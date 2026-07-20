Open House: Zigzag barricades for police nakas in Tricity necessary security or traffic nightmare?

Need for smart police deployment

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Zigzag barricades serve an important security purpose by slowing vehicles and enabling effective checking. However, their indiscriminate use on Chandigarh’s busy roads often creates unnecessary congestion, increases fuel consumption, delays emergency vehicles and raises the risk of collisions, especially during peak hours. Smart policing should focus on targeted enforcement instead of routine obstruction, making the Tricity both safer and more commuter-friendly.

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Prof (Dr) Parvinder Singh, Chandigarh

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Go for intel-based random checks

Zigzag barricades help cops stop and check suspicious vehicles, which is essential for public safety. However, these permanent nakas create troubles for commuters on busy roads during rush hours. The police should go for intelligence-based random checks. Even if barricades are to be set up permanently, separate lanes should be provided for ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency vehicles.

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Vineet Gandhi, Chandigarh

Nakas useless as cops busy with themselves

The barricades were put up after assailants committed murders at their will and escaped out of the city. Instead of improving Intelligence and ensuring CCTV surveillance across the city, the police started installing barricades on roads. Ironically, the move only troubled commuters, as the police personnel are often seen sitting alongside the barricades instead of keeping a watch on vehicles crossing the set-up.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Barricades more of a traffic hazard

Recent zigzag barricades fixed by cops at vulnerable points across the Tricity is causing more traffic hazards than security to the public at large. These barricades have been a cause of traffic congestion. In addition, slowed traffic create more air and noise pollution. The police should use CCTVs and drones to keep surveillance at vulnerable entry points.

Col TBS Bedi, Mohali

Sheer wastage of taxpayers’ money

The Chandigarh Police should remove barricades from all roads except VIP areas. These disrupt the free flow of traffic and add to pollution and accidents. Cops deployed at the nakas are often engrossed in gossip without keeping an eye on suspicious vehicles. It is a sheer wastage of taxpayers’ money by paying salaries to cops who do nothing.

KC Rana, Chandigarh

Nakas fail to check crime in Tricity

There has been an unabated spurt in crimes in the Tricity, including broad-daylight murders, molestations, thefts, carjackings and snatchings. Nakas have proved to be of little help in checking crime. The Police Department remains understaffed, underfunded and unequipped. Cops mostly remain busy with duties at political rallies, demonstrations and personal security of the VIPs and VVIPs.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Nakas becoming a traffic nightmare

There is no doubt that we have had fake currency, drug and weapon catches at nakas. Zigzag barricades are a necessary security feature, but the way these are deployed makes them a traffic nightmare. Barricading should be done following intelligence alerts and in the night.

Kirpal Singh, Chandigarh

Security must be smart, not symbolic

We often see police personnel sitting on the roadside, busy on mobile phones and seldom checking vehicles. If there is no vigilant checking, what is the purpose of these unwarranted barricades? Security must be smart, not symbolic. Use technology, CCTVs, random checking and manpower that actually works.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

Static nakas cause inconvenience

Static police nakas across the Tricity have become a classic case of a “security measure” that creates more inconvenience than results. Forcing traffic into narrow zigzag bottlenecks, especially during peak hours and the monsoon, aggravates congestion and wastes the time of office-goers, students, patients and travellers rushing to catch trains or flights. If static nakas cannot stop fleeing criminals, their purpose is questionable.

Gurpreet S Malhotra, Kansal

Checkpoints a serious safety hazard

Zigzag barricades at police nakas may enhance security, but these often become a serious safety hazard on busy Tricity roads. Fast-moving vehicles are forced to brake or swerve suddenly, increasing the risk of collisions and skidding, especially during poor visibility or adverse weather. Security is essential, but it should not come at the cost of road safety and efficient traffic movement.

Jeevan Jyoti, Mohali

Nakas deterrent for troublemakers

While measures like nakas cause minor, temporary inconvenience, they yield major rewards by creating a strong psychological deterrent for troublemakers, who fear that they will be caught almost immediately. The Chandigarh PCR has proven this effectiveness by dramatically improving efficiency, slashing its average response time to just 5.6 minutes.

Narinder Banwait

Better to use cops for probing crimes

Modern surveillance cameras and mobile checking teams can provide better security without inconveniencing thousands of commuters every day. The police also have limited manpower, which should be used more effectively to investigate thefts, snatching, cybercrime and other offences that directly affect public safety.

Harinder Singh Bhalla, Chandigarh

Necessary for effective policing

Zigzag barricades though cause little inconvenience but are necessary to enable the police to function effectively and prevent any untoward incident. These barricades help the police check vehicles and their passengers in a better way.

Dr Neha Saini, Chandigarh

Keep barricades away from crossings

Barricades are necessary from security point of view but have become a big obstacle to free flow of traffic. These installations cause traffic jams, particularly when set up near road crossings or junctions. This not only hinders free flow of traffic but also irritates the drivers thereby leading to quarrels. Police must ensure that barricades are placed away from crossings.

BS Cheema, Mohali

Police in Tricity need better coordination

The Tricity should adopt smart traffic management by installing high-definition CCTV cameras with automatic number plate recognition, strengthening integrated control rooms, deploying mobile patrols and conducting random vehicle checks instead of relying on permanent barricades. Better coordination among the police forces of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula can ensure swift action against offenders without disrupting traffic.

Vijay Katyal, Panchkula

Only causing traffic bottlenecks

Police barricades are proving to be a traffic hindrance. Some are placed near traffic lights (the road separating Sectors 18 and 19) and cause jams. I have rarely seen cops checking vehicles. They are mostly standing under trees to protect themselves from scorching heat or rain. So many nakas could not check and stop a Mercedes without number plates from injuring two people in Sector 26. The daylight murder at a chemist shop in Sector 11 took place with a naka nearby.

Dr HS Dhanoa, Chandigarh

Nakas prevent safe passage to criminals

There is no doubt that zigzag barricades are quite irritating for commuters. However, these are necessary in view of the current law and order situation in the region. Such measures may not completely end crime but certainly help curb the free movement of anti-social elements. These barricades also slow down vehicles being driven rashly, thereby reducing accidents too.

Anil Sharma, Chandigarh

Zigzag barricading a traffic nightmare

Zigzag barricades installed at police nakas on busy Tricity roads are only a traffic nightmare. They result in traffic chaos. There is a need for using the modern technology instead of relying on such nakas.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Silent sentinels protecting lives

Police barricades are not merely iron barriers; they are silent sentinels protecting innocent lives. Yet, a security measure that creates endless traffic jams, delays ambulances, wastes fuel and subjects thousands of law-abiding commuters to daily hardship also warrants a serious review..

Ravinder Nath

Continue nakas only if yielding results

If these nakas are consistently yielding significant breakthroughs such as nabbing criminals, anti-social elements and seizing drugs, they should continue. Otherwise, police should remove them from the busiest and most congested roads. With CCTV cameras now widely installed across the Tricity, the focus must shift to smarter, technology-driven policing.

Col Balbir Singh Mathauda (retd), Chd

Nakas should not be permanent feature

While police checks are important for maintaining law and order and intercepting criminals, the present arrangement leads to traffic bottlenecks, delays, and frustration for thousands of daily commuters. Police nakas should be set up strategically based on specific security inputs rather than becoming a permanent feature on major roads.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Balance security, commuter convenience

These barricades make vehicles slow down before reaching the checkpoint. This helps cops check vehicles, catch lawbreakers and keep the public safe. They are especially useful during festivals, important events and security alerts. Otherwise, these barricades create problems for commuters. A good balance between security and smooth traffic movement is the need of the hour.

Dr Kumud Sachdeva, Dera Bassi

Review barricading same spots every day

Chandigarh boasts of disciplined traffic management and effective policing. However, the routine practice of placing police checkpoints at almost similar locations every day calls for a rethink to maximise both public convenience and law enforcement efficiency.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chandigarh

Use rumble strips in case of need

Barricades abandoned on the roadside are a safety hazard at night. The police should go for rumble strips or speed breakers to slow down traffic in case of security alert.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Cops at nakas must keep eye on vehicles

Placing zigzag barricades on roads can help curb speeding and prevent criminals and gangsters from escaping after committing a crime. Nevertheless, it is of utmost importance that cops keep an eye on each vehicle crossing the nakas so as to check the transportation of drugs, arms and illegal liquor and apprehending miscreants.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Lax policemen at nakas a concern

Police personnel are often seen using mobile phones or sitting idle instead of conducting effective checks at nakas. Vehicles without registration plates or with concealed numbers often pass unchecked, while two-wheelers making illegal U-turns after spotting a naka are rarely intercepted.

NK Jhingan, Chandigarh

Act as chokepoints, help curb crime

Staggered nakas act as crucial chokepoints to intercept stolen vehicles, prevent smuggling and catch suspects attempting to flee after a crime. For thousands of daily commuters driving on critical thoroughfares like Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg or Airport Road, these barricades are a major nuisance.

Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar

Cops should stop harassing people

Police barricading in Chandigarh and Mohali is nothing new. This is frequently done to falsely show to the government and innocent public that they are fully prepared and taking all possible steps to contain crime. These barricades create traffic jam while cops keep sitting comfortably on chairs and not taking any action. When police close the nakas, barricades are either left on the spot or shifted to footpath, troubling commuters and walkers.

Kuldip Singh Chhuhan, Mohali

Set up nakas only at sensitive spots

A better approach would be to use barricades only at sensitive spots and at specific times, with clear lanes and warnings, so that security is not compromised and traffic keeps moving smoothly.

Dr Shruti K Chawla, Chandigarh

Prioritise security over checking

Checking remains one of the most effective methods of ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order. However, the primary objective of these nakas should be security rather than merely checking vehicle documents.

Avinash Goyal

QUESTION for next week

Protests are paralysing Tricity traffic. How should the authorities balance the right to protest with the citizens’ right to smooth commute?

Suggestions, not exceeding 150 words (with mug shots), can be sent to openhouse@tribunemail.com by Thursday (July 23).