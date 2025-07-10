‘Operation Seal’ conducted to check police preparedness in Chandigarh; 23 vehicles challaned, 4 impounded

In view of the current security scenario and with an objective of maintaining law and order, Chandigarh Police conducted ‘Operation Seal’ in the city on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The Union Territory — which shares borders with Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh — was put on high alert to check the preparedness of the police force during any such exigency.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur led a posse of 320 cops, including all SPs, DSPs, and SHOs, besides 50 Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles and their staffers, to seal Chandigarh with 80 nakas throughout the night.

Sharing details, the SSP told The Tribune that special city seal nakas were laid under ‘Operation Seal’. The operation was aimed at monitoring suspicious activities, articles and individuals and thorough checking of suspected vehicles.

She disclosed that a total of 62 internal nakas and 18 outer border nakas were set up across the city, where intensified checking of vehicles and suspicious persons was undertaken. Similarly, during this operation, 50 PCR vehicles and motorcycles were also put on patrolling duty in the city.

The SSP divulged that 641 vehicles were checked during the night-long operation, of which 23 were challaned and four were impounded for various violations.

“All SDPOs, SHOs, and in-charges of police posts, along with 320 NGOs/other ranks, were deployed for this special drive,” she said. At each naka point, a dedicated contingent equipped with long-range weapons and other supportive logistics was stationed.

Additionally, all QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vehicles and commando units were also kept on high alert at key locations throughout the city to respond promptly.

“This coordinated operation was aimed at reinforcing public confidence and deterring any potential unlawful activities,” the SSP added.