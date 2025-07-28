Open house: What steps must be taken to make the City Beautiful the cleanest city?

Separate dustbins at marketplaces

Despite Chandigarh's high ranking in the Swachh Survekshan, the city's failure to achieve a garbage-free star rating is concerning. Waste management practices need improvement, with a renewed focus on segregation at source. Dustbins should be installed at marketplaces for segregated waste. Additionally, plastic recycling machines could be piloted in busy sectors.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Impose green tax

Chandigarh was once the cleanest, most systematic and planned city in the country. But due to haphazard urbanisation, it is now plagued with pollution, population growth and increasing household and industrial waste. Though it secured second rank, it deserves the first, by a wide margin. The government should promote tourism and implement entry and green taxes. Modern automation machines for garbage collection and waste conversion should be developed. The city hosts one of North India's best universities and can lead innovation in this field.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Need better waste management plan

Chandigarh, being modern and planned, can easily improve its cleanliness ranking. Both civic bodies and residents need to ensure waste segregation at the primary level. Authorities should improve the door-to-door collection system. A solid waste management plant must be constructed urgently. Dry and wet waste should be collected separately from every household. Cleanliness of public toilets in markets and parks must be improved. Dumping garbage near residential areas must be stopped. With coordination and cooperation, public places can be kept clean. Drains should be de-silted, boundary walls decorated with art and messages. Road and traffic systems must also be upgraded. Shop and house owners should be encouraged to support the cause. Begging at traffic lights and roundabouts must be addressed.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Uneven cleanliness across sectors

There is a major propaganda drive to secure a place in the Super Swachh League under the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. But it's unclear what part of Chandigarh was shown to the survey teams, surely not the Southern Sectors, where garbage heaps and filth are a common sight. Southern Sectors generate more revenue than the Northern ones, particularly through lease payments. Yet, they receive step motherly treatment. A telling example: an 88-year-old retired IPS officer starts each day at 6am, collecting litter in Sector 49 on his rehri. If one man can keep his area clean, what stops the rest? This reality exposes the selective beautification that underpins our Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Need Holistic Effort

To make Chandigarh the cleanest and garbage-free city, effective waste management systems must be implemented. Segregation at source, recycling and composting can significantly reduce landfill burden. Proper installation of bins and regular collection can prevent littering. Awareness campaigns should educate the public on the importance of cleanliness. Strict enforcement of rules and penalties for littering are necessary. Most importantly, collaborative participation among citizens, authorities and organisations is key to maintaining Chandigarh's hygiene and achieving garbage-free status.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

RWAs must conduct awareness seminars

It is gratifying that Chandigarh secured second place in the Super Swachh League 2024-25. However, with better sanitation management, the city could have claimed the top spot. The municipal corporation should clear the legacy garbage dump at Dadumajra and stress on source segregation. Primitive open cart collection systems must be replaced with mechanised, covered vans. Market bins should be emptied daily and damaged ones replaced. Beyond governmental initiative, public awareness is crucial. RWAs must conduct seminars to educate residents about their roles. Deterrent action must be taken against public littering to ensure sustained cleanliness.

SS Arora, Mohali

Learn From leading cities

India is advancing rapidly in sanitation, with cities becoming cleaner and more sustainable. Chandigarh must emulate successful cities like Indore, which has led national rankings due to daily door-to-door collection, scientific waste disposal and citizen involvement. Surat's strict civic laws and active public participation, and Navi Mumbai's emphasis on urban planning, regular inspections and penalties. Chandigarh can move up by adopting such comprehensive systems, combining civic sense with strong administrative will.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Target Legacy Waste

To become India's cleanest city, Chandigarh must enforce 100 per cent source segregation using colour-coded bins and mobile app monitoring, correcting the current low segregation rate of 14 per xent. Expedite bio-mining of the 1.4 lakh MT legacy waste at Dadumajra, with clear contractor deadlines and penalties. Expand mixed waste processing capacity beyond 430 TPD to match the 500 TPD generated daily. Decentralise horticultural waste composting to avoid drain blockages. Empower citizens with real-time grievance redressal, enforce sanitation norms rigorously and run civic pride campaigns. This integrated strategy can push Chandigarh to the top.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Enforce strict penalties

A multifaceted approach is needed. Firstly, segregation at source must be strictly enforced, with separate bins for wet and dry waste. Door-to-door collection must be ensured. Waste processing facilities should be modernised to handle capacity efficiently. Awareness campaigns are essential for public education. Cleanliness drives must be conducted regularly, involving RWAs and markets. Most importantly, strict penalties should be imposed on those flouting cleanliness norms. These steps will help Chandigarh realise its ambition of becoming India's cleanest city.

Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali

Accountability Matters

To become the cleanest city, Chandigarh needs a robust waste management infrastructure alongside active public participation. Key areas for improvement include 100 per cent segregation at source, modern processing system, and clearance of legacy waste. The "3Rs" - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle - must be promoted. Awareness camps, incentives and a 'name and shame' policy can motivate behavioural change. Accountability at all levels of administration will ensure results. With consistent policy execution, Chandigarh can set an example nationwide.

S K Gautam, Chandigarh

Better salaries for safai mitras

Cleanliness is godliness. Chandigarh can become garbage-free only if both administration and citizens work in tandem. Waste segregation at source must be mandatory, with heavy fines for violations. People must be educated on its benefits. Avoiding single-use plastics, carrying personal bags and bottles, and refusing plastic packaging must become habits. Civic sense should be taught from primary school. The habit of throwing wrappers and waste anywhere must be reformed. Dedicated "garbage police" should be empowered to fine violators. Better pay and status for safai mitras will motivate more people to join the cleanliness mission.

Dr Monica Agarwal, Chandigarh

QR-code based tracking of waste

To improve its star rating and become India's cleanest city, Chandigarh needs a holistic strategy. Public toilets should be hygienic, well-lit and gender-inclusive. More smart bins must be installed. Drains should be cleaned regularly. The administration should involve schools, colleges and RWAs in cleanliness drives. Open bins in public areas must be eliminated by enforcing timely door-to-door collection. Segregation of wet, dry and hazardous waste should be enforced in all sectors. Penalise non-compliance and reward consistency. QR code-based tracking of waste collection can ensure accountability at ward level.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Must segregate dry, wet garbage

The City Beautiful is losing its charm as garbage remains uncollected on roads. To make Chandigarh a garbage-free city, residents must be encouraged to segregate dry and wet waste and dispose of it properly in dustbins. Fruit and vegetable peels can be used as compost for gardens to reduce waste. Authorities should adopt a pragmatic, sustainable approach while motivating citizens to maintain clean surroundings. Public awareness of the current sanitation scenario is essential. Ultimately, collaboration between the government and citizens is key to achieving lasting results.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Use CCTV cameras to identify litterers

Chandigarh must segregate waste into wet, dry, sanitary and hazardous categories. The Municipal Corporation should ensure timely collection from every household. E-waste bins must be installed at visible locations across the city. Garbage bins should be placed in parks, markets and public spaces. Residents should take personal responsibility for proper disposal and avoid littering. Sanitary workers must be on duty round-the-clock to help reclaim the City Beautiful title. CCTV monitoring should be used to identify and fine litterers.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Conduct surprise visits

All sanitary inspectors must be directed to supervise cleanliness in their areas daily and submit written online compliance reports to their seniors. Lax and negligent officials should be suspended and repeat offenders removed from service. Senior officers should conduct surprise visits regularly to keep the workforce alert and accountable.

K C Rana, Chandigarh

Indiscipline remains core issue

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan was launched to promote not just physical cleanliness but also a clean mindset-discouraging open defecation, encouraging use of sanitary products and maintaining infrastructure. Despite crores being spent and the Prime Minister's push, Chandigarh still struggles with garbage management. Indiscipline remains the core issue. People litter, use plastic carelessly and misuse public spaces. Heaps of uncollected waste lie exposed. Sweepers often lack commitment. Until civic sense and discipline are taught from a young age, Swachh Bharat will remain symbolic. Safe sewage disposal, NGO involvement, visual aids for the illiterate, strict enforcement and curriculum-based civic education are urgently needed.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali

Use Digital Outreach

Chandigarh has made significant gains in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, but it still lacks effective waste segregation. Housemaids often mix waste before disposal. Authorities must use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to spread awareness through short videos. Residents should be educated on segregating wet and dry waste, with RWAs actively involved. Covered dustbins for different waste types and a campaign to distribute compost bins for solid waste management should also be launched.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Lead by Example

Chandigarh can climb higher on the cleanliness ladder only when both residents and sanitation workers take ownership. Workers often perform half-heartedly and residents leave the job to others. The administration must act quickly to remove garbage wherever spotted. Cleanliness habits must be instilled from school level. Each locality needs dedicated, self-motivated citizens. With heightened civic awareness and community effort, Chandigarh can inspire the nation. A clean Chandigarh leads to a cleaner India.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Comprehensive Cleanliness Plan

Improving Chandigarh's Garbage-Free City star rating requires a multi-pronged strategy. Start with strict enforcement of waste segregation, GPS-enabled door-to-door collection with separate vehicles for different waste types, and enhanced composting and recycling. Ensure regular sweeping of markets and slums. Promote citizen involvement through reward programmes and cleanliness drives. Use real-time dashboards and third-party audits for transparency. Collaborate with RWAs and schools to build sustainable practices. Eliminate open dumping and process 100 per cent of waste scientifically. Display cleanliness achievements publicly and offer grievance redressal to build public trust.

Brig Advitya Madan (Retd), Chandigarh

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Chandigarh must embrace segregation at source to avoid a situation like the Dadumajra dump. All domestic, industrial and institutional waste should be sorted at the point of origin. Organic waste like leftover food and tea leaves should be composted into khad (manure). Inorganic waste like plastic, cardboard and clothing can be re-engineered into useful items like garden benches and tiles. The city must truly implement the 3Rs-Reduce, Reuse, Recycle-to promote a healthier environment and improve its Swachh Survekshan standing.

Col T B S Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Hold awareness drives in schools

Chandigarh's inclusion in the "Super Swachh" league is commendable, but it failed to improve its garbage-free star rating. To truly become the cleanest city, strict compliance with waste segregation in homes, shops and institutions is essential. Door-to-door collection must be tracked and penalties for non-compliance enforced. Community-level composting and biogas plants should be promoted. Clearly labelled bins in public areas are a must. Awareness drives with schools and RWAs can instil civic pride. Prompt lifting of garbage, clean backlanes and effective grievance redressal via smart apps are critical. A united, monitored effort will lead Chandigarh to the top.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Multipronged strategy

A multipronged strategy is needed. First, strict segregation at source with incentives and penalties. Next, expand decentralised processing to reduce pressure on landfills. Ensure timely waste collection, and run awareness campaigns, especially in underserved areas. Encourage community initiatives like "Adopt-a-Spot" drives. Municipal bodies should use real-time monitoring to detect gaps. Toilets and bins must be clean and accessible. Only with public participation, robust management, and enforcement can Chandigarh become a zero-waste city.

Dr Parvinder Singh, Mohali

Stop Misguided Replacements

Practical reforms with a focus on utility and accountability are essential for a garbage-free Chandigarh. Replacing functional Swachh Bharat Mission-colour-coded plastic bins with narrow stainless steel ones was a mistake. The new bins are hard to use, expensive to maintain, and quickly deteriorating-an example of wasteful spending. The MC, while charging steep garbage fees, must ensure floor-wise collection using efficient equipment. Public bins should be emptied frequently, especially during monsoon. Sanitary inspectors-not waste collectors-must monitor compliance and issue fines only after proper hearings.

Dr Parvinder Singh, Mohali

Adopt New waste segregation policy

To keep Chandigarh clean, homes should adopt a new policy of four-container waste segregation-one each for dry leaves, glass, paper, and plastic. Dry leaves can be powdered and recycled. Recyclables should be sold to local hawkers. Vegetable waste should be turned into vermicompost. Wastewater containing chemicals should be properly directed into drains. The administration must educate the public on this sustainable, localised model.

Narinder Banwait

Issue At Hand

Despite C handigarh being recognised as a

Swachh Super League City in the 3-10 lakh population category, it has struggled in the Swachh rankings, particularly in door-to-door waste collection and source segregation. Once ranked second among cities in 2016, its position has steadily declined, slipping to 38th in 2021. Although its ranking improved to 12th in 2022 and 11th last year, concerns remain. Official records cite a population of over 10 lakh as per the 2011 Census, raising questions over the city’s current categorisation in surveys.

