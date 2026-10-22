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Home / Chandigarh / Operation Huntdown: 6 held in 5 theft, snatching cases in Panchkula

Operation Huntdown: 6 held in 5 theft, snatching cases in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Panchkula police have arrested six persons in five theft and snatching cases within 24 hours under Operation Huntdown, recovering stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, copper wires, aluminium frames and other property.

The arrests were made as part of a district-wide crackdown on theft and snatching on the directions of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain.

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In one case, the Sector 7 police arrested Anirudh, a resident of Rajiv Colony, for allegedly stealing copper wires from a house The stolen material was recovered, and the accused, who already faces three theft cases, was sent to judicial custody.

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In another case, the police arrested Praveen, of Khadak Mangoli, for allegedly stealing aluminium frames from an under-construction building at the Panchkula Civil Hospital. The stolen property was recovered and he was sent to judicial custody on October 20.

The police also nabbed Suraj, of Bhainsa Tibba, in connection with a mobile snatching case in Sector 14. Two youths riding an Activa scooter had allegedly snatched the mobile phone from a woman and her colleague on October 15. The police had earlier arrested another accused, Sonu, and recovered five mobile phones, including the complainant’s phone, from the scooter’s storage compartment. The investigation also linked the accused to three other mobile snatching incidents in Panchkula.

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In a separate case, the Sector 7 police arrested Mohammad Afsan and Mohammad Ansari, both originally from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Manimajra, on suspicion of attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle fitted with a fake number plate. The motorcycle was recovered and both were sent to judicial custody on October 21.

The fifth case involved the theft of a motorcycle from Mansa Devi Market on October 14. The police arrested Rajesh, a resident of Manimajra, on October 19 and recovered the stolen motorcycle.

DCP Aditi Singh and DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh supervised investigations into the respective cases.

CP Nain said the drive against those involved in theft and snatching would continue, with the police focusing on arrests, recovery of stolen property and curbing criminal activity to improve public safety.

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