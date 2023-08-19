Operate from designated carts, P'kula MC chief orders vendors

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 18

Taking note of complaints about irregularities in vending zones, Panchkula MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta conducted a visit to various dedicated spaces and interacted with vendors.

The MC chief heard out workers in vending zones at Sector 15, 8 and 4. He was informed about the challenges being faced by them. Vendors took up the issue of electricity with him following which he assured them of swift resolution.

Gupta observed workers in vending zones without any standard uniform and directed the agency to provide all cart operators with identical attire for easier identification. He stated that any worker found working without the designated cart would be prohibited from working.

The commissioner enquired about CCTV cameras installed in vending zones and directed that the footage of all cameras should be made available to the corporation.

The MC chief noticed several trash bins placed together at one location and ordered that these be placed at various places.

