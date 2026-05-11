icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Opposition demands probe after CCTV surveillance failure at Panchkula's Sector 14 strong room

Opposition demands probe after CCTV surveillance failure at Panchkula's Sector 14 strong room

Municipal Corporation elections

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:28 PM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress Mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj comes out of the Deputy Commissioner’s office after give a complaint in Panchkula on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

The State Election Commission Haryana and administration officials were in a spot of bother after the CCTV surveillance of the strong room at Government College, Sector 14, collapsed partially today morning, raising serious questions over the transparency of the election process.

Advertisement

Leaders of the Opposition parties, who gathered on the spot, alleged that the CCTV footage remained off from 9.21 am to 11.11 am in the strong room where EVMs had been stored. Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj, former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan, INLD mayoral candidate Manoj Aggarwal and Independents demanded the reason for “deliberately switching off the CCTV cameras be made public and guilty officials punished.”

Advertisement

Raising questions over the functioning of the district administration, election observer and the Election Commission, the leaders and candidates demanded that an impartial investigation be conducted into the entire matter and the reasons for the cameras being switched off be made public. Seeing the matter escalate, election observers and administration officials reached the strong room site and tried to pacify candidates.

Advertisement

In a complaint to the State Election Commissioner, Haryana State Election Commission, Panchkula, INLD mayoral candidate Manoj Aggarwal, said, “The commission should order an immediate high-level inquiry into malfunctioning of the CCTV cameras and fix responsibility of officials concerned. Take strict legal and disciplinary action against those responsible if any foul play is confirmed.”

Meanwhile, the final voter turnout in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections was recorded at 110743 (53.4%). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 13.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts