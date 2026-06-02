Orange alert for Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana: Rain, thunderstorms likely

Residents of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana may get relief from the recent heat for a few more days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered to isolated rain and thunderstorm activity across the region till Saturday, while issuing an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday due to the possibility of stronger thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

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Significantly, despite Tuesday’s yellow alert, no major weather activity was reported in the Tricity till the filing of this report.

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However, the IMD’s latest evening weather bulletin indicates that weather conditions are expected to become more favourable for thunderstorm development from Wednesday onwards.

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According to the IMD forecast, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain on June 3, 4 and 5. Similar conditions are expected to continue on June 6 before skies gradually clear from June 7 onward.

Maximum temperatures in the Tricity are expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C during the forecast period, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 25°C and 27°C.

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The weather office has issued an orange alert for June 4 and June 5, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Such conditions may lead to temporary disruptions in outdoor activities, traffic movement and power supply in vulnerable areas.

A yellow alert, issued for Friday on Monday, was extended to Saturday. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places on both days.

While the intensity of weather activity is expected to reduce compared to Wednesday and Thursday, residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorm periods.

Expect showers from Wednesday to Saturday

The broader seven-day forecast for Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana indicates scattered rainfall activity on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by isolated showers on Friday and Saturday. From Sunday onwards, no weather warning has been issued and conditions are expected to remain dry across the region.

The latest observations show Chandigarh’s maximum temperature settled at 37.7°C, about 1.5°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2°C, around 3.1°C below normal.

No rainfall was recorded in the city during the past 24 hours. Across Punjab, weather remained dry, while isolated light rainfall was reported at a few places in Haryana.

The IMD said maximum temperatures across Punjab and Haryana continue to remain below normal despite a marginal rise over the previous day.

The weather pattern is being driven by pre-monsoon conditions, which are expected to keep temperatures in check over the next few days before a return to mainly dry weather from Sunday.