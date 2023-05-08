Open House: What steps should the Chandgiarh take to stop the smuggling of heritage items?

The UT Administration should prepare a comprehensive inventory of all heritage furniture in its possession. This will help it identify any missing pieces and trace these in case of theft. The authorities should have a strict protocol for handling the heritage furniture to prevent any theft or unauthorised removal, such as installing CCTV cameras and limiting access to the furniture to authorised personnel only. Finally, collaborating with law-enforcement agencies can result in stringent laws and penalties, deterring people from stealing and smuggling these heritage pieces.

Mohd Nasser Gorsi, Chandigarh

Security staff be sensitised

Heritage furniture is being smuggled by conduits for big gangs. Culprits be grilled to catch hold of their kingpins. Security staff employed at the departments be sensitised that no one removes furniture pieces. Repairs of furniture be only entrusted to designated contractors having good credentials.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Culprits must be punished

Prepare a list of heritage pieces and conduct annual audits. Culprits must be punished. For the safety of the heritage furniture, a high-level committee be constituted. It should pay regular visits to local areas where heritage pieces such as manhole covers and sewer shafts have been installed. Such places be put under CCTV surveillance.

Kirpal Singh

System needs an overhaul

If smuggling of heritage goods is continuing, then the system needs an overhaul. An exercise to identify heritage items should be carried out. Their regular maintenance be ensured. A team should be formed to ensure the safety of the heritage items.

Sapna Sharda, Chandigarh

Set up heritage furniture museum

Chandigarh has been planned on a geometric pattern and all roads run parallel and perpendicular to each other. Similarly, furniture frames have been designed on a square and rectangular pattern. It is of paramount importance that there should be a blanket ban on the export of heritage furniture. A heritage furniture museum be set up to protect the city’s legacy.

Col TBS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Keep record of pieces

Thieves continue to steal heritage furniture of the city and auction it in developed nations at exorbitant prices. The administration has failed to keep record of heritage pieces. No one has been held accountable for the missing furniture and its subsequent auction. The Administration must hand over charge of the heritage furniture to responsible storekeepers.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Punish officials in case of theft

The legacy furniture has been smuggled for many years and there is no end to it. Without insiders’ involvement, the pilferage of furniture pieces is not possible. No one has been booked for such thefts. The Audit Department should keep regular checks on the number of heritage items. Stores housing heritage furniture be kept under 24X7 surveillance. Officials concerned be harshly punished in case of theft.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Stringent action need of the hour

The Administration has not been taking stringent action against those responsible for the theft of heritage furniture. A sub-committee be formed to ensure the safety of the furniture. Record of all pieces be maintained during transport or storage.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Take necessary steps

There is no end to the pilferage of the invaluable heritage furniture of Chandigarh. The UT Administration should take necessary steps immediately to stop its smuggling. All heritage items should be put under tight security aided by CCTV surveillance.

Adish Sood

Multi-pronged approach needed

The Administration must collaborate with international agencies that are responsible for preventing the illegal trade of cultural artefacts. The public be sensitised to the importance of preserving heritage furniture. Prosecute culprits. The UT can take significant steps such as increasing security, strictly enforcing law and digitising heritage items.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Auction of articles abroad unfortunate

It is unfortunate that the auction of furniture once declared heritage is still being undertaken abroad. People should protect such heritage properties with patriotic zeal. The Administration should think reusing heritage properties.

Prof Kanchan Garg

Conduct weekly audits in city

The Administration needs to set up a dedicated department for preserving the heritage furniture. The departments having such furniture should submit a monthly report on their condition and maintenance. Offices and buildings having heritage furniture be put under CCTV surveillance. Heritage corners should be set up in office with restricted entry. The Administration should conduct weekly audits of the furniture items.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

All items be given codes

It is shocking that the city continues to lose its heritage items. Despite frantic efforts made by the UT, pilferage is still going on under the nose of the authorities, for which gross negligence on the part of officials concerned is to blame. All heritage items be given a code and an inventory maintained. No item be allowed to be taken out without the permission from the committee concerned, even for repairs.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Sell off items declared scrap

In the past few years, foreign auction houses have earned Rs 6.2 crore by selling heritage furniture items designed by the city’s creator Le Corbusier and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret. The furniture designed by Le Corbusier and his team was replaced with new one in the late eighties, after which the Administration put the heritage pieces in backyards or stores. The items, except those carrying high heritage value, which have been declared scrap because of being unusable, should be auctioned, but in a professional way. The amount thus earned should go to the government treasury only.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Preserve originals, not replicas

The loss of Chandigarh’s valuable heritage at international auctions has been given an unnecessary hype. Instead of complicating the issue, a new perspective needs to be looked upon. The administration should preserve the original artefacts, not replicas that are present in bulk. Also, the furniture used by Le Corbusier and his foreign teammates should be considered heritage. These furniture items are considered of immense value abroad, so the UT should capitalise on it by starting the sale of the replicas itself. This will help generate more funds that can be used to preserve the city heritage.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Panel needs to take stringent steps

Theft and smuggling of the city’s heritage furniture is a cause for concern. Responsibility lies with the departments having such invaluable furniture as well as the Heritage Committee of Chandigarh. The committee must have record of all such items. If the departments are unable to ensure the safety and security of these items, then the committee must take control of the pieces. These items should be displayed in a museum or any other place decided by the committee to ensure their safety as well maintenance.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Hold officials accountable

How are these heritage items smuggled? It is a big question, as these pieces are not something that can be kept in a bag. It seems no checks on heritage items are done at ports or airports. Store in-charge and other officials should be made accountable for any pilferage of these invaluable items.

Savita Kuthiala

Hold regular stock audits

It’s highly deplorable that some unscrupulous and anti-national elements are smuggling the heritage artefacts of the city for monetary gains. The pilferage is not possible without the connivance of staff. To prevent such thefts, regular stock audits of heritage furniture and other things kept in various departments be conducted and a computerised inventory with all details made. Besides, periodical physical checks and verifications of the heritage items be held. These items should be marked “Legacy” for identification by security. Legal action must also be taken against individuals or agencies involved in the smuggling and pilferage of the items.

SS Arora, Mohali

Keep tabs on officials

Heritage items being smuggled and auctioned in foreign countries indicates a weak resistance by the Centre. The government should keep tabs on its officials. A museum should be set up and all these heritage items displayed there. This will protect the legacy of Le Corbusier and also earn revenue for the Administration.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Preserve artefacts at any cost

Heritage art, artefacts and furniture should be preserved at any cost for the benefit of future generations. It is very sad to see the heritage items being smuggled and auctioned abroad. The smuggling of these items cannot take place without the connivance of staff. The Administration should set up an investigating team to unearth the truth. There should be a gallery or a museum where these invaluable items can be preserved. The Administration has to coordinate with other states and countries to bust the network of smugglers who are pilfering our heritage.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Sensitise staff to heritage goods

The authorities must make an inventory of the heritage items lying in offices and hold periodical checks. Staff must be sensitised to the heritage status of these items. The port as well as airport authorities must be alerted to stop the smuggling of these items. The culprits should be identified and arrested.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Keep details of all articles

As this furniture is unique, the government should have all details about each article. This will go a long way in curbing the pilferage of the heritage furniture. The government should also keep a close watch on all markets where this furniture is sold. There should be weekly inspections of the articles.

Akshita Sood, Chandigarh

Assign pieces unique number

To stop the sale and smuggling of the precious furniture, the Chandigarh Administration should make an inventory with details such as numbers and location. Each article can be assigned a unique number. An online portal can be created for the articles.

Parul Kalsy, Mohali

Use Radio-frequency identification tags

Heritage items need to be protected. This is the legacy acquired by us to be preserved and handed over to the coming generations. These objects are the proof of hard work, dedication and creative instinct of Le Corbusier and people associated with him during the development of the city. Index all items lying in various departments of the city. Use Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags to keep tabs on their movement. People should be made aware of the heritage value of these articles. Have a dedicated phone number where residents can share information about antique pieces of the city.

Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chandigarh

promote heritage culture in city

Unfortunately, heritage property is being sold for a song to foreigners. Even the Union Government is not in a position to maintain our heritage buildings such as Red Fort, which has been handed over to private organisations for its maintenance. In the absence of proper security, the heritage movable property is unprotected against thefts. In view of unique heritage distinction of Chandigarh, the Administration must protect our monuments, moveable or immovable property in an effective way.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Poor security also to blame

The main reason for continuing pilferage of heritage articles lying across the city is poor security. The government should set up a museum for the heritage articles. Timely inspections and audits should be carried out to keep a track of the heritage goods. Proper care of the articles is needed to save our heritage.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

Hold talks with other countries

The government must hold talks with other countries to ensure that all legacy furniture is returned and auctions of such articles without permission banned. It must also focus on the preservation of heritage items in government museums. A Heritage Week must be observed to spread awareness on the importance of the city’s heritage. People should not be allowed to damage this legacy furniture of the City Beautiful.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Bring back articles sold illegally

Each furniture article should be given a number and a proper record maintained. Articles must be auctioned by the government under a legal notice, instead of individuals. Illegally sold articles should be brought back. It is rightly quoted, “Heritage is a gift from our ancestors. Respect it, preserve it”.

Manseerat Kaur, Chandigarh

Preserve heritage items at all costs

Chandigarh is a unique city and its furniture is a legacy. It must be preserved at all costs. All pieces of heritage furniture must be collected from departments and kept in a museum. The building should be properly guarded. An inventory of these items should be maintained. Responsible officials should be deputed by the Administration for its maintenance and safety.

Sqn Ldr MS Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Send lists to Guv, PM’s Office

All educational institutions, the university, hostels, offices were provided with fully furnished places when Chandigarh was developed. Gradually, some pieces of heritage value have disappeared. The government should collect the remaining items and keep these in one place such as a museum. A list of these articles should be prepared and copies sent to the Governor and the PMO. These items should be digitised to maintain record.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

