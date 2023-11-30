Open manholes on Baltana-Panchkula road a threat to commuters' lives

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, November 29

Commuters using the Baltana-Panchkula road are facing a grave threat due to several open manholes on a badly-lit stretch of the road. The sewage work on this stretch of road has been left midway for the past one week.

a manhole lies uncovered on the Baltana -Panchkula road in Zirakpur on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

More than five manholes in the middle of the one-kilometre stretch of the road near the gurdwara are without lids. No caution signs have been put up at the sites. The loose earth, gravel and debris pose an additional risk to the lives of the commuters on this narrow stretch. “The repair work on the manholes leading to underground sewage piplelines, which were damaged, was going on here. However, the repair work stopped midway around a week ago,” local resident BK Vashisht said.

Two newly installed lids have already been damaged while the rest of the manholes remain uncovered. With scores of school buses, autorickshaws and two-wheelers plying on this road, concerned residents are finding new ways to put up caution signs here. However, the officials of the Municipal Council are unmoved.

“Someone had put up a branch of a tree in the pit to caution people during late evening hours. A little ahead, a concerned shopkeeper alongside the road has barricaded the pit with discarded doors and windows. The contractor should be blacklisted and his payment stopped,” a shopkeeper near the gurdwara said.

