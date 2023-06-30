Opposition rattled over meeting on merger of Mohali civic bodies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

A move of the Local Government Department to convene a meeting on July 5 regarding the plan to merge the Zirakpur Municipal Council, Kharar Municipal Council and Mohali Municipal Corporation has ruffled many feathers.

The meeting called by Secretary, Local Government, is slated to discuss seven points, namely composition of different coloured maps of Zirakpur, Kharar and Mohali, a combined map, the benefits and losses of merger, officials required to run the affairs, probabilities of increase in earning and expenditure, technical issues related to the merger and transfer of employees.

The meeting has ruffled feathers across political spectrum with the Congress, BJP and SAD opposing the move.

Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said the government betrayed people of the three cities with its decision.

“The Zirakpur and Kharar councils have about Rs 700 crore to Rs 800 crore in their accounts. These two councils have the right to pass layout plans and CLUs, which are major sources of income. Both these cities pass the conditions of becoming a corporation, whether it is the financial condition, their population or the geographical area. Instead of merging them with the Mohali Municipal Corporation, the two cities need to be made separate corporations so that these could be fully developed. The government is eyeing the control of Rs 800 crores of the MC money and the panchayat land through GMADA.”

“Anyway, a resolution had been passed to increase the area of the Mohali Municipal Corporation. The areas up to Sector 90-91 and Sector 82, including Balongi, are to be included in it,” Bedi said. He said Aero City and IT City could also be brought under the jurisdiction of the MC. The resolution was lying with the Local Government Department and officials doing nothing on it, he added.

The Zirakpur Municipal Council, led by Congress, too opposed the move. The Kharar MC, led by SAD, remained tightlipped on the issue, but Mohali SAD leader Parvinder Sohana asked the government to reconsider the move saying the party would not allow this to happen. The BJP leaders too have flayed the move.