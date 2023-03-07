Opium plants seized from Morni village

Panchkula, March 6
The Chief Minister’s flying squad today raided Thandog Badiyal in the Morni block of the district following a tip-off about opium cultivation in the village.
The opium cultivation was allegedly being done by a bus driver of the Haryana Roadways. The flying squad seized about 1,500 plants of opium from the field. Nobody was there during the raid.
CM flying squad incharge Jai Kumar, ASI Gurmeet Singh and Morni police station incharge Kamaljit Singh called narcotics teams to the spot to take samples.
A case has been registered against the bus driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night