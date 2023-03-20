 open house: what steps should mc take to ensure parking firms don’t default on payment? : The Tribune India

open house: what steps should mc take to ensure parking firms don’t default on payment?

Blacklist, sue defaulters; act against erring MC officials

The city has been divided into two zones for the purpose of running parking lots. File photo



The MC needs to be more regular and vigilant in making recoveries. It should fix the monthly instalments for making the recoveries and on default of three instalments, initiate necessary action of issuing notice and encashing the bank guarantees. The civic body should also mortgage some fixed assets of the contractors to ensure quick recoveries.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Take legal action against defaulters

If the MC has suffered a loss due to non-payment of licence fee by parking contractors, it should take legal action against the defaulters. There is no one above law. For future contracts, the civic body can take an advance security deposit from the firms being allotted contract to run paid parking lots.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Problem lies in monopoly

The MC authorities concerned monopolised 57 paid parking lots to two contractors due to self interests. The contractors sub-let all parking lots and fled to Delhi. It clearly showed involvement of people

at the top rung of the civic body. Why can't a simple layman's job of managing all parkings lots allotted to different contractors for easy control, competitive rates and more realisation of revenue. The UT authorities have been exposed every time it allotted monopolistic tenders for various works such as toilet cleaning, advertisement hoardings, garbage transport, etc.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Adopt ‘Better safe than sorry’ policy

The Municipal Corporation must auction parking lots with advance payment from the contractor. If installments are to be fixed, then post-dated cheques should be taken from the contractor. The contractor must also be instructed to receive charges online the way it is done at toll plazas. The fee or the installment should be deducted directly from the contractor's account. Legal insertions can also be made in the contract for ensuring payment on time.

Wg Cdr (Dr) Jasbir Singh Minhas (retd), Mohali

Lapse on part of MC officials

It was a lapse on the part of MC officials concerned that they failed to verify the bank guarantee before allotting the contract. The officials should be punished so that such a situation does not arise again. Before opening technical bids for parking contract, the MC should verify the bank guarantee from the bank concerned. In case of any lapse, the violator should be debarred from taking part in the tendering process.

Kirpal Singh

Collect payment every fortnight

The MC should ensure fee was collected online every fortnight from the contractors, who themselves collect parking charges in cash daily. The bank guarantee submitted must be verified from the institution concerned before acceptance, which is a standard practice in every business house. The contractors' account should be updated on monthly basis. Erring or corrupt MC officials should be sacked. Suspension is no punishment for corrupt officials.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Put defaulters on blacklist for lifetime

The MC should strictly enforce terms and conditions of the contract. Penalty must be imposed on defaulters. Responsibility of the MC staff concerned must be fixed for taking immediate action against such defaulters. Bank guarantee should be forfeited immediately if the defaulters do not pay fee in time. Defaulters should be blacklisted forever.

Sonu Verma, Chandigarh

MC must collect fee twice a week

City residents felt distressed on hearing that the MC lost crores twice to paid parking contractors while the civic body is already reeling under fund crunch. Due to these defaulters, tax payers don't get the benefits for which they shelled out their hard-earned money. Antecedents of firms should be verified thoroughly before awarding a contract. Payment should be taken from the contractor twice a week as it will ensure the outstanding amount is not huge.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Keep tabs on bureaucrats

It is the laxity of the MC and involvement of bureaucrats that the parking contractors defaulted on payment of licence fee. The working of bureaucrats should be monitored, as fake documents were submitted by the last parking contractor.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Break nexus between officials, contractors

It is disappointing to learn that the MC did not get the licence fee even as residents kept paying fee to parking contractors. This cannot happen without the involvement of officials concerned. Apparently, there is a nexus between the contractor and officials to loot the civic body. The MC should hold a probe and find officials hobnobbing with the contractor. Erring officials should be punished. The MC should ensure all payments are collected online at parking lots and credited directly in its account. Contractor should be paid later. This will bring in transparency, break the nexus and save the MC from loss.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Receive FDs as security money

The accountability of Municipal Corporation officials should be fixed for the loss. The erring officials should pay from their pocket for this glaring mistake. To ensure there is no repeat of such instances, the security money should be received in the form of a fixed deposit at a nationalised bank.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

MC must identify rotten apples

Contractors are defaulting on their payments repeatedly and submitting forged bank guarantees (BG) but none of the MC officials has been taken to task for not verifying the document from the issuing bank. If officials are hand in glove with the contractors for some financial gain, nothing can be done to save the situation. Corrupt officials should be identified and dismissed from service. The authorities must learn a lesson or history will surely repeat itself. Any loss to the MC would mean more burden on city residents in the form of tax, cess or service charge.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

Civic body acted late against contractor

There was total mismanagement at parking lots, as the contractor was not bothered to provide facilities to people. One wonders why the civic body did not take suitable action against the contractor when he started defaulting on fee for the very first time. Negligent officials should be identified. Parking lots should be divided into four zones instead of two zones. The MC should engage four contractors for better competition.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Contracts should be commission-based

The MC should give parking lots on fixed commission basis and all fee collected should be deposited in its account on weekly basis, if not daily. This way the MC would get parking fee regularly. Agencies run by ex-servicemen should be engaged for parking contracts the way done for security jobs to ensure better parking system.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Take part of licence fee in advance

The MC should collect a part of the licence fee in advance and the remaining amount in equal installments every three months. In case of default, a penalty should be imposed. There should be a surprise checking on the working of parking contractors.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Increase frequency of audit in civic body

The MC team dealing with such contracts needs to be efficient. Frequency of audit should be increased. Defaulting contractors should be criminally prosecuted and blacklisted so as to act as a deterrent.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Lay stringent terms in parking contract

Parking contractors take advantage of lacunae in the agreement. The terms and conditions should be legally drafted with very stringent stipulations for operation, collection of parking fee and payment of equated monthly installments. In the event of default, 18 per cent interest on the outstanding amount as late fee should be charged. The veracity of bank guarantee should be checked prior to inking the contract.

SS Arora, Mohali

Blame it on lax MC officials

Laxity on the part of officials should be blamed for the loss caused to the MC by parking contractors. The MC should have verified the bank guarantee documents of the firms and ensured regular and timely payment of licence fee by the contractor.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Apathetic officials slept over fake papers

It is surprising that paid parking firms dared to furnish forged bank guarantees to the MC. It is much more interesting that MC officials kept sleeping over those fake documents for months together. It clearly shows the apathy of the officials concerned towards their responsibilities. The administration should immediately start an audit of documents submitted by contractors and agents for various public services. The cash-strapped MC cannot afford to fall prey to unscrupulous elements losing revenue.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

MC should itself run parking lots

The MC must run the parking lots on its own by employing its staff. It will generate employment and all collection will be deposited in the MC accounts. Alternatively, it can devise a workable solution where a contractor runs the lots but the collection is directly deposited in the MC account and the contractor is paid commission on the collections.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Engage more firms to minimise loss

Parking lots should be allotted to more firms so that in an event of default of payment the loss to the MC is less. The MC should reduce the rate of contract as main thing is to generate revenue and give service to public and not to loot people and force contractors flee due to loss. Shopkeepers' associations should be encouraged to take up parking lots.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

QUESTION

Mohali has turned into the protest capital of Punjab. Frequent protests, dharnas and rallies lead to blockades and residents are at the receiving end. What steps should the district administration take to ensure people are not made to suffer during such activities?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]

