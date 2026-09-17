Operation Kavach: 3,581 drug-affected persons put under treatment

Panchkula Police’s anti-drug campaign, Operation Kavach, has covered 553 areas across the district, engaging 36,337 people and identifying 3,882 drug-affected persons, of whom treatment has been started for 3,581, according to figures released today.

Of these, 214 persons suffering from severe addiction have been admitted to de-addiction centres with support from a specialist team at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

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As part of the campaign, DCP Aditi Singh on Thursday visited Government Senior Secondary School in Billa village, Barwala, interacting with students on the health effects of drugs and the legal provisions against drug-related activities, and explaining the dangers of Cool Lip, gutka, bidi and cigarettes.

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“Students should have pens in their hands, not drugs, and wings to fly toward their dreams,” Aditi Singh told the students, urging them to act as brand ambassadors of the anti-drug campaign and report any drug sale in or around their school to the administration or police.

During the visit, the DCP honoured a student who had earlier pledged to quit Cool Lip and planted a sapling as a symbol of giving up the habit, presenting him a pen as the student renewed his pledge.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said special police teams were taking legal action against those selling illegal substances near educational institutions, and appealed to the public to support the campaign, stating that joint efforts across all sections of society were essential to its success. He said anyone wishing to quit drugs, or with information on drug sale, could contact the helpline numbers 7087081100 and 7087081048, with immediate action assured on information received.

Ramgarh Police Post In-charge Rajbir Singh, ASI Shivani, the school principal, teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Drive at a glance

Areas covered: 553

People engaged: 36,337

Drug-affected persons identified: 3,882

Treatment started: 3,581

Admitted to de-addiction centres: 214