Open house: What steps can the UT police take to maintain security in colony areas?

Boost surveillance

Lawlessness is a growing issue. The police must install CCTV in vulnerable areas and deploy undercover officers in markets. Strict tenant and PG verification should be mandatory. Cooperation with local residents, shopkeepers and community leaders can help identify troublemakers. Intelligence gathering from bars and taverns is crucial. Since the tricity is interconnected, seamless coordination between police forces will tighten security and curb crime.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar, Chandigarh

Advertisement

Strict checks & action

Due to rapid development, people from diverse backgrounds settle here, leading to security concerns. Police efficiency is lacking and strict government directives are needed. Law enforcement should verify all new residents and penalise defaulters rather than troubling innocent citizens. An entry tax can help monitor immigration while also generating revenue. Additionally, vehicle movement must be regulated to prevent unlawful activities.

Advertisement

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Curb Criminal Elements

Chandigarh's outskirts are turning into a safe haven for anti-social elements due to rising migration, unemployment and lack of basic needs. The police must establish a robust intelligence network and employ drones for surveillance. Regular nakas and random searches will instil the fear of law. Those without valid credentials should face action, especially repeated offenders with criminal histories.

SS arora, mohali

Need spiritual Guidance

Lack of patience and moral values are primary factors behind the increasing violence and brawls in the city. We must focus on the upbringing of our children, focusing on proper counselling, meditation and other related facilities. There is an urgent need to reform the collective mind-set of people through spiritual guidance in order to reduce the cases of murders and brawls.

Abhilasha Gupta , Mohali

regular patrolling The administration must deploy

more police personnel for regular patrolling in high-risk areas like Sector 25 and Ram Darbar, especially at night. Faster response times through optimised PCR van deployment are crucial. Local intelligence-based raids can disrupt criminal networks, while regular checks on illegal activities like drugs and liquor will send a strong message. Mediation centres should address disputes before they escalate and residents must be educated on crime prevention and legal rights.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Ban Liquor Shops

All liquor shops in colony areas must be shut, as they often spark fights among the youth. Night patrolling should be intensified after 8 pm, along with the imposition of Section 144 to prevent large gatherings. Those found disturbing law and order should be fined heavily and jailed if necessary. Additionally, character certificates from local police stations should be made mandatory for job seekers.

Savita Kuthiala, Chandigarh

Expand CCTV surveillance

The recent surge in violent crimes, including murders in Sector 25 and Ram Darbar, is alarming. UT Police must increase night patrolling in these areas to deter criminals. Expanding CCTV surveillance and implementing community policing initiatives will improve security. Stronger enforcement against habitual offenders is necessary to restore peace and ensure the safety of residents.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

More Coordination between police forces

Violent crimes in the tricity have left residents feeling unsafe. Coordination between Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali police is crucial. Increased patrolling in sensitive areas, strict checks on migrant populations and more CCTV cameras can enhance public safety. Encouraging community vigilance and employing watchmen for residential areas will help curb crime and restore confidence among citizens.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, chandigarh

Smart Policing & Public Awareness

To curb rising crime, UT Police must deploy beat officers in vulnerable areas, strengthen CCTV and AI-based crime monitoring and establish community policing programmes. Strict action against organised gangs and drug peddlers is essential. Public awareness campaigns and a dedicated helpline can encourage residents to report suspicious activities. Coordination with local welfare associations will further enhance security and law enforcement.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Independent Oversight Needed

Despite ample resources, the police have failed to ensure security in colony areas. An 'Independent Complaints Authority' should be established to investigate police misconduct, as recommended by the Supreme Court. Chandigarh can learn from global models like New York's Civilian Complaint Review Board, which ensures transparency and prevents political interference in policing.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Modern Surveillance & Patrols

Installing high-resolution CCTV cameras and using drones in vulnerable areas can deter criminals. Community policing should be strengthened to build trust and gather intelligence. Well-equipped mobile police patrols and a robust beat system will enhance security. Police should conduct physical verifications of tenants in single BHKs, hotels and lodges. Fast-track courts must be set up to ensure swift justice and instil fear among criminals.

Brigadier Advitya Madan, Chandigarh

Address Socio-economic Triggers

Many crimes in colonies stem from frustration due to poverty and unemployment. Daily wage earners and drug addicts often resort to theft and violence. A special task force involving police, teachers and NGOs should conduct counselling sessions and skill development programmes. Setting up day-care centres for children of daily wagers can help in reducing crime. A policy of inclusivity, rather than neglect, is key to prevent lawlessness.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Verify Residents & Crack Down on Crime

Law and order in Chandigarh's colonies have been neglected for years due to political interests. There is an urgent need for resident verification and strict action against illegal occupants. Without proper checks, crime will continue to rise. Police must prioritise development and law enforcement in these areas rather than allowing them to remain vote banks for politicians.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (Retd.), Mohali

Door-to-door police verification

Crime in Chandigarh's urban and colony areas is increasing at an alarming rate. The administration must implement strict laws and avoid outdated policing methods. Door-to-door police verification of all residents, including owners, tenants and servants, should be mandatory. Visitor records must be maintained, patrolling increased and checkpoints set up at all entry points. Removing beggars and vendors from traffic lights will also help improve security.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Urgent Law Enforcement Reforms

The deteriorating security in colonies requires immediate action. UT Police and tricity forces must collaborate closely to curb crime. Regular patrolling, advanced CCTV surveillance and fast-tracked convictions are essential. Harsh punishments will act as deterrents and interactive sessions should be held with residents to address their concerns about law and order.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Enforce Strict Policing Measures

Frequent street fights and brawls indicate growing aggression and lawlessness in Chandigarh. The police must be more vigilant in enforcing law and order. CCTV cameras at key locations can enhance security. Proactive policing and stricter enforcement will help restore peace and make the city safer for residents.

anonymous letter

Swift Justice & Strict Bail Laws

Maintaining law and order in colonies is a daunting task, worsened by political interference. Police investigations should be fair and completed within a set timeframe, while courts must award maximum punishment within three months. Bail and parole should be rare, as criminals easily securing release fuels further crime. Corruption in the system is evident and urgent reforms are needed to ensure justice is swift and effective.

KC rana, Chandigarh

Permanent Police Presence

A permanent police presence is necessary in colony areas. Traditional beat policing should be reinstated and a PCR van must be stationed permanently for quick response to incidents. These measures will deter anti-social elements and instil fear of the law among miscreants, ensuring they do not act with impunity.

Gurnoor Grewal Chandigarh

Need increased Patrolling

Police must identify crime hotspots and increase patrolling in these areas. Regular meetings with residents will encourage crime reporting, as fear and hesitation among citizens often allow criminals to thrive. Installing CCTV cameras, improving street lighting and conducting regular checks for weapons and drugs are essential. Strict action against repeat offenders is crucial to restoring peace and security.

Gursimran Singh, Panchkula

Yoga & Community Engagement

Frequent fights and violent crimes in colonies demand urgent intervention. Social organisations should introduce yoga classes for youth and elders to reduce stress and aggression. Police, in collaboration with senior citizens and traffic marshals, can act as mediators to resolve disputes. Installing CCTV cameras in high-risk areas will further deter criminal activities.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Addressing underlying Causes

Financial struggles, lack of education and easy access to drugs push many in Chandigarh's colonies into crime. To break this cycle, social workers should educate and counsel residents. Police posts near these areas will deter criminal activities and relocating liquor shops away from residential zones will reduce temptations. With proper outreach programmes and community engagement, a safer environment can be created.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Joint Police Action

The deteriorating security in colonies on Chandigarh's periphery is alarming. These densely populated areas see frequent quarrels, mostly involving small-time offenders rather than hardened criminals. Establishing well-equipped police posts in these colonies is crucial, with officers maintaining strict surveillance, especially in the evenings and late at night. Chandigarh and Mohali police must collaborate to address these issues effectively.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Comprehensive

Police Reforms

To restore peace in colony areas, the UT Police must strengthen beat patrolling using bicycles instead of large vehicles, allowing better access to narrow streets. FIR registration should be prompt, eliminating corrupt practices that hinder justice. CCTV cameras, AI-powered surveillance and strict tenant verification will help track offenders. Fast-track courts and stricter laws for repeat criminals are essential. Corrupt officers must be removed and honest personnel deputed. Public cooperation, awareness camps and NGO involvement can further enhance security and restore peace in colony areas.

kirpal singh, Chandigarh

Issue At Hand

Two recent murders in Sector 25 and Ram Darbar highlight the urgent need for enhanced security in Chandigarh's nearby colonies. Beyond stricter patrolling, the police must adopt smart policing strategies-installing more CCTVs at key junctions, engaging youth through awareness programmes and conducting community meetings. A monthly janata darbar to address grievances and identify troublemakers can improve crime prevention. Active resident involvement is crucial in ensuring long-term peace in these vulnerable areas.

Question for next week

The recent murder of a 22-year-old youth during a concert at Panjab University South Campus raises serious security concerns. As one of the city's most happening places, the university lacks a structured security plan and proper event management protocols. How can PU upgrade its security infrastructure, prevent outsiders' entry during large events and ensure student safety?