Open house: What steps should the administration take to deal with rain-related hazards?

Ensure public transport facilities

In view of the uncertain weather conditions, the administrations of in the tri-city should stay prepared. The roads need to be repaired, the gutters and the drains must not remain clogged and public transport must not be affected. More local buses should be pressed into service for ensuring connectivity with the PGI and the government hospitals situated in Sectors 32 and 16. The administration should make sure that buses continue to ply to and from the High Court, the Secretariat, the Panjab University campus and other government offices housed in Mohali and Panchkula.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Harvest rainwater

Before the onset of monsoon, adequate arrangements should be in place for the harvesting of rainwater. The door-to-door collection of garbage must not be affected due to rain as it would prompt the residents to dump garbage on the roadside instead, which could lead to the clogging of drains and compound the issue of water-logging. An area-wise survey of trees should be conducted to identify the old and imbalanced ones.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Construct small roadside drains

The city administration has buried RCC rainwater pipes on the sides of the main roads. Muddy rainwater seeps into the pipes through road gullies. The pipes get clogged up with dirt and trash over the passage of time. It results in waterlogging during the rainy season. The administration should remove pipes and construct small V-shaped open top RCC drains on the sides of the roads. Open drains can be cleaned any time.

Ravinder Varma

Get rid of rotaries

Roundabouts interrupt the flow of rainwater. There are no traffic circles in some countries. The removal of roundabouts can help ease the traffic, and enable the flow of rainwater. Roundabouts often just add to the commuters’ woes. Removing them would be a step in the right direction.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Down with the downpour

The unprecedented downpour in the tri-city has once again exposed the ill-preparedness of the administration. The water has swelled to the level of the first floor in certain parts of Dera Bassi and Kharar, completely submerging the cars parked in some colonies. Many vehicles were stuck on waterlogged roads. The system is poorly equipped to drain the water out of the flooded areas. It is unfortunate that we have no mechanism to alleviate the sufferings of the common man. The Chandigarh MC can send a team to Goa for studying waste management, but no one is interested in educating the team members on ways to improve the drainage system or to tackle waterlogging.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Drainage system needs overhaul

Private builders did not keep in the mind the importance of a proper drainage system while constructing societies are to blame for the monsoon woes. The poor drainage system has resulted in flooding in residential areas. Laxity on part of government officials is also to blame for issues such as waterlogging in the city roads. More gullies and gutters need to be set up. An upgraded drainage system is the need of the hour.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Ensure regular cleaning

It is not uncommon to spot blockages in the drainage systems in residential areas. Drains are often clogged up with garbage. An irregular cleaning of the drainage system causes inconvenience to residents when it rains heavily. The Municipal Corporation should not only install a proper drainage system, but also ensure that it is cleaned every month.

Vaishnavi, Chandigarh

Target 500 rainwater harvesting systems

The drainage system in Chandigarh is quite old. It is not equipped to withstand the effects of torrential rains at all. The Municipal Corporation should make rain harvesting pits to remove the impurities in the rainwater and install harvesting pipes, so that a substantial portion of rainwater is used to fill the underground water aquifers. This would help ensure that the city does not get inundated in case of heavy rain. Constructing about 500 rain harvesting systems would be enough to deal with the monsoon fury in the city.

Prem Garg

Take pre-emptive steps

Despite the tall claims of the Chandigarh administration, the city and its adjoining areas continue to be plagued by massive waterlogging, broken roads and massive traffic snarls during the monsoon season. It has been the same story year after year. The incompetent government machinery has once again failed to take pre-emptive measures. The administration should have started the cleaning and desilting of the drains in April. Preventive measures, if taken in time, can go a long way in alleviating the residents’ suffering.

Dinesh Kumar Verma, Panchkula

Check clogging of road gullies, drains

A common sight right after heavy rainfall is waterlogging. Roads are blocked, which leads to traffic jams. As a result, pedestrians often have to wade through flooded streets. There should be no compromise on the quality of pipelines or the sewage system. Those responsible for any defect in the system should be strictly dealt with. There must always be a concrete plan for the laying of underground pipes. Besides, we must not dump garbage on the road. The administration needs to be proactive on drainage of water.

Har Rehmat, Chandigarh

Repair damaged roads

Before the monsoon begins, the Municipal Corporation should identify the areas that are prone to waterlogging. Drains must be cleaned from time to time. Pot-holed roads must be repaired. Due to heavy rainfall, some roads can cave in, posing a threat to commuters’ safety. In such a case, the MC should be quick to shut the road to public.

MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon

Poor preparedness leads to rain woes

The local authorities can improve their preparedness for the monsoon by regularly cleaning road gullies and drains, desilting seasonal rivulets and ponds, installing pumps and sumps in low-lying areas, and conducting awareness campaigns. These measures will help prevent waterlogging and other monsoon-related hazards.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Take preventive measures in time

The deluge witnessed over the past week wreaked havoc in the tri-city, thanks to the heedlessness of the authorities. To avert a re-run of such grave conditions in future, the management should get the drains and pipes cleaned on a regular basis to prevent waterlogging amid heavy rainfall. Water harvesting should be a must across all government departments to ward off the threat of rain-related hazards.

Parisha Khatri

Rainwater harvesting holds the key

Incessant rain in the region has triggered waterlogging and landslides, resulting in loss of life and property. The authorities should introduce rainwater harvesting so that the water can be purified and stored. Besides, the authorities must keep the roads clean.

Arpita Anand

Formulate SOPs for cleaning of drains

Rainwater is a God-send and it must be saved. Recent rains have poured misery on the tri-city. The need of the hour is to make sure that a proper rainwater harvesting system is in place for all residential houses, school, colleges and commercial establishments. At the same time, the authorities concerned must formulate some SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to ensure the cleaning of drains and manholes.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Human activities to blame for rain fury

The incessant rains, floods and devastation could be an act of God, but to a great extent, it is the administration and the masses who are responsible for the rain-related hazards. Illegal and unchecked urbanisation in vulnerable catchment area is to blame.

SS Arora, Mohali

Check the spread of water-borne diseases

The tri-city does not seem ready to face the monsoon fury. Open drains, uncovered manholes, dug-up roads and gullies filled with mud have spell trouble for residents. Infections and rainy season go hand in hand. Providing clean drinking water will solve most of the problems related to water-borne diseases.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Restrict construction in flood-prone areas

There is a need to set up a committee comprising representatives from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. Installation of rainfall sensors, river level monitoring stations and weather prediction systems is a must. Plus, no construction activity should be carried out in flood-prone areas.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Need supervision of dam waters

The extreme rainfall and flooding situation this year – affecting these states — once again highlights the increasingly erratic nature of the monsoon amid changing weather patterns. Despite heavy rain warnings, why couldn’t the respective states coordinate to release dam waters downstream as a pre-emptive measure? We need more proactive and punctilious supervision of dam waters.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Ensure proper drainage of rainwater

Heavy rainfall in the tri-city has exposed the shortcomings of the Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali administrations in terms of their monsoon-preparedness. The administration should formulate strategies with the help of experts to tackle such monsoon-related hazards. There should be a proper disposal of rainwater. Roads should be designed in such a way that ensures a proper drainage of water.

Adish Sood

Ensure timely cleaning of drains, sewers

The incessant rain flooded roads in the tri-city, leaving many vehicles stranded. The clogging in storm water drainage inlets has further exacerbated the situation. The lack of cleaning of drainage inlets before the onset of the monsoon is to be blamed for rain-triggered issues such as waterlogging.

RPS Chopra, Chandigarh

Pay special attention to vulnerable spots

The recent downpour might be an anomaly, but it has brought to the fore the lack of preparations on part of the authorities. Chandigarh has one of the best drainage systems in the country, but there was waterlogging in some areas. The authorities must earmark the affected spots and resolve the issue.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Better coordination the way to go

Better coordination among the tri-city authorities of the tri-city can help the administration tackle such situations more effectively. The coordination committee should meet at frequent intervals and discuss ways to overcome the rain-related concerns. More drains and road gullies need to constructed to contain the effect of heavy rainfall. Garbage must not be dumped near drains and gutters.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Poor planning to blame

Every year as the monsoon season kicks off, the roads are left waterlogged, and the supply of power and water is affected. All of this can be put down to poor planning and indecisiveness on part of the authorities concerned.

SK Khosla

Make cement roads

This monsoon has come as a wake-up call for everyone. A timely inspection of the drainage system and cleaning ditches, manholes and chambers could go a long way in ensuring that rain does not throw life out of gear. The downpour has also left some roads in and around the city damaged. Reconstructing the roads using cement could help ensure that there is no re-run of the incident.

Saanvi Shriya, Chandigarh

Stop dumping garbage

The recent flooding in some local areas is not just a result of failure of the government, but it is also a setback for the residents who residents who dream of a clean and green city. It is unfortunate that some rivers are choked. Why do people dumb garbage in the water in the first place?

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Modernise, upgrade drainage system

The waterlogging on the roads and streets of Chandigarh during this year’s monsoon season has again left us aghast at the lack of preparedness on part of the administration. There is a need to upgrade and modernise the drainage system.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav

Mandate rainwater harvesting in societies

Waterlogging on roads and low-lying areas is a perennial problem in the tri-city. The most effective way to deal with rain-related hazards is to harvesting rainwater in every garden. This would help ensure that the roads are not inundated. Rainwater harvesting should be mandated for all housing societies and houses larger than one kanal.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd)

Upgrade road infra

Come monsoon and the roads in Chandigarh get flooded. This year, the situation was unprecedented. In Chandigarh, a north-south divide was also conspicuously demarcated between the poor drainage systems. The drainage mechanisms need to be upgraded and a proper blueprint must be prepared for a flood-like situation. A cyclic and timely upgradation of the road infrastructure is the need of the hour. Besides, shelters should be set up for those displaced due to the rain-triggered floods.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Authorities should analyse missteps

The authorities should have started preparations to deal with the monsoon season some months ago. There is a need to analyse what went wrong.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Rain sweeps away admn’s tall claims

It is a total failure on part of the administration. They were clearly not prepared for the rainy season. Even the drains are clogged up with garbage and dry leaves. This would not be the case if they had been cleaned properly. The administration should ensure the cleaning of gutters and drains.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

NDRF team should be at city’s disposal

At least one team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) should be dispatched to the tri-city when there is heavy rainfall. Councillers and engineers must be engaged in such situations.

Kirpal Singh

Effective planning need of the hour

Roads must be re-carpeted every year. The use of plastic should be banned, and the authorities must ensure compliance with the rule. The MC should not let garbage piles up along the road. The drains which have been damaged, or are leaking.must be repaired. Road gullies, manholes and sewage lines need to be cleaned from time to time. Overall, effective planning is need of the hour.

Charu Malhotra, Mohali