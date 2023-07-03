Open house: what steps should be taken to prevent recent Ghaggar-like mishaps?

A woman had a narrow escape when her car was washed away in gushing Ghaggar waters. The incident is an eye-opener. To ensure such incidents do not reoccur, the administration should put up boards at the banks of river and choes, making people aware of the danger of venturing close to them. It would be better if either police officials or life savers are employed at dangerous and vulnerable places to guide and apprise people of the dangers and advise them to immerse the ashes etc. from the bridge itself.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Precaution always better than cure

Guards should be deployed at ways people use to go near the river water. They should not allow public to go near the river during monsoon. Precaution boards should be installed at various places on the Ghaggar banks. There should be regular patrolling near the river during rainy season. Coordination between Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab government could be of great help in issuing alerts downstream. Jhuggies near the river banks may not be allowed. Announcements should be made if the river water reaches dangerous level.

Kirpal Singh

Build protection infra along river

Maintaining river banks is a duty of the government. No protection railing on the roadside along the Ghaghar is visible at the spot where a woman stopped her car and got trapped in the river waters. There is a need for creating protection infra at all vulnerable points to avoid such incidents as river banks attract people for excursion.

RP Malhotra, Panchkula

Stay off rivers during monsoon

The woman trapped in the Ghaggar could have immersed 'Havan Samagri' from the bridge itself rather than risking her life. People should avoid going into river for fun or any other activity, especially during monsoon when the river water could rise in no time.

Capt Amar Jeet, Kharar

Show prudence, don’t ignore warnings

Ghaggar is a seasonal river and its water rises suddenly due to rains in hills. The local administration has clearly displayed that entering the river is forbidden and even warned of the consequences. However, people ignoring the warning face consequences. Such tragedies can be avoided with the wisdom and awareness of the users only.

Gobind Ahuja, Chandigarh

Make people aware of perils involved

Flash floods in Ghaggar river during monsoon led to serious tragedies in the past, but there are people who are yet to learn lessons. The Haryana and Punjab governments must lay safety SOPs for monsoon season. Warning signboards must be put up near the places of entry to the river. People must not visit the river banks during monsoon. Religious rituals and youngsters bathing in the river may end up with tragedies. Close all temporary roads leading to the river to stop vehicular movements.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Display warning signboards

It is the foremost duty of the Panchkula and Mohali administrations to safeguard citizens with proactive approach and must put in place all required measures. Operations and maintenance guidelines of canals/rivers should be followed in toto. This includes precautionary/warning displays to keep general public away from relentless force of gushing waters with incredibly strong current. Citizens on their part should avoid going to such places for their own safety.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

People should be more vigilant

The administration always warns public to not go near rivers during rainy season, but some people are adventurous and risk their lives. Though warning notice should be displayed at such sites, public themselves should be more vigilant.

IPS Anand, Chandigarh

Impose ban on going near river

People should refrain from going near water bodies during monsoon as the water level suddenly rises, causing a threat to their lives. The government should impose a ban on going near drains, rivers and tributaries during the monsoon period.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Regularly monitor flow of water

With the onset of monsoon, the authorities concerned must take preventive measures and warn people against going near the Ghaggar and seasonal nullahs, which get flooded after sudden rains. Affected areas around the river should be observed closely by drones/CCTVs and there should be regular monitoring of the flow of water. NDRF teams should also be kept on standby for quick and timely action to save lives during tragedies.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Guard vulnerable spots round the clock

The tricity administration should immediately ban the immersion of any kind of puja material in the Ghaggar or any other river. The Mohali and Panchkula administrations should put warning signs asking people to avoid going near the river from the end of June till the middle of August. Last but not the least, the administration should deploy guards at sensitive places round the clock.

Savita Kuthiala

Install flood gauges to alert people

Heavy rains in the catchment area of a river trigger flash floods with devastating fury that spares nothing coming in its way. The district authorities of Mohali and Panchkula must install flood gauges at vulnerable locations, especially at both ends of submersible causeway bridges, besides high-power floodlights from dusk to dawn to caution commuters. Further, Section 144 be imposed prohibiting people from venturing in the area of 30m from the river. Rescue teams must be kept in readiness to tackle exigencies.

SS Arora, Mohali

Issue advisory at onset of monsoon

At the very onset of the monsoon, authorities should issue advisories and alerts to prohibit movement of people on the banks of Ghaggar. Install floodlights, CCTVs and barricades in vulnerable areas. An awareness drive should be launched.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Publicise immediate threats via media

Proper coordination and sharing of information about rising water levels in the Ghaggar during rainy season, preferably on hourly basis, should be the first priority of the Panchkula and Mohali administrations. Any immediate threat should be publicised through electronic and social media. Cautionary signs and danger-level markings should be put in place to alert people about heavy flow of water in the river. Barricading, police patrolling and deployment of professional divers at high-risk spots can prove helpful.

Sharanjit Singh Kallah, Mohali

Exercise caution during rains

During rainy season, rivers tend to swell quickly. The administrations should become extra cautious during monsoon and people too should stay away from dangerous spots. The rescue teams should remain on a high alert.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Can’t compromise personal safety

No one should visit rivers and seasonal drains during monsoon for these flow in full spate when it rains heavily up in the mountains. The administration's instructions are very clear that no one should go near the river and invite a mishap, which could prove fatal. Religious rituals or other functions can be performed at home. Don't compromise personal safety.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

declare river banks as ‘no go zones’

With the onset of monsoon, it is imperative for the administration to take certain measures to save precious lives from being lost in river tragedies. Awareness should be spread among one and all by myriad drives, campaigns about the rising water level of the Ghaggar. All water bodies such as rivers, lakes, dams, etc should be barricaded and converted into a "No Go Zone" during rainy season. The entry of civilians to these zones should be strictly prohibited. Rescue teams should also be put in place. A toll-free number should be issued which people could dial in case of a mishap. In a nutshell, we, as citizens, should not be oblivious, but be aware of nerve-wracking incidents and take steps at our own end to prevent such disasters. It is rightly said “Precaution is better than cure”.

Vivaan Gupta, Panchkula

Caution is the keyword

A woman had a narrow escape when her car was washed away in the gushing Ghaggar waters. With the onset of monsoon, the administration should take necessary steps immediately to prevent such incidents. Warning boards should be displayed prominently near the river and people on their part must exercise caution to prevent misadventures and fall prey to nature's fury.

Adish Sood

Regularly clean, desilt rivers

Ensure regular desilting and cleaning of rivers and canals to maintain their water-carrying capacity. The authorities must form a team to monitor weather conditions, water levels and flood forecast. Along with this, coordination between state authorities is must to share information and resources during emergencies. The administration must enhance the drainage system in low lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Vulnerable spots should be fenced

Seasonal rivulets Patiala Ki Rao, N-Choe, Sukhna Choe and Ghaggar river get flooded by rains in their catchment area posing grave danger to human lives due to flash floods downstream. The respective district administrations should act swiftly to identify and delineate spots susceptible to flooding. Warning signs of danger should be displayed and such hot spots be properly fenced to prevent the entry of public.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Get warnings from departments upstream

Authorities must prominently mark danger lines for the safety of people. Penalties should be imposed on those crossing the danger line. Police patrolling should also be increased during monsoon. People should be educated about the risk of flash floods. The authorities should work in unison with the departments concerned upstream to receive warnings as in such cases situation changes in minutes. Timely information can help save precious lives.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Form rescue teams for such mishaps

The Ghaggar incident was very shocking. With the help of local people, the woman was saved. People are not alien to the rise in the water level of the river during rainy season. The administration make form rescue teams to deal with such incidents and save lives of those stuck in the swollen river. The administration should also install signboards warning against going near the river. The ban imposed on certain activities in the river water should be strictly enforced and violators heavily penalised.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Set up control room to check water level

Monsoon has set in and the authorities must gear up to deal with people who, oblivious of the risk involved, venture into rivers and seasonal rivulets. Cemented stairs should be constructed at selected places. Solid and strong iron rods and chains can be fixed there for public safety. A control room should be set up to monitor the water level of the Ghaggar 24X7 so that timely measures can be taken to prevent mishaps. Entry to the banks of the river should be prohibited during monsoon. Boats and boatmen should be arranged to rescue people in case of emergency.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Place barricades to check misadventures

A woman having a close shave at the Ghaggar manifests very serious lapses in the monsoon water management system of the administrations in the tricity. People should be banned from going near the rivers and fences, barriers and ropes should be used to stop

their misadventures. Lifeguards should be stationed near the river banks. Special attention should be paid to the vulnerable spots. All steps leading to Sukhna Lake should also be closed.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

People show ignorance

The river swells every year during monsoon, but people still exhibit ignorance. The authorities can barricade the approach to the river and set up warning signs nearby cautioning people about the possibility of flash floods. There should be a constant vigil and patrolling by officials and cops to prevent any such untoward event. The administration can create a group of volunteers who could make people aware of the risks involved in venturing close to the river. Building a breast wall along the banks of the river can also be considered.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Step up patrolling near river

Heavy rain causes sudden floods in the river. People are caught unaware and face fatal conveniences at times. The administration should install boards at regular distance on the river banks warning people of the dangerous situation. Patrolling in the area by the police and volunteers could be increased during the rainy season.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chandigarh

