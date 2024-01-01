Open House: What should the authorities do to prevent avoidable spending by municipal corporation?

Publish expenditure report every quarter

There is a need to fix the responsibility of the MC officials in case of a lapse, and recovery should be made from the authority concerned. Software should be arranged for proper heads of account in the MC at the onset of a financial year to avoid a lapse. Further, a quarterly expenditure report should be published in order to ensure transparency regarding the use of taxes.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Decisions are rectified if needed Sometimes, decisions are taken in anticipation of something good. But in some cases, their practicality does not offer the desired results. In such cases, we take note and rectify it the way we did in the case of the employees’ GPS-enabled wrist watches: by terminating the contract.— Anup Gupta, CHandigarh Mayor

Set up committees to finalise decisions

The MC is already facing a liquidity crunch. The Central Government has its own limitations for granting financial assistance to the MC. Thus, the decisions to finalise the expenses to be incurred should be taken collectively. Committees comprising executives and elected members should be set up. Limits should be fixed for expenditures. The MC must seek the concurrence of the Chandigarh MP before expending an amount of Rs 5 crore or more.

NPS Sohal

Control expenditures by municipalities

To ensure transparency, there is a need to set up a board of officers to sanction expenditures. A concurrent audit is needed to prevent any wasteful expenditure. Limits of finance must be operated under the supervision of a competent authority. The expenditure of various branches must be sanctioned by a single authority.

Capt Amar Jeet

Make transactions transparent

Implement stringent budget oversight, conduct regular internal audits, enhance transparency in financial transactions, prioritise essential projects, and promote public awareness of expenditure. Encourage cost-saving initiatives, foster accountability and establish a responsive grievance mechanism for citizens to report misuse of funds.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Pilot AI spending watchdog

To check wasteful spending, empower officials with financial literacy boot camps, boost transparency with real-time expense dashboards, prioritise local eco-friendly procurement, incentivise cost-saving departmental challenges and pilot an AI spending watchdog. Creativity, transparency and citizen participation hold the key to unlocking a fiscally responsible future for the city.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Ensure stringent audit procedures

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation authorities should implement strict internal controls and audit procedures to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds. There is a need to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the e-samparak centres for collecting water charges and other dues from customers. Reviewing and rationalising the expenditure on various schemes and projects, especially those related to water supply, sanitation, solid waste management, and urban development. Promote public participation and feedback in planning, budgeting, monitoring and evaluation of municipal services.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Conduct regular audits, do analysis

To prevent avoidable spending, authorities should prioritise transparent budgeting, conduct regular audits, establish accountability measures, enforce rigorous expense approval protocols, conduct cost-benefit analyses, provide financial training, utilise technology and involve members of the public in decision-making. Continuous improvement, benchmarking and legal compliance are essential for efficient financial management.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Lay down SOPs for use of funds

It is a matter of great concern that public money has been spent on unnecessary works. The need of the hour is to establish standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the utilisation of funds. Defaulters should be taken to task so that public money is not misused. Lastly, having an open and transparent policy on spending government funds is a must. A proper audit should be carried out so that no funds are misused.

Col TBS Bedi

Admn should think before granting funds

It is a matter of serious concern that taxpayers’ money is being wasted. The authorities of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation must ensure that there is no needless expenditure. Each time the municipal corporation seeks money or funds from the Chandigarh Administration for its expenditure, every aspect should be checked before the grant of funds by the UT Administration.

Gurnam Singh Rathore, Chandigarh

UT Administrator should check spending

An authority should be established to approve or deny the civic body’s decisions pertaining to expenditure. Alternatively, the UT Administrator can keep tabs on wasteful spending. The MC has failed to bring about growth and development in the city. Even though the civic body has hiked the water and power charges in the city, it has not resolved issues like parking woes, traffic snarls, waste disposal and stray animal menace, among others.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Make planning of expenses transparent

Planning expenditures transparently with enhanced participation of all the stakeholders, especially the general public, will make the process and the outcome more progressive. The expenditure being incurred by the municipal corporation should focus on public welfare.

Brigadier Advitya Madan, Chd

Civic body should get its act together

According to the audit report, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has been spending carelessly. The Chandigarh Administration must step in and stop members of the civic body from visiting other cities and countries on the pretext of research work. Besides, no celebrations should be organised on the birthdays of dignitaries. Public rallies should be discouraged, as taxpayers’ money is being wasted on such events. The MC needs to get its act together.

Vijay Malia, Chandigarh

End training overseas of councillors

The tussle between the Chandigarh Administration and representatives of the MC must end immediately so that better decisions can be taken for the beautification of the city. The training of municipal councillors abroad or in other states must stop immediately to avoid unnecessary expenditure. Parking chaos on the premises of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the PGI and the Secretariat must be resolved on priority.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Consult finance experts of admn

The unjustified expenditure by the Chandigarh MC councillors and officials on various counts must be checked. Study tours for councillors to other cities have resulted in nothing. Smart watches for safai karamcharis failed to yield any positive outcome. Finance experts of the Chandigarh Administration must be consulted before any expenditure is planned.

MR Bhateja, NayaGaon

Break nexus between contractors, officials

It is alarming that the audit found several irregularities. The civic body could have avoided wasteful spending on certain projects if higher authorities had reassessed the works before approving them. Further, there is a need to break the nexus between politicians, contractors and officials. A thorough investigation should be conducted into the matter to fix accountability.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Avoid purchase of unnecessary material

The Chandigarh MC has long been notorious for wasteful spending. The civic body tends to expend taxpayers’ money carelessly. All tours for MC officials must be banned. The officials’ travel and dearness allowances must be deducted. Further, there is a need to cut down on the expenditure on vehicles. There is no need to purchase any unnecessary material.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar

Crack down on those behind expenditures

In light of the recent audit report highlighting various unnecessary expenditures by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the authorities should take strict action against those responsible for wasteful spending. The best way to cut down on needless expenditures and irregularities is to take timely action.

Adish Sood, Amloh

End study tours for councillors

First and foremost, the so-called “study tours” for the councillors must be stopped. These useless tours have not helped at all. An audit of the balance sheet should be held every month. All tea and lunch parties frequently organised to honour people should be banned.

Savita Kuthiala

Strip councillors, Mayor of all benefits

The development work totally depends on the budget allocated to the municipal corporation (MC). The civic body must end all unnecessary expenses or strip its councillors and the Mayor of all benefits. If the MC wants to cut down on expenses, it must cancel all tours for its councillors. It is a waste of taxpayers’ money. Civic work and significant projects suffer because of such unnecessary expenses. There has to be a strict audit of all the expenditures incurred, and any anomaly must be taken seriously. The taxpayers’ money should be utilised only for the welfare of the public and not for elected councillors and government officials.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Set up committee to evaluate expenditure

A dedicated committee must be established by the authorities to evaluate and optimise expenditure policies. Updating financial management strategies must ensure adaptability to changing circumstances and evolving fiscal challenges. Public scrutiny and feedback on municipal expenditures can create an additional layer of accountability. For financial tracking, the administration should consider leveraging technology that can streamline the process, minimise manual errors and provide real-time insights into expenditure patterns.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Don’t levy fresh tax on residents

Chandigarh, as the capital city of two states, generates huge revenue. So the MC has enough funds to use. Every year, with a new Mayor taking charge, the priority of the civic body changes. The MC engages in excessive spending just for the sake of exhausting the funds. Unfortunately, it leaves no scope for expenditure during a fresh tenure. No new tax should be levied on the residents.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd), Chd

Devp works a waste of taxpayers’ money

Some “development works” are just a waste of taxpayers’ money. These funds can be used for the collection of garbage from areas across the city instead.

Harjinder Singh Sandhawalia, Chd

Civic body should re-evaluate priorities

The MC authorities should focus on undertaking essential development works based on the needs of the general public instead of investing in projects like the construction of an open-air theatre in Sector 48-C, which has been hanging fire for over five years. Besides, there should be a complete ban on study tours by members of the MC.

SS Arora, Mohali

MC should focus on needs of common man

An audit report highlighting various unnecessary expenditures by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation should serve as an eye-opener for the civic body and the administration. The main focus should be on spending only on projects fulfilling the basic needs of the common man. Wasteful spending on ceremonial and luxury projects must be avoided.

Vijay Shukla

Pull the plug on study tours

Most of the elected bodies misuse taxpayers’ money. There should be no more study tours. The MC spends cores on unnecessary projects, but because of a lack of supervision, they use poor-quality material. Besides, the civic body must not splurge the taxpayers’ money on unimportant functions.

Sukhwant Bhullar

Ensure equal distribution of power

The authority to allow unnecessary expenditures is what draws people towards politics and government jobs. People with political sway and officers are behind such unnecessary expenses. The administration requires a complete overhaul. There is a need to ensure that power is distributed equally. The higher authorities alone should be making decisions regarding expenditure.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Residents’ audit can prevent expenditure

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation often spends taxpayers’ money wastefully. Tours for councillors to other states and nations have turned out to be unproductive so far. Likewise, our local councillors do not need any refreshment money. Only residents can be entrusted with the task of ensuring that only quality material is used in development works, such as the recarpeting of roads.

SK Khosla

Make example of those at fault

The question is: Why should we wait for the auditor’s report? All major expenditures should be pre-audited. Once an irregularity is detected, there should be a speedy inquiry. Strict action must be taken against those responsible for such wasteful spending so that an example can be made of them.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd)

