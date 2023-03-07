Opium plants seized from Morni village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 6

The Chief Minister’s flying squad today raided Thandog Badiyal in the Morni block of the district following a tip-off about opium cultivation in the village.

The opium cultivation was allegedly being done by a bus driver of the Haryana Roadways. The flying squad seized about 1,500 plants of opium from the field. Nobody was there during the raid.

CM flying squad incharge Jai Kumar, ASI Gurmeet Singh and Morni police station incharge Kamaljit Singh called narcotics teams to the spot to take samples.

A case has been registered against the bus driver.