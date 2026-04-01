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Home / Chandigarh / Opening of financial bids for Tribune flyover project put off

Opening of financial bids for Tribune flyover project put off

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:25 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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More than 1.5 lakh vehicles cross the Tribune Chowk daily. File photo
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The UT Engineering Department has postponed the opening of financial bids for the proposed flyover at the Tribune Chowk due to technical reasons. According to officials, the financial bids would now be opened in a day or two.

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After scrutiny, the technical bids of eight firms were shortlisted to take part in the financial bids for the Rs 247.07-crore flyover project.

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After the allotment of the tender, the work on the project, comprising a six-lane flyover, a rotary and an underpass, would be started within a month and it has to be completed within 30 months.

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The project is aimed at decongesting traffic on one of the busiest chowks in Chandigarh. Nearly 1.5 lakh vehicles cross the chowk every day. Most of the traffic coming to the city passes through it.

The project was conceived in 2016. However, it had remained stalled for nearly six years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the cutting of nearly 700 fully grown trees on Dakshin and Purv Marg, on a PIL filed by the Run Club. The High Court granted the stay on the execution of the project on November 20, 2019.

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The UT Administration revived the project and prepared a fresh tender after the High Court vacated the stay on April 30, 2024.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

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