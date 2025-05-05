Open House: What should MC do to improve condition of roads or should it transfer these to UT?

Issue At Hand The state of roads belies the MC's claims of transforming Chandigarh into a smart city. Roads are in dire need of recarpeting. May sound absurd but it is true that the first planned city of India, angling for smart city tag, lacks adequate road infrastructure. Potholes remain visible pockmarks on the face of City Beautiful. Chandigarh cries for steady influx of funds and grounded-in-reality plans to make these marks less visible and address the issues that concern people. But are the authorities listening?

Better hand over roads to UT Admn

The Chandigarh MC is starved of funds for the past so many years. It has been clamouring for funds, but to no avail. During the good past 10 years when the MP was from the ruling party, the MC has been facing financial crisis. The current Mayor’s efforts to get funds for the civic body have not fructified. In such a situation, it is better to hand over the roads to the UT Administration, which will take care of their maintenance. This will save residents from facing unnecessary hardships. Earlier it is done, better it will be.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Advertisement

Punjab, Haryana should contribute to city infra

Chandigarh caters to three governments as it is a seat of power for Punjab, Haryana as well as UT. As offices of all these governments are in the UT, the infrastructure, especially the roads, is heavily burdened due to daily commuting of people from Punjab and Haryana. In the given situation, it is not justified to tax the local residents to maintain the infra. It should either be shared by the states concerned or the Union government through the Chandigarh Administration.

Advertisement

RP Malhotra, Panchkula

Residents fed up with no-fund refrain

The Municipal Corporation has failed when it comes to maintenance of roads in Chandigarh. The councillors should hand over this responsibility to the UT Administration, which have enormous funds. The residents are fed up with the MC’s refrain of having no funds since decades. If the MC is unable to handle the roads, waste collection, parks maintenance and stray dogs menace, the UT Administrator should dissolve it. Ironically, there is no shortage of funds for councillors’ perks.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Why should city residents suffer

Chandigarh was known for its smooth roads. In 60 years of my life, I have never seen roads in the city in such a bad condition. If the MC couldn’t maintain them, better hand them over to the UT Administration. Why should the citizens suffer? We are not paying lakhs of rupees in road tax so as to drive on such bad roads. Either the UT Administration should provide funds to the MC for road maintenance or the civic body should hand over the job to it.

Prof HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Bad roads threat to City Beautiful tag

Road infrastructure is the lifeline of any city. In Chandigarh, potholes, damaged surfaces, and traffic snarls are fast eroding public convenience and undermining the city’s standing as the ‘City Beautiful.’ The worsening condition of roads is not just an inconvenience to residents, but also threatens the city’s hard-earned reputation as one of India’s best-planned urban centres. Immediate corrective measures are crucial — either by empowering the UT Administration to take over responsibilities or establishing a joint framework that prioritises action over bureaucracy.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Civic body needs to be relieved of burden

It is time for the cash-strapped Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Building & Roads (B&R) wing to hand over 68 V-3 (sector-dividing) roads, 262 km in length, to the UT Engineering Department for recarpeting and maintenance. The MC is already overburdened with the maintenance of a road network of 2000 km. This will be the second consecutive ‘road carpeting season’ when essential repairs will be left in a limbo. The recarpeting is typically carried out in the ongoing season due to ideal weather conditions for the process before the monsoon.

Brigadier Advitya Madan, Chandigarh

Monsoon on the cards, decide soon

The poor state of Chandigarh roads is a pressing issue. In the larger interest of the people, the Chandigarh Administration should take responsibility for road maintenance. By stepping in where the municipality has failed, the Administration can alleviate the difficulties faced by the residents and visitors alike. Broken roads have been reason of serious accidents in the past. The rainy season is on the cards. It is essential for the Administration to act promptly to address this issue.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Ensure timely repairs, road durability

With city roads in a bad shape and the MC lacking funds to carry out repairs, it is worthwhile that the civic body should hand over the road maintenance to the UT Administration, which has better finances and resources. The UT Administration could ensure timely repairs, proper recarpeting, and overall better management through professional agencies. Strict monitoring of contracts, use of quality material, and regular audits must also be prioritised to ensure durability of the roads.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

UT earning road tax, must fund repairs

The UT Administration should transfer funds to the MC for the maintenance of roads as it was earning road tax paid on vehicles. The MC on its part should also check mismanagement to tide over financial crunch. An example of the MC poor planning is its spending on walking tracks. In the first year, the tracks are made of concrete. The next year, pavers are laid on those tracks, wasting public money. Similar is the case of expenditure on dustbins. The MC should also stop splurging on hosting events like stone-laying ceremonies.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Form special teams, carry out quick repairs

The upkeep of roads in Chandigarh is crucial due to increase in traffic. It is high time that adequate funds were allotted for the MC for proper maintenance of roads. Special teams should be formed for quick repair of roads with proper road safety signage to avoid accidents.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Residents pay taxes, deserve better roads

The Administration must understand the importance of good roads to foster overall development of the city, encourage investments and attract tourists. Residents pay taxes, yet face wear and tear of vehicles caused by poorly maintained roads. Road maintenance should be with a single authority, preferably the elected one that is accountable to residents.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd), Chandigarh

MC should transfer roads to admn

Most roads in the city roads are in a dire need of repairs and recarpeting. The MC has no funds and the Administration is not bailing it out and instead asking the civic body to raise revenue. It is difficult to increase the revenue as people are already overburdened with levies. In such a case, the MC has no option but to transfer roads to the UT Administration.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

MC must cut down on wasteful expenditure

The MC is an elected body and should discharge its responsibility towards the residents. It should not shift it to the Chandigarh Administration. The MC should generate much-needed funds for the betterment of the city, particularly the road infrastructure. The MC should cut down its unwanted and wasteful expenditure. Funds can also be raised through flotation of municipal bonds and other derivative instruments. Crowd funding is another popular avenue to raise funds. Revenue can also be increased by promoting the city as a tourist /stopover destination for those heading for Himachal Pradesh and other adjoining states.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

Dilapidated roads can cause mishaps

Faced with financial crunch, the MC should hand over maintenance of roads to the UT Administration. Potholed roads offer bumpy ride and pose threat to commuters, especially those riding two-wheelers. Jerks can lead to spine injuries, and back problems. Dilapidated roads can lead to fatal accidents as well.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Collaborative approach need of hour

Instead of merely shifting responsibility, what is needed is better coordination between agencies, timely maintenance, and transparent use of funds. The focus must remain on providing citizens with safe and smooth roads. A collaborative approach with clear accountability, rather than a blame game, is the need of the hour.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Potholed roads pose risk to commuters

The roads of Chandigarh have not been repaired since long. Potholed roads can cause serious accidents. Such a condition of the only planned city of India is baffling. If the MC has no money to repair or recarpet roads, then it must hand them over to the Administration. Political affiliations at local and Central level also play important role in augmentation of funds.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Need for regular inspections, repairs

To ensure smooth roads, regular inspections, monitoring and repairs are crucial. The city’s authorities should implement a proactive maintenance schedule, filling potholes and cracks promptly. Recarpeting should be done periodically to extend the lifespan of roads. Proper drainage systems can prevent waterlogging, reducing damage to roads. Use of durable materials and innovative technologies like smart sensors can also enhance road durability. By prioritising road maintenance, Chandigarh can ensure safe and efficient transportation, reduce accidents, and improve the overall quality of life for its residents and visitors.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

MC, UT Admn should create joint fund

The MC and the UT Administration should create a special joint fund for road repairs. Being a UT, Chandigarh has better access to funds and administrative efficiency. Recarpeting work should be carried out promptly and professionally. The MC must reassess its budget allocations and prioritise basic civic amenities. Above all, citizen feedback is necessary because they can report portholes and bad patches directly through apps or hotlines.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Taxpayers at the receiving end

People pay taxes and allied levies. Therefore, they deserve essential civic amenities. However, it is deplorable that citizens are at the receiving end due to poor upkeep of roads and infrastructure. The tussle between the MC and the U T over transfer of city roads is uncalled for. The UT Administrator must convene high power committee to resolve the issue, especially the financial aspects of the MC. Additional grants could be provided for smooth functioning of the MC.

SS Arora, Mohali

MC should find ways to raise revenue

The MC should own the responsibility and increase revenue instead of handing over roads to the UT Administration. It can impose entry tax on outstation vehicles to generate income. It can also rent out its vacant properties and develop tourist places.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Potholed roads perennial issue

Potholed roads have been a perennial problem in the city. Roads can be repaired and recarpeted with collaborative efforts of the MC and the Chandigarh Administration. Bad roads must be identified and repaired at the earliest.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh