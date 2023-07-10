 Open House: What steps should the PGI authorities take to end parking woes on the campus? : The Tribune India

  • Open House: What steps should the PGI authorities take to end parking woes on the campus?

Open House: What steps should the PGI authorities take to end parking woes on the campus?

Go vertical, introduce evening OPDs, free e-carts

Open House: What steps should the PGI authorities take to end parking woes on the campus?

Vehicles parked on the road near Kairon Block at the PGI, Chandigarh. - File photo



A better solution of having more underground parking lots is not possible in the near future as it is time consuming. An immediate answer to the parking woes at the PGI is to allow parking of vehicles at distant places on the roads leading towards hostels of doctors. E-rickshaws be made available to bring them from there to the department building concerned free of cost. Valet parking may also be provided to the visitors at a little higher charges.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Build more parking lots on campus

Building new parking lots or expanding existing ones could help accommodate more vehicles. Providing incentives to people going for carpool or public transportation, such as discounted parking or free bus passes can encourage the alternative modes of commuting.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

Start buses dedicated to staff, patients

A new concept of PGI bus can be introduced for staff members as well as for patients. This would reduce the traffic problem also. Parking would become much easier with this step. One of the buses can carry staff members from different areas and another patients.

Medha Gupta, Chandigarh

Build multilevel parking lots

There is a need to build a multilevel parking for thousands of vehicles entering the institute daily. The PGI is not the only institution facing parking woes. The situation is similar at the GMCH-32, the GMSH-16, the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Secretariat.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Need for master plan on parking

The UT Administration must wake up from its slumber and chalk out a master plan to redress the issue of parking. Some suitable areas towards Nayagaon should be earmarked as paid parking sites. E-rickshaw or golf could shuttle between such sites and the PGI premises. Private vehicles and ambulances can be allowed to take patients to the Emergency.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Optimise traffic flow on premises

The PGI authorities could consider implementing a parking management system to optimise traffic flow, provide dedicated spots for hospital employees, delivery vehicles, and people with disabilities and prevent unauthorised access to the premises.

Amanjot Kaur, Mohali

Multilevel parking only solution

Multilevel parking is the only solution to the parking woes of the visitors to the PGI. Moreover, stretchers, wheelchairs and attendants should be made available at the parking to take patients to the departments concerned.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Online check-up can reduce footfall

The PGI can decrease the number of patients visiting the campus with online examination. An appointment could be fixed for physical presence of a patient if doctors finds it necessary.

Vaishnavi, Chandigarh

Blame it on poor public transport

Since public transport service is not available inside the hospital, one is compelled to travel by own vehicle. The UT Administration has monopolised bus service. Private bus transport should be started in the city.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

PGI staff should commute on buses

Considering a staff strength of 10,000 for a single shift, the authorities should make it mandatory for the employees not to use private vehicles and come for duty by PGI buses. It will not only be economical for employees, but would also reduce pollution and increase punctuality. More routes of public transport should be started from Panchkula and Mohali cities to the PGI. Battery operated rickshaw/autos may be allowed for going from one block to another.

Kirpal Singh

Introduce e-carts on hospital campus

The need of the hour is to go in for multilevel parking on the PGI campus. Use of small electric carts from one point to another may also be considered to reduce traffic and parking problems.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Need for rapid mass transportation

Parking has become a big problem at the PGI over a period of time and is turning worse with each passing day. The authorities must create additional multilevel parking facilities on the hospital complex. Rapid mass transportation system like metro or monorails for commute within tricity and the suburbs can reduce the use of private vehicles.

SS Arora, Mohali

Use vacant areas to set up paid facilities

The hospital has sufficient vacant area, which can be used for parking of vehicles. With 10,000 vehicles already reaching the PGI every day, the situation is going to turn worse in future. The authorities should plan in advance and create space for at least 15,000 vehicles, more than what is required today.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Staggered OPD timings can help

It is true that there seems to be no end to parking woes on the PGI campus. Haphazard parking makes the matter worse. Patients and attendants are fed up with the situation. Apart from starting multilevel parking and improving public transport, the authorities can stagger OPD timings. Also parking charges should be increased to discourage use of private vehicles.

Vidya Sagar Garg, Panchkula

Ensure no misuse of facilities

Unnecessary parking of vehicles in the facilities create a chaotic situation. Security personnel should keep a check and ensure there is no useless parking.

Arpita Anand, Chandigarh

Start temporary parking facilities

Sometimes, one has to park the vehicle at the Sector 11 market and walk the way to the campus. The parking lot behind the Oral Health Sciences Centre is unorganised. The PGI administration must create temporary parking spaces. The vacant area opposite the nursing institute can be used for the purpose.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Introduce valet parking

Valet parking can help make optimum utilisation of the parking space available at the PGI. Bus service between the prestigious hospital and various important terminals should be increased. Specialists from the institute should attend patients at the city's other hospitals like Sector 22, 45, etc, on certain days to reduce rush at the PGI.

Sarbjit Singh Banga, Chandigarh

Use open space for parking of vehicles

There is a need to create multilevel parking facilities near cardiology, paediatrics and eye department besides the new OPD and Trauma Centre. Open spaces cane be used for parking purposes till multilevel units come up.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Start evening OPDs, stagger rush

Not only patients from the tricity but far-flung of the nearby states visit the PGI for treatment. No wonder, parking is a big issue at the hospital. New parking spaces could be created and bus shuttle service from various sectors, bus stands and railway stations in the tricity should be started. Evening OPDs can be introduced to divide the rush of patients.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Join hands with PEC, govt schools

The PGI authorities should join hands with PEC and nearby government schools for accommodating vehicles. RWAs of Sector 11, 12 and 14 can be prevailed on to allow parking in their sectors. The PGI administration can rent electric vehicles from the Chandigarh transport department to ferry patients and attendants to the individual departments from the parking lots.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Open more satellite centres

Finding a place to park a vehicle is a herculean task at the PGI. You can't increase the space but certainly reduce the number of vehicles on the campus. Increase parking fee to such a level that people prefer using cab or public transport to reach the hospital. Stagger and increase the OPD timings of different departments. More PGI satellite centres may be opened in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to reduce the footfall. Faculty and staff residing outside the campus should be picked up and dropped off by dedicated transport.

Sqn Ldr Manjit Singh Johar (retd), Chandigarh

Improve public transport service

Revving up the public transport service can end parking pangs at the PGI. Shuttle buses should be accessible to one and all on the campus.

Vivaan Gupta, Panchkula

Time wasted in finding parking space

Patients and their attendants waste their precious time in finding a proper parking place. They have to park their vehicles far away from the department they have to visit. The hospital needs a number of multilevel parking facilities on its premises. Free e-carts or e-rickshaws should be made available at all entry points and used to ferry patients and their attendants to the desired wards. This will decrease the number of vehicles plying on the PGI campus. Hospital staff should be prohibited from bringing their personal cars to the hospital.

Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh

Make Pick up-&-drop off facility available

The parking woes of the PGI can be ended by increasing the number of makeshift parking spaces, especially in nearby open grounds. Local shuttle service to and fro the hospital should be started for tricity residents. A special pick up-and-drop off facility should be made. Adequate parking area for each department should be created.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Develop parking lots in vacant spaces

The administration should take vacant places near the PGI on rent and develop those places as parking facilities. Such spaces are easily available both in Panjab University and Botanical Garden. From there, free e-rickshaw service to the PGI should be provided.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

QUESTION

Heavy rainfall in the tricity has exposed the shortcomings of the Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali administrations in terms of their monsoon-preparedness. Despite their tall claims, the situation remains unchanged whenever there is an incessant rain. What measures should the authorities take to tackle such situations during monsoon?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to [email protected]

