Orange alert fizzles out as Chandigarh gets 1.2 mm rain

The India Meteorological Department’s orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain failed to bring significant rainfall to Chandigarh on Tuesday, with the city receiving only 1.2 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm despite forecasts of enhanced monsoon activity.

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The city remained under partly cloudy skies through the day. Intermittent light drizzle and brief spells of rain were reported at scattered places, accompanied by a light breeze, but no widespread or heavy rainfall occurred till the filing of this report.

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According to the IMD bulletin, Chandigarh had received 24.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. However, rainfall activity weakened during the day, with only 1.2 mm rain recorded by 5.30 pm. The city’s cumulative seasonal rainfall increased to 239.8 mm, though it continued to remain 28.4 per cent below normal.

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The maximum temperature rose sharply by 2.9 degrees Celsius to 32.3°C after Monday’s significant fall. Despite the increase, it remained 1.5°C below normal. The rise was the second highest in Haryana, after 5°C in Yamunanagar, and the third highest in Punjab, behind Patiala (3.7°C) and Bhakra Dam, Nangal (3.3°C).

The minimum temperature, on the other hand, dropped by 2.4°C to 24.0°C, settling 2.9°C below normal. Relative humidity remained high, ranging between 72 per cent and 92 per cent.

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The IMD has downgraded the warning to a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, forecasting fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

No weather warning has been issued from Friday to Sunday, indicating that no major rainfall activity is expected during the weekend.

An IMD spokesperson said the monsoon remained active, but rainfall distribution was expected to fluctuate. “Rainfall during the southwest monsoon is often uneven in space and time. While isolated areas may receive heavy showers, other parts can remain largely dry.