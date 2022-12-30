Open power substations in Morni area, says Kataria

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 29

Former Union Minister of State and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria today issued directions for opening of substations for better supply of electricity to the people living in the Morni area.

Presiding over the third meeting of the District Electricity Committee, Kataria said the main objective of the panel was to develop the basic infrastructure of power supply as well as to review the redressal mechanism of public complaints.

He directed the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to ensure better power supply to the people in the district. The MP appealed to UHBVN officials to maintain power supply in the rural areas also so that villagers do not face any problem.

Sudhakar Tiwari, Superintendent Engineer, UHBVN Operation Circle, assured that a proposal would be passed and a substation in the Morni area would be started soon.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and UHBVN Executive Engineer Bhupender Pal Singh were among those present in the meeting.