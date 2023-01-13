 Opener Ramaswamy smashes ton, puts Vidarbha in a strong position : The Tribune India

Ranji trophy

Opener Ramaswamy smashes ton, puts Vidarbha in a strong position

Opener Ramaswamy smashes ton, puts Vidarbha in a strong position

A batter plays a shot during a match at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

After two days of frost, bright sun allowed the third day’s play of the Ranji Trophy between Chandigarh and Vidarbha at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here today.

Vidarbha opener SR Ramaswamy (133) stole the limelight by scoring a perfect ton. The visitors, who played only four overs in the last two days, posted 307/6 before declaring their innings. With a 291-run lead, Vidarbha is now in a strong position and a lot will depend on their bowling attack during tomorrow’s play.

Meanwhile, resuming from 9 for no loss, batters from the visiting side troubled Chandigarh bowlers on several occasions. The opening pair of Ramaswamy and FY Fazal raised a 69-run partnership. The duo was looking good to sustain Chandigarh’s attack, but Hartejassvi accounted for skipper Fazal (25) to have his first wicket of the match. Later, Ramaswamy was joined by Atharva Taide and the duo raised a 160-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo faced 247 balls to score the highest partnership, so far, of the match.

Ramaswamy scored 133 off 172 balls, with 15 boundaries and three sixes, before falling prey to Bhagmender Lather. Taide also followed the suit as pacer Sandeep Sharma claimed his wicket for 76 off 150 balls, with seven boundaries and one six, on the team’s total of 255/3. Bhute then scored a quick-fire 46 off 30 balls, with two boundaries and three sixes. He raised a 25-run partnership with Ganesh Satish (10) before becoming Hartejassvi’s second victim of the day. With Bhute’s dismissal, the visitors declared their inning at 307/6 after playing 73.2 overs.

Hartejassvi (2/40), Sandeep Sharma (2/59) and Bhagmender (2/88) shared two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, Chandigarh boys were 16/1 at the draw of stumps. Bhute accounted for Mohammed Arslan Khan (5), while Arjit Singh (5) and Gaurav Gambhir (0) remained unbeaten.

J&K bowlers restrict Punjab to 268 runs

A fine performance by Jammu & Kashmir bowlers restricted hosts Punjab to 268 runs at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. Chasing 218 runs, the hosts were bundled out for 268 runs. Rohit Sharma (3/63) and Umar Nazir (3/73) remained the main wicket takers for the visitors. Abid Mustaq (2/49), Taizeem Younis Tak (1/20) and Auqib Nabi (1/50) also claimed wickets. Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh (69 off 104 balls, with nine boundaries) remained the top scorer for the side. Later, Gurnoor Brar (64 off 60 balls, with five boundaries and three six) saved the side to surpass the visitors’ total. Mandeep and Gurnoor raised a 100-run partnership for the 8th wicket. Abhishek Sharma (32) and Prabhsimran Singh (20) also contributed to the team’s total. In their second innings, Jammu & Kashmir lads were 18/1 at the draw of stumps to trail by 38 runs. Earlier in their first innings, Jammu & Kashmir lads, after resuming from their overnight first innings total of 176/6, posted 212 runs. Abdul Samad and Fazil Rashid scored 46 runs each to remain the most successful contributors for the side. Baltej Singh claimed a five-wicket haul for 47 runs, while Siddharth Kaul (4/82) remained the second best performer for the bowling side. Mayank Markande also accounted for one wicket.

#Cricket #ranji trophy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

2
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Entertainment

Singer Ranjit Bawa's PA Deputy Vohra dies in road accident in Jalandhar

4
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

5
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

8
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

9
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

10
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

Don't Miss

View All
No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Sikh woman killed by speeding Audi in London; reckless driver was driving 3 times the speed limit to ‘impress his cousins’
Diaspora

In Sikh woman's death case, reckless Audi driver in London was driving thrice the speed limit to 'impress his cousins'

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office
Nation

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office

Top News

Congress government restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...

Kanjhawala case: MHA asks Delhi police to slap murder charges based on evidence

11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car

Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...

ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days

ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...

Air India urination case: In a surprise u-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call

Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call

The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...


Cities

View All

Tramadol racket: Chemists under police radar in Amritsar

Tramadol racket: Chemists under police radar in Amritsar

Patients suffer as ambulance staff join strike near Ludhiana

Teachers to suspend evaluation work

Amritsar: Boom barriers at BRTS flyover on Batala road soon

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Horse show a major attraction at Maghi Mela in Muktsar

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

BJP’s Anup Gupta vs AAP’s Jasbir Singh Laddi for Chandigarh Mayor

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: Wary parties scramble to keep flock together

2 gangsters fire at cops near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, nabbed

BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Manish Sisodia

BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Manish Sisodia

SpiceJet bomb hoax: British Airways trainee made call to delay departure of 'girlfriends' of his friends

11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car

L-G barring teachers from travelling to Finland for training, claims Sisodia

3 kill Delhi woman, bury body in graveyard, held

Ambulance drivers demand regularisation, threaten stir

Ambulance drivers demand regularisation, threaten stir

Jalandhar: 13 years after riots over Vienna attack, 7 jailed

In a first, 28 eateries get hygiene ratings from FSSAI

Workshops organised to sensitise school heads about ‘Mission 100%’

DC starts tree plantation drive in Nawanshahr

Man hacks brother’s wife to death, nabbed

Man hacks brother’s wife to death, nabbed

Sea of supporters welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Ludhiana

Anti-Sikh riot victims protest, term yatra as ‘political gimmick’

Ludhiana: Govt doing little for India's Manchester, says Rahul Gandhi

In Doraha & Sahnewal, yatra receives massive response

Civic issues plague Patiala as MC House term ends in 10 days

Civic issues plague Patiala as MC House term ends in 10 days

Patiala district administration to hold Military Literature Fest

IGBC platinum rating for PLW

District and Sessions Judge interacts with inmates at Nabha district jail