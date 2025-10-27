Open House: What steps are essential to keep Chandigarh safe from collapsing structures?

Adaptive reuse can save our heritage

Every brick of past upholds a story of the past - in fact, it is all heritage. Chandigarh, the City Beautiful, known for its architecture faces the cumbersome instance of collapsing structures. The need of the hour is to have regular checks, structural audit should be made vital. Plus, adaptive reuse can be the key to save our heritage by converting old buildings to museums and libraries. Moreover, the heritage department of Chandigarh should take this matter into consideration to restore structural and architectural development. It's not about the walls, it's the about protecting the soul of city.

Sanvi Bhandari, Mohali

Audit of buildings a welcome step

The audit of structural buildings across the city is a welcome step to prevent possible hazards from various old and unsafe buildings. However, it is imperative that action is taken against unsafe structures immediately to prevent any un toward incidents. If certain residential buildings are declared unsafe, proper rehabilitation must also be provided. Unsafe flats must not be evicted without notice.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Restore, renovate old buildings timely

Timely detection and bringing it to the notice of the civic body is the need of the hour. Many projects are in limbo, and many have been cancelled in the city under the pretext of saving legacy and heritage. So, it's the duty of the administration to take timely action to restore and renovate the old buildings to preserve heritage. Routine monitoring and timely action are needed.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Proper utilisation can generate revenue

The recent collapse of two to three buildings in the city has opened the eyes of the administration. It is encouraging that the UT Administration has now ordered a structural audit of unsafe and old buildings. However, timely action must follow. The government should repair buildings that require only minor or moderate repairs-especially government-owned ones-and promptly demolish those declared unsafe. Special financial assistance can also be sought from the Centre or respective state governments for this purpose. Proper maintenance and utilisation of these buildings can generate significant direct and indirect revenue for the government, while also ensuring the productive use of valuable urban space that is otherwise very costly.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Go for Minor repairs at regular intervals

The authorities constructed buildings in the initial days of Chandigarh's formation must be checked first for the structure safety. Government houses made for the employees in various sectors need immediate attention. The old buildings must have gone for minor repairs on irregular intervals but have never been checked for the structure safety. Secretariat, High Court, Vidhan Sabha and other official buildings must be checked on priority to ensure safety.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Architects, engineers can offer expert take

The UT Administration ordering a structural audit of old and unsafe buildings is a positive step. To keep Chandigarh safe from collapsing structures, there is need to make panel comprising of architects and engineers to provide expert take for the repair of old buildings and reconstruction of old buildings if and when required.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Frame comprehensive long-term plan

The UT Administration can take a combination of preventive measures that address issues ranging from initial design and construction to long-term maintenance of buildings, thereby avoiding structural collapse. Firstly, adopting and enforcing up-to-date building codes that outline mandatory standards for construction materials, design, and practices addressing regional risks. Secondly, mandating qualified professionals, including architects and geotechnical engineers, in all construction projects to prevent design flaws and weak foundations. Thirdly, streamlining the permit process to establish a robust, honest, and tech-enabled monitoring system, ensuring compliance, especially during critical phases of construction, along with periodic safety audits.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Authorities need to wake up from slumber

The UT Administration's structural audit for old and safe buildings should be updated on unsafe buildings rather than being in a slumber. How many buildings have they marked on their past report card? If the department is sincere, there cannot be any mishap. Everyone should work in tandem given that human lives are at stake.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

A renewed civic mindset required

The structural audit of old buildings is a welcome move, but ensuring Chandigarh's safety requires a renewed civic mindset, not just administrative action. Many structures built decades ago now bear the strain of time and neglect. Citizens must realise that building safety is as much their responsibility as the administration's. Mandatory periodic inspections, certification by structural engineers, and a public database of unsafe buildings should become the norm. RWAs and local communities should take the lead by reporting visible cracks or leaks ,small vigilance can prevent big tragedies. Chandigarh-the city beautiful is known for its architecture, must now be known for its accountability in safety.

Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Maintain database of structural safety

To prevent tragedies from collapsing buildings, it is essential that all government and private buildings undergo regular structural assessments by certified engineers. Owners should promptly carry out recommended repairs or strengthening measures. The administration must also maintain a database of building conditions, enforce building safety norms strictly, and penalize negligence. Public awareness about timely maintenance, drainage management, and avoiding overloading of roofs and balconies is equally important. By combining strict regulation with responsible citizen participation, Chandigarh can remain a model city with safe, durable, and well-maintained buildings.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Encourage citizens to report concerns

To keep Chandigarh safe from collapsing structures, it must be understood that every structure, tree and heritage building has an age and nothing can stay as is forever. The Administration has taken a crucial step by ordering a structural audit of old and unsafe buildings. Conduct thorough structural audits of all old and dilapidated buildings, and aged trees focusing on those planted and built in the 1950s-60s. Establish a high-level committee comprising experts from technical institutions. Encourage citizens to report concerns and provide inputs to identify potential hazards. Develop a roadmap for redevelopment, resettlement, or retrofitting of salvageable structures. Ensure regular inspections and maintenance of buildings to prevent deterioration. Educate building owners and occupants on safety measures and emergency procedures.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Modern multi-storey buildings the way to go

Having lived here since childhood, I feel disheartened seeing single-story government houses occupying vast land yet serving only a few individuals. While the Le Corbusier dream once symbolised modernity, it's time to move beyond nostalgia and address present-day needs. These outdated quarters must be replaced, under well-planned policies with multi-story buildings, ideally three floors or more. This would allow residents to live more efficiently and foster a sense of community. Such redevelopment models are already being implemented in developed nations. Why should we lag behind? Let's embrace progress and match the pace of global urban transformation.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Alterations at cost of safety need to stop

It is often seen that to cut the cost of buildings, safety of building parameters are compromised resulting in sudden fall of buildings and damage to property and even loss of life. It should be ensured that all multi story buildings drawings are cleared by structural engineer before start of construction work. Addition/alteration of building should not be allowed without meeting safety Parameters. Lastly, also it should be ensured that building I S codes, fire safety standards are followed in true spirit for the safety of occupants and also to avoid costly repairs at a later stage. Periodical maintenance of buildings must be carried out as per a standard operating procedure for the safety of occupants and structural safety certificate is obtained as per norms.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Strictly enforce Building bylaws

To keep Chandigarh safe from collapsing structures, a comprehensive preventive strategy is essential. First, conduct regular structural audits of old and high-rise buildings by certified engineers to identify wear, corrosion, or design flaws. Second, strictly enforce the National Building Code and local construction norms, ensuring all new projects use quality materials and approved designs. Third, retrofit aging structures with modern safety reinforcements

such as seismic-resistant

material. Fourth, penalise unauthorised modifications or illegal constructions that compromise stability.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Form a panel to oversee repairs

Conduct a thorough structural audit of all old buildings, focusing on those built in the 1950s and 60s.Establish a high-level joint committee comprising experts to oversee the audit process and receive public complaints to identify potentially hazardous buildings to finalise the mechanism for third-party structural audits. Review audit reports and refer unsafe buildings to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate for further action. Develop a roadmap for redevelopment, resettlement, of salvageable structures to ensure safety.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Ensure strong foundation

A team of expert engineers should be framed to audit the buildings. The team should take steps to keep Chandigarh safe from collapsing structures. It should give special attention towards base, wet-walls, wooden-works and roofs etc. Boundary walls should also be strong in shape. Underground sanitary and electrical pipes should be checked properly. Old exit-windows and chimneys should also be reconstructed. Hedges as boundary-walls are not safe during modern times. Front and back courtyards should be checked.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Timely detection can help avoid mishaps

During audits, special attention should be given to the foundation of a building; window panes, hanging parts, walls (for any cracks) electric wires, plumbing work as any leakage of water will damage the building slowly and slowly. Last but not the least, it's the responsibility of the people to keep their eyes and ears open for any kind of damage to the building. Timely detection can save us a lot of trouble.

Savita Kuthiala