance of bicycles must be undertaken by the service provider.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Cops, PCR personnel must keep strict vigil

The bike-sharing project has faced glitches since its launch. There is lack of awareness among residents about the project. Bike sharing should be popularised as people’s project. The police station and PCR personnel should keep a vigil on bicycles. RWAs and senior citizens can be roped in to keep an eye on the movement of bicycles in their respective areas. This will keep notorious elements away from bicycles.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Service provider must repair bicycles

Most docking stations are not at suitable places. Bicycles should be repaired properly by the service provider. A meter should be fixed on each bike to calculate the exact charges. Unlocking of bicycle should be simple process. CCTV cameras must be installed near docking stations to prevent theft of bicycles.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Park bicycle at same docking station

The service provider has spent hefty amount to set up docking stations in the UT. So, it must appoint a guard at every docking station to sort out any problem faced by bicycle users. A guard can also report damage to bicycle by a user. Besides, a user must park bicycle at the same docking station from he/she unlocked it.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Glitches expected in new project

It is expected that every new project will encounter some glitches like the ‘SmartBike’ app. All people are not tech savvy. It seems the project was thrown open to public without home work. Software bugs in the app must be removed. Customer care should be reachable. Docking stations must be under CCTV surveillance. Docking stations should be near the offices. Riders should not damage bicycles.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Start an awareness programme

‘SmartBike’ app has always been riddled with glitches. This has deprived people from using the facility at many docking stations in the City Beautiful. To improve this system, the Administration must start an awareness programme about the ‘SmartBike’ app and its system. In the event of any queries regarding the app, there should be an online help desk for people.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Urgent repairs of cycles required

The public bike-sharing project in Chandigarh is in need of urgent repairs. Though the “SmartBike’ app promises an annual subscription, it doesn’t allow you to subscribe. There are several issues with bicycles. QR codes of some bicycles are torn, making it difficult for users to scan the code. In some cases, even after scanning code, a bicycle does not get unlocked and money is deducted from user’s account. The worst is that residents don’t have any grievance redress system. The number given on the app is seldom attended and executive concerned is unable to resolve problem of user. People must not mishandle bicycles.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Follow-up of the project needed

Follow-up of the project executed and started is the next step. The public bike-sharing started with lot of enthusiasm. But after a few days, bicycle batteries stopped charging, lights were not working and stands went missing. Ultimately, people lost interest in availing benefits of the project. Only follow-up and removal of such issues will improve the bicycle-sharing system.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Admn’s initiative has failed

An important initiative of the UT Administration has failed. Docking stations should be manned by guards and have proper cabins. All attention must be paid to maintenance of bicycles.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Mohali

Refund amount in case of ‘no ride’

Glitches in mobile app and damage to bicycles are troubling users and setting a bad example. Unmaintained tracks have added to cyclists woes. The amount must be refunded in case of a ‘no ride’ and app support issues should be resolved to make project successful. No GST must charged on this app if the Administration wants to make the public bike-sharing project successful. Cycles must be fully functional. It is not only about infrastructure. A smart culture too has to be introduced gradually in the city to make people aware of benefits of the project.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

QR codes should be clearly visible

To ensure condition of cycles is good, repair and replacement of defective parts is necessary. QR codes of cycles must be in good condition so that the users can easily scan them. Battery operated red bicycles must be fully charged. In order to solve users’ problems, executives must attend complaints on number given on the app.

AnitaTandon, Mundi Kharar

Form team to take public feedback

The problem with the app is that most people using it come across issues like charges are shown high and other times it does not work. The company providing services should form a team to take feedback from users regarding difficulties faced by them while grabbing bicycles. This le step will increase public interest and the project will become viable and work smoothly.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandigarh

Keep tabs on company providing services

Public-bike sharing is operated by SmartBike Mobility Pvt Ltd to promote cycling in the City Beautiful through GPS-enabled ‘Smart Bike’ app controlling the locking and unlocking features. Malfunctioning of bicycles have been reported at several docking stations putting the users to inconvenience. The UT Administration need to intervene and keep tab on the company to ensure proper upkeep of bicycles and provide hassle-free service to users.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Display instructions on handling cycles

The UT Administration has brought a good public bike-sharing project through ‘SmartBike’ app for resident of the City Beautiful. Unfortunately, when someone wants to go for a cycle ride he/she finds many faults with the app. Besides, we don’t have a sense of responsibility to handle things, which don’t belong to us. Instructions about handling cycles should be displayed in bold letters at all docking stations in the City Beautiful.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Cycle-sharing Project not executed properly

The ‘SmartBike’ app, a good public initiative of the UT Administration, has failed miserably. Lack of proper execution of the project has created many issues. There are glitches in the app, which is backbone of the project. A thorough dry run should have been conducted by the authorities concerned before launching the project. Further, incidents of vandalising bicycles by anti-social elements is a cause of concern. The culprits should be tracked and booked for vandalism. After all, the project is residents’ property. Anyone damaging cycles should be charged by the police.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Bicycles damaged by anti-social elements

The objective of public bike-sharing project is to provide low-cost access to bicycles for short distance trips in the urban areas. But grabbing a bicycle for a ride remains a challenge for users as glitches mar ‘SmartBike’ app used for unlocking purpose. Besides, bicycles have been damaged by unscrupulous elements or dumped at random places after ride. The authorities need to ensure maintenance of bicycles via firm hired for providing services to residents.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Many residents not tech savvy

The Chandigarh Administration has launched the public bike-sharing project for a quick ride from any of the 155 docking stations. There are number of issues, which residents especially senior citizens, who wish to avail this facility, face as they are not tech savvy. The ‘SmartBike’ app has many glitches. The authorities concerned must ensure that the app functions smoothly. Bicycles have been stolen from docking stations and damaged by riders. A strict vigil is needed to prevent such incidents.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Project has teething problems

The public bike-sharing project started in Chandigarh is the best step towards Smart City. It has some teething problems. At most docking stations, either bicycles are not fit for use or the ‘SmartBike’ app is not operative. Dedicated workers of the company, running the project, should ensure maintenance of bicycles and the app. Besides, many users are not conversant with the use of smart phone. A flex board may be installed at each docking station in the city to display steps to operate the app and unlock bicycles.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Online portal for grievance redressal

The Administration should launch a portal on which users can send their grievances regarding glitches in the ‘SmartBike’ app along with screen shots. An online feedback from users regarding the app can also streamline the bike-sharing initiative. A separate cell should be formed to remove glitches from the app. Damaged smart bicycles should be replaced with new ones.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

QUESTION

Illegal cables and wires dangle on trees and electricity poles all around Chandigarh. Apart from being an eyesore, webs of overhead cables pose a danger. The MC has failed to remove cables and wires. How serious is the issue and what needs to be done to check this illegal practice, which has gone unnoticed for so many years?