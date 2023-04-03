Open house: What steps should Chandigarh Police Dept take to revamp the beat box system?

Improve bond between cops, residents

There is an urgent need to improve the interaction between the police and city residents. The police must use drones and CCTV cameras to keep watch on key areas. The practice of meeting with people of area should be revived. Cops should listen to the problems of people of area once in a week.

Sonu Verma, Chandigarh

Deploy more staff at sector beats

There is a significant population of senior citizens in the city. To ensure their safety, the police authorities should resume monthly meetings with elderly. There should be a minimum two cops (male and female) at the beat boxes. The police authorities should have one round at least of the whole of the sector during the night. Care should be taken to take up the timely repair of street lights as well.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Markets should have separate beats

One beat constable per sector is not adequate. He is all the time busy in passport and licence verification etc. There should be a constable for every 200 houses. He must monitor vendors, use of loud speakers by residents, vendors and help elderly. He should also check public feeding of dogs which is becoming a social nuisance. Markets should have a separate beat constable who is responsible for reporting and eviction of unauthorised vendors.

Col PS Gill (retd)

Will help senior citizens

The police beat system in Chandigarh has always instilled security confidence in the minds of city residents. The system must be further enlarged for better and timely approach during eventualities. The police beat personnel must also be provided with latest vehicles and weapons to safeguard the residents effectively. The help to senior citizens, old age residents staying alone and children may further improve the police beat system. People friendly, ever smiling and young policemen and women in beat system can make the system laudable. Mohali and Panchkula administration can also implement the system.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Install CCTV cameras in key city areas

The need of the hour is to go for complete CCTV surveillance for the entire city to augment the beat system. Apart from acting as a deterrent against criminals, camera surveillance would ensure targeted utilisation of police personnel. Cops in civvies may also be employed at vulnerable places with digital cameras fixed on their body to monitor crime.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Police staff must be trained properly

Strengthening the police beat system is the need of the hour. Cops manning the beat must be adequately trained and mentally conditioned to tackle all kind of situations. They may have to face emergency situations like accidents, thefts and snatchings, road rage, eve teasing, street brawls etc. They must be equipped with the latest gadgets. To keep them motivated at all times, their swift actions and problem solving abilities must be duly recognised and rewarded from time to time. Besides, the location at which beat boxes should be deployed is also very important keeping in view the vulnerable areas like malls, pubs, discotheques, liquor vends, bus stands, railway stations etc. The right people for the right job with adequate support from administration can reduce the crime rate in the city.

Yash Khetarpal, Panchkula

Retd cops, Army men can be recruited

Security should be beefed up in the city in lieu of a surge in crime in the recent past. More cops should be recruited. Cops should be instructed to be in the field rather than sitting idle at the police station. Retired cops, Army men, sportsmen, bouncers can be recruited. Voluntary services can be taken from those who want to render services for the safety of the residents.

Abhilasha Gupta

Display phone numbers of cops

The police beat system is a very powerful tool to ensure the safety of law abiding citizens in society. Names of beat officers with phone number should be displayed near schools, markets, parks and at religious places in Hindi and English. Regular meetings with residents in coordination with the RWAs and market associations should be organised. This will instil a sense of confidence among people.

Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh

Don’t blame cops for everything

The beat system has to be well defined and coordinated. It must be rehearsed regularly. In short, the ethos of the police force has to undergo a transformation from fear and exploitation to respect and service. At the same time, it is not correct to blame the police for everything. The society also has a responsibility to check the crimes. It is we who do the wrong, and then blame the police or the authorities? It is high time self-accountability is realised by citizens. The day UT police and the citizens join hands, with mutual trust and respect, the face of the city, as also the police, will change for good.

Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

Equip each box with latest gadgets

The beat box system needs to be strengthened by the UT police keeping in view the recent surge in crime rate in the city. The police have got no option but to go in for this old system for the safety of residents. To make them more effective, concerned authorities should provide each box with latest communication gadgets along with motorbike or a car to catch hold of culprits immediately. The staff posted on beat boxes should be trained to adopt a soft and cooperative behaviour with the complainants. The performance of each beat box should be tracked by the higher authorities and any ill-practice being followed by any official should be plugged immediately.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Officers should be given more powers

The Police Department should increase the number of beat boxes along with additional staff in every sector to better address people’s concerns. Beat officers should be allowed to raid any area and they should be free to contact any person regarding the nuisance in their areas. Last but not the least, the beat officials must verify the list of owners and tenants living in their areas. For this the data can be taken from the population as well as from the educational survey.

Savita Kuthiala

Deploy staff to visit senior citizens

Shortage of police personnel ails the beat system in Chandigarh. Ideally, one cop should be available at the beat boxes 24x7. It is important that the administration should deploy their staff to visit senior citizens regularly and find out their well-being. Once the beat boxes are manned regularly, the residents/outsiders would feel safe and the criminal activities will be minimised. Even the RWAs are holding the meetings with UT police officers to start the beat system.

MR Bhateja, Nayagaon

Increase No. of teams

System of the beat system is a good move but lately, it has lost its initiative. It requires some boost in its activities. Earlier, the beat party was interacting with residents such as elderly living alone and letting them feel safe, meeting resident associations periodically. These activities must be restored which have been missing for some time. Vacancies in the department should be filled on priority.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma

System to Help contain crime in city beautiful

The beat system in Chandigarh had always been the strength of law and order. The beat police personnel use to keep an eye on anti-social elements and use to resolve complaints on daily basis. The Police Department should re-introduce the beat system with the deployment of three, four cops in the sectors. It will help residents to get their complaints resolved within their area. The police will also remain in touch with the residents and will help them in the need of the hour.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Ensure entries in e-beat software

The Police Department must develop a software for personnel verification as new technologies help in containing criminal activities. The police beat system must be strengthened to address complaints of residents. Adequate presence of cops is essential for vulnerable section and patrolling staff must be enhanced. In order to make residents feel safe and secure, PCR personnel should keep a check in the area.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Biometric attendance should be introduced

Certainly, the police beat system of Chandigarh needs an urgent revamp. The police patrolling in particular areas should be increased. A biometric system of attendance for policemen should be introduced in these police beat boxes. Patrolling can also be strengthened, through the use of hi-tech and advanced technologies, including high-definition security cameras and more advanced police vehicles. An area-wise list should be maintained, so as to show the areas more prone, and patrolling should be strengthened in these areas.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh