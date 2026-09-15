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Home / Chandigarh / Operation Kavach: Hundreds of shops checked, ‘cool lip’ seized near schools in Panchkula

Operation Kavach: Hundreds of shops checked, ‘cool lip’ seized near schools in Panchkula

Panchkula police reach classrooms to educate students on drug abuse; school administrations join campaign

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:00 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police has intensified checking around schools and reached educational institutions to educate students under Operation Kavach, launched by Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain to protect school-going children from drug abuse.

Over four days, police teams have checked hundreds of shops across the district and recovered large quantities of Cool Lip packets, rolling papers and other related substances, with special checking conducted around educational institutions to curb the availability and sale of such substances near schools.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, police have now begun visiting educational institutions to educate students directly. Today, a team led by Kalka SHO Pratap Singh visited a government school in Kalka, explaining to students the harmful effects and risks associated with substances such as Cool Lip and encouraging them to stay away from drug abuse.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said Operation Kavach was showing positive results, with school administrations extending cooperation in the campaign. He said Panchkula Police was working to stop the availability and sale of substances that may appear ordinary but can expose children to harmful habits, stressing that education was as important as enforcement. “Children can be kept away from drugs only through the joint efforts of the police, school administrations, and parents,” Nain said.

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