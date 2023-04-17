Open House: What steps should Chandigarh take to curb monkey menace?

Depleting tree cover in the city and its adjoining areas is to blame for the increasing monkey menace. Many colonies have come up on the periphery. Monkeys come to the city in search of food. As residents of many areas feed them, the simians frequently visit those areas to get easy food. To beat the menace, residents should stop feeding them. Garbage bins should be kept inside houses. The Municipal Corporation has to depute staff to catch monkeys and leave these in far-off places.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

UT Departments play blame game

The Forest Department is supposed to deal with the menace. There is a large number of monkeys in Sector 7 and Panjab University. Players at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, and the PU campus are unable to practice with monkeys roaming around. It’s wrong to say that residents feed monkeys as these get aggressive when someone tries to come close. Our departments play the blame game instead of preforming their duties.

Opinder Kaur Sekhon, Chandigarh

Civic body Needs to start awareness drive

People have not stopped feeding monkeys even after repeated advisories issued by the administration. There is a need to start an awareness drive on the problems faced by people due to the menace. Monkeys should be caught and relocated to far-off places. Warnings can be issued to people not adhering to the advisories.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

There is Still time to contain menace

There is no other way than catch and shift monkeys to distant places. The HP Government tried everything but failed to beat the menace. Villages are at the receiving end of this nuisance. The number of monkeys is not that large yet. The authorities should hire a contractor to shift or sterilise these.

Col RC Jaswal, Panchkula

Sterilise simians

The authorities should catch monkeys, sterilise these and relocate these in forests away from the city. If need be, tranquillisers should be used to catch simians. This exercise should be held every year.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Make special budget allocation

The authorities should put up cages to catch monkeys and get these sterilised. There should be a special allocation in the budget for dealing with the menace. A natural habitat for monkeys be developed in the forest area adjacent to the Rock Garden.

Kirpal Singh

Develop mini zoo for monkeys

The UT Administration needs to tackle the rising number of monkeys in the city. Tamed “langurs” can keep the unruly monkeys away. There is a need to control their population through sterilisation. The Forest Department can catch monkeys and shift these to some forest area. The department can create natural monkey habitats in the forest area in the city or develop it into a mini-zoo.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Shift simians to sanctuaries

Monkeys should be caught and shifted to forests or wildlife sanctuaries. A natural habitat should be developed on the outskirts of the city. Residents must feel the gravity of the situation and stop feeding monkeys.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Stop feeding animals

Sector 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 27, 28 and 29 are the worst affected areas. Residents continue to feed monkeys despite the ban and challan drives. Natural habitats be developed for monkeys near forest areas. Proper cleanliness should be ensured at places having eateries and stringent guidelines issued to residents to beat the menace.

Prof (Dr) Kanchan Garg

Lack of willpower on part of Admn

There is clearly a lack of willpower and strategy on the part of the administration to tackle the menace. We have plans to catch stray dogs and cattle, but nothing of the sort for monkeys. Residents are also to blame for the problem as they continue to feed monkeys out of religious belief. A team needs to be formed to catch monkeys, sterilise these and relocate these to their original habitat. All dispensaries and hospitals must have the monkey-bite vaccine.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Take help of RWAs

The MC should identify the affected areas and put up traps there to catch monkeys. Teams of monkey-catchers should be deputed in these areas. There is a need to launch a drive to sensitise residents to ill-effects of monkey feeding. Local organisations such as RWAs and market committees should be involved in efforts to tackle the menace.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Need for making joint efforts

This problem of man-animal conflict needs to be addressed with combined efforts by residents and the administration. People should stop feeding monkeys. The tricity administrations should launch an animal birth control programme and issue guidelines to the public. Market committees, NGOs and RWAs should be involved in efforts to tackle the menace.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Develop natural habitats near city

According to a recent survey conducted by the UT Forest Department, there are 1,326 monkeys in the city. Residents continue to feed animals despite advisories. The UT Administration should develop natural habitats for monkeys where people can feed these.

Adish Sood

Designate areas for monkey feeding

Monkeys are attracted to residential areas for food. The UT Forest Department should consider designating feeding areas. Educating residents about the ill-effects of feeding monkeys will go a long way in beating the menace. Encourage waste-management practices among residents so that monkeys are not attracted to residential areas in search of food.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Conduct regular review meetings

The UT Administration had constituted a Special Task Force in 2019 comprising officers of the Municipal Corporation and the Forest Department, but monkeys continue to trouble residents. The authorities must take feasible measures to keep monkeys away from the city. Senior officers of the administration must hold regular review meetings to assess the progress of these measures. The MC should ensure cleanliness in residential areas. The Forest Department should plant fruit and other trees in the nearby forest areas so that monkeys don’t have to come to the city for food.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Keep fake snakes around houses

Monkeys enter houses and even tear clothes. As simians are scared of snakes, residents can keep plastic snakes around their houses to keep animals at bay. People should not to feed monkeys. The administration should tie up with the Forest Department to chalk out plans to catch simians and relocate these in forest areas away from the city.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Sterilise animals

Monkeys are fed only by the PGI authorities, who, in turn, use these in research work. Nowadays, there are many repellents available in market to keep monkeys at bay. The administration must control the monkey population by launching a sterilisation drive.

Savita Kuthiala

Use tech solutions

The rising monkey population is a cause for concern. Monkeys can be seen roaming around snatching food from visitors on the Panjab University campus. The Forest Department has to devise a plan to beat the menace using technological solutions. There is a need for concerted efforts by the departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and forest. Plastic fences and monkey scare guns can be of some help. But primarily, we should stop feeding monkeys. Once this is done, these will be forced to move to their natural habitats.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Keep population of simians in check

We are reducing the natural habitat of monkeys in the name of development. These should be reallocated to their habitats. Hold drives to sterilise female animals. Residents must not feed simians at all places. The authorities can earmark places where residents can feed monkeys.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Hire services of ‘langur’ trainers

The authorities should put up traps in the affected areas to catch, sterilise and shift monkeys to their natural habitats. The public must shun feeding monkeys. These are scared of the sound of crackers. Residents can use “patakha” guns to shoo these away. The authorities could hire “langur” trainers to scare monkeys away.

SS Arora, Mohali

Develop green areas

The monkey menace continues to trouble residents. The administration can take the following steps to tackle the problem. Instead of putting monkeys in cages, these should be relocated in specially developed green areas. Stringent action be taken against residents who do not adhere to the guidelines. In a nutshell, “Every being has a life to live”, and we as humans, have no right to steal it from them. In lieu of it, deliver them with a better one!

Vivaan Gupta, Panchkula

Shift monkeys to nearby zoo

The authorities hire experts to catch monkeys but these return to the same places after some time. The administration should shift these to the nearby zoo. Residents should stop feeding monkeys. These animals get aggressive when people stop feeding these after some time and start attacking residents. A permanent team should be formed to sterilise monkeys.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Grow trees to restore natural habitats

The menace needs a pan-India coordination for its solution because the root cause of the problem is destruction of natural habitats. The authorities should take efforts to restore these habitats through reforestation. At the city level, the administration must strictly enforce the ban on feeding monkeys. A helpline should be launched to report the presence of monkeys in residential areas. Awareness drives should be held in schools, colleges and other educational institutions on how people can safeguard themselves against the monkey menace.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Keep garbage bins in secure place

The Municipal Corporation should sensitise residents against feeding monkeys. People should keep bins in a secure place. The lackadaisical approach of the authorities towards waste management has provided monkeys with ample leftover food and helped these adapt well to the urban conditions.

Manseerat Kaur, Chandigarh

Shun monkey feeding

Monkeys have become a headache in some sectors. These damage household articles and also scare children. In fact, people are responsible for this nuisance. Most people feed monkeys out of religious belief. This should be stopped immediately. The authorities should catch simians and leave these in forests away from the city during night. “Langur” trainers can be engaged to scare away monkeys

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

